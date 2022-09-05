ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

Rollover crash in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A crash between two SUVs has left one rolled over in downtown Salt Lake City at the intersection of 300 West and South Temple, near the Vivint Arena.  Utah Transit Authority said that the non-UTA accident has the TRAX Blue and Green Lines and that commuters can expect delays […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Salt Lake City PD arrest man in possession of stolen vehicle

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police Department arrested a 23-year-old man accused of being in possession of a stolen vehicle on Wednesday night. Police say the investigations started at approximately 11:37 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, when patrol officers spotted a stolen SUV driving around 150 South 5600 West. During a […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Plane crashes in West Jordan, left totaled

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – An airplane was left totaled after crashing into a West Jordan soccer field on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Rich Bell of the West Jordan Police Department (WJPD) told ABC4 that the plane was taking off from South Valley Regional Airport when witnesses reported it was noticeably struggling to gain altitude. As […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wendover, UT
Saratoga Springs, UT
Accidents
Saratoga Springs, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Accidents
City
Saratoga Springs, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
KSLTV

Utah man says shooting victim died in his arms

One day after a third arrest in a shooting in downtown Salt Lake City, a Utah man shares his video of the moments following the crime. Eli Paul told KSL TV he and his family were headed to fancy dinner when they saw a man, lying on the ground, waving his arms for help. Paul got out of the car and ran to help.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS News

2 men fall to their deaths, woman injured in separate Utah hiking accidents

Two men fell to their deaths and a woman sustained a serious head injury during three hiking accidents over the holiday weekend in the mountains of Utah. The first fatality was a 45-year-old man who had been reported missing Saturday night after he failed to meet a friend at the mouth of American Fork Canyon north of Provo, CBS affiliate KUTV-TV reported. The man's body was found Sunday morning by a crew in a state Department of Public Safety helicopter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Bonneville Salt Flats#The Utah Highway Patrol#Surface#The Salt Flats
ABC4

Passenger on meth causes plane to divert to SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man is facing federal charges after police say he was having adverse behavioral reactions to methamphetamine while on board a flight, causing the crew to have to divert the plane to Salt Lake City International Airport. James Harold Jones, 45, was charged with one count of Interference with a […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Tesla
ABC4

NOW: Police ‘attacking’ RV fire in Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are currently on the scene of a vehicle fire in Bountiful. South Davis Metro Fire Service Area (SDMFSA) has announced that Company 81 is “attacking a fully engulfed RV fire in Bountiful” at this time. There has not yet been information released regarding the cause of the fire. This is […]
deseret.com

The Utah gondola: A timeline

Last week, the Utah Department of Transportation recommended a gondola for Little Cottonwood Canyon to combat the paralyzing skier traffic that often spills out into surrounding neighborhoods. The recommendation was the result of years of deliberation over how to improve transportation up the canyon, home to Alta and Snowbird ski...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Gunman arrested in deadly shooting outside Salt Palace Convention Center

SALT LAKE CITY — A third individual has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting outside the Salt Palace Convention Center over the weekend. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon that 18-year-old Nogolweit “Nunu” Kug had been taken into custody after he arrived at the Public Safety Building in downtown to surrender.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Suspect arrested in shooting at mass Utah Lake gathering; 2 men hit by same bullet at permit-less ‘rodeo’ attended by thousands

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man Utah County Sheriff officials believe was involved in a Sunday night shooting near Utah Lake is in custody. According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon, of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Cesar Matias Sevilla-Aleman is being held on unrelated charges while officials process evidence in the case.
Gephardt Daily

Murray police ask for help solving smash and grab, burglary cases

MURRAY, Utah, Sept. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man captured on security camera committing a “smash and grab” theft. “The video footage of the crime also shows another individual with him who was wearing a...
MURRAY, UT
KSLTV

Utah man dead; medical emergency may have preceded single-car crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A Utah man is dead after a single-car crash in West Jordan Sunday morning. The 67-year-old man, who has not been identified, was driving southbound in West Jordan when he may have had a medical emergency and then crashed, according to Sgt. Brian Schaaf with West Jordan Police Department.
WEST JORDAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

South Salt Lake PD seeks help with bank robber ID

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept.5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a bank robber. South Salt Lake police posted photos Sept. 1 on social media from security camera video of the suspect in the robbery two days earlier of the America First Credit Union at 3499 South State Street.

Comments / 0

Community Policy