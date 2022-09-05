Read full article on original website

Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollarsJ.R. HeimbignerUtah State
Rollover crash in downtown Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A crash between two SUVs has left one rolled over in downtown Salt Lake City at the intersection of 300 West and South Temple, near the Vivint Arena. Utah Transit Authority said that the non-UTA accident has the TRAX Blue and Green Lines and that commuters can expect delays […]
Salt Lake City PD arrest man in possession of stolen vehicle
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police Department arrested a 23-year-old man accused of being in possession of a stolen vehicle on Wednesday night. Police say the investigations started at approximately 11:37 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, when patrol officers spotted a stolen SUV driving around 150 South 5600 West. During a […]
kjzz.com
Drivers demanding action after rocks hurled at multiple cars from Draper bridge
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Drivers are demanding action after rocks were thrown from a Draper bridge at several cars over the last year. It's something that can be extremely dangerous and tricky for police to catch the vandals. Cynthia Hoagland was driving home from a concert with her 16-year-old...
POLICE: Plane crashes in West Jordan, left totaled
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – An airplane was left totaled after crashing into a West Jordan soccer field on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Rich Bell of the West Jordan Police Department (WJPD) told ABC4 that the plane was taking off from South Valley Regional Airport when witnesses reported it was noticeably struggling to gain altitude. As […]
kjzz.com
Mother of two fighting for life after being struck while riding bike in West Haven
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah mother is fighting for her life after she was struck by a car while riding her bike. Antionette Castillo, who goes by Nea, was hit on Sunday evening at 2700 West 2400 South in West Haven. Nea’s family said she loved to...
2 killed, one injured in separate Utah hiking accidents
PROVO, Utah — Two men fell to their deaths and a woman sustained a serious head injury during three hiking accidents over the holiday weekend in the mountains of Utah. […]
KSLTV
Utah man says shooting victim died in his arms
One day after a third arrest in a shooting in downtown Salt Lake City, a Utah man shares his video of the moments following the crime. Eli Paul told KSL TV he and his family were headed to fancy dinner when they saw a man, lying on the ground, waving his arms for help. Paul got out of the car and ran to help.
2 men fall to their deaths, woman injured in separate Utah hiking accidents
Two men fell to their deaths and a woman sustained a serious head injury during three hiking accidents over the holiday weekend in the mountains of Utah. The first fatality was a 45-year-old man who had been reported missing Saturday night after he failed to meet a friend at the mouth of American Fork Canyon north of Provo, CBS affiliate KUTV-TV reported. The man's body was found Sunday morning by a crew in a state Department of Public Safety helicopter.
ksl.com
Both suspects in American Fork officer-involved shooting were hit, police confirm
AMERICAN FORK — American Fork police confirmed last week that two men were in a car involved in a police shooting at a Walmart parking lot and were also the subject of an Amber Alert. Now, police have confirmed that both men in the vehicle were shot by a...
Gephardt Daily
Breaking: 1 in critical condition following 2 shootings at party near Utah Lake
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Sept. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were injured during separate shootings at a party Sunday night near Utah Lake. Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon told Gephardt Daily two men were shot about 9 p.m. during a party at a rodeo arena on the west side of West Mountain at 6767 S. Lincoln Beach Road.
Passenger on meth causes plane to divert to SLC
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man is facing federal charges after police say he was having adverse behavioral reactions to methamphetamine while on board a flight, causing the crew to have to divert the plane to Salt Lake City International Airport. James Harold Jones, 45, was charged with one count of Interference with a […]
KSLTV
Search and rescue crews respond to several calls over holiday weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Search and rescue teams from Salt Lake and Utah Counties had a busy Labor Day weekend with over a dozen rescue efforts since Friday. Eight of those were in Utah County, and Unified police in Salt Lake City confirmed there were four missions on Monday.
NOW: Police ‘attacking’ RV fire in Bountiful
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are currently on the scene of a vehicle fire in Bountiful. South Davis Metro Fire Service Area (SDMFSA) has announced that Company 81 is “attacking a fully engulfed RV fire in Bountiful” at this time. There has not yet been information released regarding the cause of the fire. This is […]
deseret.com
The Utah gondola: A timeline
Last week, the Utah Department of Transportation recommended a gondola for Little Cottonwood Canyon to combat the paralyzing skier traffic that often spills out into surrounding neighborhoods. The recommendation was the result of years of deliberation over how to improve transportation up the canyon, home to Alta and Snowbird ski...
KSLTV
Gunman arrested in deadly shooting outside Salt Palace Convention Center
SALT LAKE CITY — A third individual has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting outside the Salt Palace Convention Center over the weekend. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon that 18-year-old Nogolweit “Nunu” Kug had been taken into custody after he arrived at the Public Safety Building in downtown to surrender.
Gephardt Daily
Suspect arrested in shooting at mass Utah Lake gathering; 2 men hit by same bullet at permit-less ‘rodeo’ attended by thousands
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man Utah County Sheriff officials believe was involved in a Sunday night shooting near Utah Lake is in custody. According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon, of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Cesar Matias Sevilla-Aleman is being held on unrelated charges while officials process evidence in the case.
Gephardt Daily
Update: West Jordan 3-alarm fire causes $100K in damage; RVs, motorhomes destroyed
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a three-alarm fire in West Jordan Sunday which caused an estimated $100K in damage to RVs, trailers, mobile homes and other recreational vehicles parked behind a fenced-in property near 8450 S. 2700 West.
Gephardt Daily
Murray police ask for help solving smash and grab, burglary cases
MURRAY, Utah, Sept. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man captured on security camera committing a “smash and grab” theft. “The video footage of the crime also shows another individual with him who was wearing a...
KSLTV
Utah man dead; medical emergency may have preceded single-car crash
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A Utah man is dead after a single-car crash in West Jordan Sunday morning. The 67-year-old man, who has not been identified, was driving southbound in West Jordan when he may have had a medical emergency and then crashed, according to Sgt. Brian Schaaf with West Jordan Police Department.
Gephardt Daily
South Salt Lake PD seeks help with bank robber ID
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept.5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a bank robber. South Salt Lake police posted photos Sept. 1 on social media from security camera video of the suspect in the robbery two days earlier of the America First Credit Union at 3499 South State Street.
