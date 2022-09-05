ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

NBC Sports

NASCAR Power Rankings: Joey Logano reaches top spot

After a messy Southern 500 that scrambled the Cup playoff standings, Joey Logano has moved to the top of the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings. Logano finished a strong fourth amid the turmoil Sunday night in Darlington, leading 64 laps. He also jumped to the top of the playoff leaderboard after the first race of Round 1.
DARLINGTON, SC
NBC Sports

NASCAR addresses fire hazard to Cup cars with rule change

NASCAR has made a rule update to address the fire in Kevin Harvick’s car in last weekend’s Southern 500. All Cup teams must make the changes before this weekend’s action at Kansas Speedway. Cup teams practice and qualify Saturday. The Cup race is at 3 p.m. ET Sunday on USA Network.
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

NASCAR Cup Series reportedly coming back to legendary racetrack

The last time the NASCAR Cup Series ran at North Wilkesboro Speedway was in 1996. The next season, one of those dates was given to the new Texas Motor Speedway and North Wilkesboro went to ruins. Now, in an ironic twist, North Wilkesboro is recovering and may be taking away a race date from Texas over 25 years after the fact.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
Racing News

Kansas Qualifying Order: September 2022 (NASCAR)

This weekend, NASCAR returns to Kansas City, KS. The 1.5-mile of Kansas Speedway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the Kansas qualifying order below. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of three factors:. -Finishing order from...
KANSAS CITY, KS
FanSided

NASCAR: The playoff team whose driver is already eliminated

There are 16 teams and 16 drivers in contention to win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship, but one team’s driver isn’t eligible. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs opened up with the Cook Out Southern 500 on Sunday night at Darlington Raceway, and it was Petty GMS Motorsports’ Erik Jones, who is not one of the 16 drivers qualified for the postseason, who scored the upset victory. The win was his first since he won the Southern 500 three seasons ago.
MOTORSPORTS
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Sportscasting

Kevin Harvick Goes on Twitter Rant, Addressing Numerous Topics Including Max Verstappen, North Wilkesboro, Changes NASCAR Needs to Make, and His Plans to Race Outside of NASCAR in Near Future

Kevin Harvick was in rare form this week on Twitter when he went on a rant and addressed a variety of topics, including Max Verstappen, North Wilkesboro, and his plans to race in the future with Dale Jr. The post Kevin Harvick Goes on Twitter Rant, Addressing Numerous Topics Including Max Verstappen, North Wilkesboro, Changes NASCAR Needs to Make, and His Plans to Race Outside of NASCAR in Near Future  appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
FOX Sports

Denny Hamlin navigating first playoffs as both driver and owner

Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin are fierce competitors and good friends. But when Hamlin started his own race team a couple of years ago, Larson didn’t know what to think. He knew his friend was dedicated to his job as a race-car driver but also enjoyed a round of golf whenever he could get to it. Running a race team would certainly cut into that free time.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Time set for ‘major’ 2023 announcement

North Wilkesboro Speedway is reportedly set to host the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race, with an announcement scheduled for later this morning. Motorsport.com reported Wednesday that following a shocking turn of events, North Wilkesboro Speedway is expected to host the NASCAR All-Star Race in 2023, adding to the story of the legendary track’s recent revival.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
Racing News

NASCAR Rules Change: Darlington fire brings update

NASCAR has changed the rulebook in reaction to the fire at Darlington Raceway. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs opened via Darlington Raceway. Kevin Harvick’s race ended in a ball of flames as his car caught fire. View the new NASCAR rules below. For 2022, NASCAR released the...
MOTORSPORTS

