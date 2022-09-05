Read full article on original website
NASCAR: Kyle Busch returning to Joe Gibbs Racing would be “very shocking”
Kyle Busch returning to Joe Gibbs Racing would be "very shocking," according to Jordan Bianchi. Who would replace Busch for the 2023 NASCAR season and beyond?
Kevin Harvick’s crew chief vocal on NASCAR fire; Deletes tweets
After a fire at Darlington Raceway, Kevin Harvick was quick to place blame on the Next Gen car. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs opened via Darlington Raceway. It was a dramatic race for many playoff drivers but none more so than Kevin Harvick who left the race in a ball of flames.
NBC Sports
NASCAR Power Rankings: Joey Logano reaches top spot
After a messy Southern 500 that scrambled the Cup playoff standings, Joey Logano has moved to the top of the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings. Logano finished a strong fourth amid the turmoil Sunday night in Darlington, leading 64 laps. He also jumped to the top of the playoff leaderboard after the first race of Round 1.
ETOnline.com
Inside NASCAR's Austin Dillon and Wife Whitney's Stunning North Carolina Home and New Reality Show (Exclusive)
Austin Dillon and his wife, Whitney, are getting ready to show the world another side to NASCAR. ET spoke to the couple at their home in North Carolina, about their new reality TV show, Life in the Fast Lane, and why they decided to let the cameras into their lives.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Recalls Hiding In A Hay Field For Six Hours To Avoid A Belt Whoopin’ From From Dale Sr.
Dale Earnhardt was widely known, affectionately and sometimes not-so-affectionately, as The Intimidator. For obvious reasons, including his extremely aggressive driving style and hard-nosed competitive nature, there really isn’t a better nickname for the NASCAR legend. His son, Dale Earnhardt Jr., often talks about his dad and some of the...
Austin Dillon’s Wife Whitney on the Monday Morning Exhale – and Hopes for Husband’s NASCAR Future [Exclusive]
Austin Dillon's wife Whitney talked about her husband's NASCAR future and the fun the family had filming 'Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane.'
NASCAR: Tyler Reddick unsure on return to Richard Childress Racing in 2023
Tyler Reddick appears uncertain on whether he will return to the No. 8 car for Richard Childress Racing in 2023 with NASCAR silly season heating up.
NFL・
NBC Sports
NASCAR addresses fire hazard to Cup cars with rule change
NASCAR has made a rule update to address the fire in Kevin Harvick’s car in last weekend’s Southern 500. All Cup teams must make the changes before this weekend’s action at Kansas Speedway. Cup teams practice and qualify Saturday. The Cup race is at 3 p.m. ET Sunday on USA Network.
thecomeback.com
NASCAR Cup Series reportedly coming back to legendary racetrack
The last time the NASCAR Cup Series ran at North Wilkesboro Speedway was in 1996. The next season, one of those dates was given to the new Texas Motor Speedway and North Wilkesboro went to ruins. Now, in an ironic twist, North Wilkesboro is recovering and may be taking away a race date from Texas over 25 years after the fact.
Kansas Qualifying Order: September 2022 (NASCAR)
This weekend, NASCAR returns to Kansas City, KS. The 1.5-mile of Kansas Speedway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the Kansas qualifying order below. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of three factors:. -Finishing order from...
Daniel Suarez on Christopher Bell, “I’m going to get him back.”
Daniel Suarez not happy with Christopher Bell after Darlington Raceway. On Sunday, Darlington Raceway hosted the NASCAR Cup Series. The Southern 500 opened the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs. Watch the video of the Daniel Suarez vs Christopher Bell contact below. Daniel Suarez started the race in a hole. He served a...
NASCAR: The playoff team whose driver is already eliminated
There are 16 teams and 16 drivers in contention to win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship, but one team’s driver isn’t eligible. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs opened up with the Cook Out Southern 500 on Sunday night at Darlington Raceway, and it was Petty GMS Motorsports’ Erik Jones, who is not one of the 16 drivers qualified for the postseason, who scored the upset victory. The win was his first since he won the Southern 500 three seasons ago.
Kevin Harvick Goes on Twitter Rant, Addressing Numerous Topics Including Max Verstappen, North Wilkesboro, Changes NASCAR Needs to Make, and His Plans to Race Outside of NASCAR in Near Future
Kevin Harvick was in rare form this week on Twitter when he went on a rant and addressed a variety of topics, including Max Verstappen, North Wilkesboro, and his plans to race in the future with Dale Jr. The post Kevin Harvick Goes on Twitter Rant, Addressing Numerous Topics Including Max Verstappen, North Wilkesboro, Changes NASCAR Needs to Make, and His Plans to Race Outside of NASCAR in Near Future appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
FOX Sports
Denny Hamlin navigating first playoffs as both driver and owner
Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin are fierce competitors and good friends. But when Hamlin started his own race team a couple of years ago, Larson didn’t know what to think. He knew his friend was dedicated to his job as a race-car driver but also enjoyed a round of golf whenever he could get to it. Running a race team would certainly cut into that free time.
NASCAR: Time set for ‘major’ 2023 announcement
North Wilkesboro Speedway is reportedly set to host the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race, with an announcement scheduled for later this morning. Motorsport.com reported Wednesday that following a shocking turn of events, North Wilkesboro Speedway is expected to host the NASCAR All-Star Race in 2023, adding to the story of the legendary track’s recent revival.
Erik Jones Was Only Half of the Spectacular Darlington Weekend for Petty GMS
Erik Jones and 2023 NASCAR Cup Series teammate Noah Gragson each scored exciting victories at Darlington over the weekend. The post Erik Jones Was Only Half of the Spectacular Darlington Weekend for Petty GMS appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR preview: Kansas Speedway playoff weekend 2022
NASCAR heads to Kansas Speedway for some crucial playoff racing in the Cup Series and Truck Series. Plus, the Xfinity Series nears the playoffs.
NFL・
NASCAR looking to make changes after Kevin Harvick’s fire
On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series opened the 2022 playoffs in Darlington, South Carolina. Darlington Raceway hosted the Southern 500. In stage three, playoff driver Kevin Harvick caught fire. He attempted to keep racing. After several laps, the fire breached the cockpit. The driver was forced to come to a...
NASCAR Rules Change: Darlington fire brings update
NASCAR has changed the rulebook in reaction to the fire at Darlington Raceway. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs opened via Darlington Raceway. Kevin Harvick’s race ended in a ball of flames as his car caught fire. View the new NASCAR rules below. For 2022, NASCAR released the...
