Jolanda Teresa Tate
3d ago
Bilal is hiding something and I believe it might be he cant have anymore kids. As for the ex wife she needs to get a life and move on
Happy cat
3d ago
Super jealous! Ex knows new wife is not only drop dead beautiful but with husbands financial backing she'll have a yoga business that may become very profitable and a new baby in the future too.
Randy
3d ago
There's a reason why the ex-wife is an ex...and she has zero authority over the new wife. Bilal needs to grow a spine and stick up for his new wife.
