boothbayregister.com
James Montgomery ... live!
The first time I ever heard The James Montgomery Band was in ’77 or ’78 at the Silver Bullet in Moodus, Connecticut. It was a small club, but some of the best bands around played there including Max Creek, NRBQ, Fountainhead, Tirebiter … too many to recall for my aging brain. And you didn’t have to drive into the Hartford area to see them because of the Bullet. It was like Shaboo in Willimantic (which I’ve also written about), but smaller scale. Music sure was fine back then. Every weekend.
boothbayregister.com
Sara Rogers Celebrates 5 Years at Newcastle Realty
Sara began her career in real estate as a Sales Agent at Newcastle Realty in 2017 and has spent the last several years as an Associate Broker helping families and individuals achieve their real estate goals. Recently fulfilling additional educational requirements to elevate her license to the highest level of Broker, Sara takes pride in her ability to guide both buyers and sellers through real estate transactions of all kinds. Sara’s positive attitude, time management skills, and ability to communicate effectively help her provide top-notch services to customers and clients.
boothbayregister.com
Helen M. St. Clair
Helen Matheny St. Clair, 91, peacefully passed away Sept. 6 at her home in Boothbay Harbor with her family by her side. Service information will be announced at a later date. A full obituary will be published once available. Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, please visit www.hallfuneralhomes.com.
earnthenecklace.com
Lexie O’Connor Leaving WGME: Where Is the Maine Meteorologist Going?
Lexie O’Connor has been Maine’s favorite weather anchor for a decade. But now, she is moving to the next step of her career. Lexie O’Connor announced she is leaving WGME after over nine years covering the weather there. The Emmy-nominated meteorologist has spent most of her career in Portland, and residents here naturally had questions about her departure from the station. They especially want to know where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Maine. Fortunately for her viewers, O’Connor answered most of their queries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
outdoors.org
Purchase of Pleasant River Headwaters Forest Marks 100,000 Acres in AMC’s Maine Woods Initiative
In late August, the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) took a major step in expanding its historic, 20-year journey in the Maine Woods by purchasing the nearly 27,000-acre Pleasant River Headwaters Forest in Piscataquis County, Maine, for $18.5 million from The Conservation Fund. The property is situated in the center of the 100-Mile Wilderness that stretches along the Appalachian Trail corridor from Monson to Baxter State Park. Acquiring and restoring the property will conserve one of the last remaining large, unprotected forest blocks in the region.
WGME
Maine native Anna Kendrick announces that she will make directorial debut
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland native Anna Kendrick shared a special announcement with her fans on Instagram Wednesday. The star actress will soon be making her directorial debut. Kendrick shared a screenshot from a Deadline article announcing the news with the caption, "HELL. YES." According to Deadline, the movie will be...
These are the best coastal hotels on the East Coast, according to The Points Guy
Two of the best hotels are in Massachusetts. Travelers looking for accommodations near the coast can choose from some of the best right here in New England, according to The Points Guy. The travel website recently released a list of the best coastal hotels to visit during your next seaside...
RELATED PEOPLE
mainebiz.biz
Maine's biggest brewer stakes claim in Scarborough with land purchase agreement
Courtesy /Allagash Brewing Co. Rolling out the barrel? Allagash Brewing Co., based in Portland, is getting ready to expand to Scarborough, via a land purchase agreement at The Downs mixed-use development. The Downs mixed-used development in Scarborough will be home to Allagash Brewing Co.'s second tasting room, which is slated...
boothbayregister.com
Sandra A. Thibault
Sandra Ann Thibault passed away on Aug. 22, 2022 at the Gregory Wing at St. Andrews Village, Boothbay Harbor after a long battle with a spinal cord injury and multiple health issues. Sandra was born on Feb. 13, 1941 on Southport Island in her childhood home in Cozy Harbor to...
Turnto10.com
Watchdog group puts Maine lobster on list of seafood to avoid
PORTLAND (WGME) — An influential watchdog group is adding 14 types of fish, including Maine lobster, to its list consumers should avoid, even though lobster is safe to eat unless you're allergic to shellfish. From the claws to the tail, lobster is what brings many tourists to Maine. Now,...
These Street Names in Maine Are Straight Up Spooky
Driving around daily, we see many unique street names. Some are historical, some funny, and others sound like they came out of a horror movie. Maine is no exception, there are plenty of streets and some of them sound like they would be a part of the next Stephen King novel. Now I feel that many streets are named after something or someone important, however, with these streets, I am honestly not too sure.
IN THIS ARTICLE
townline.org
Webber Pond one of six Maine lakes at high risk for toxic algae bloom
No lakes or ponds have been put on advisory just yet. Following the news that a couple of dogs in southern Maine had to be euthanized following their exposure to a blue-green toxic algae bloom, this news was released by Lakes in Maine. According to them, six lakes in Maine...
boothbayregister.com
A gift to BHML is a gift to the entire community
When Topside Inn owner Buzz Makarewicz joined the Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library Board of Trustees, he had no idea how integral the library was to our community. “I was so impressed to learn how many services and programs BHML provides for our community, from working with children to folks in need of assistance, to adults looking to stay engaged with lifelong learning; all in addition to lending 25,000+ books per year.” Makarewicz says. “I was also surprised to learn BHML is a not-for-profit library which relies largely on donations to continue to serve our community. Almost 40% of BHML’s operating funds come from annual fundraising and donors.”
This Is Why You Always Proofread: One Maine Mag Features Funny Flub
There's nothing that gives me more anxiety than double, triple, and quadruple-check things that the public will listen to or read. And it's in situations like this where that becomes even more evident. Here's the story of the unfortunate flub-up made by the publication "Maine Boats, Homes & Harbor Magazine."
Family Compound for Sale in Maine is Worth the $11.2 Million
The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
boothbayregister.com
Mixed reviews of season from area businesses
If lack of rain was all it took to make a great summer, this should be the best year yet, but some local businesses are reporting it takes more than a drought to make a spectacular season. By comparison to last year which most businesses described as phenomenal, this year...
WMTW
Gov. Mills blasts report that red lists Maine lobster
AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills is blasting a new report that urges people to avoid Maine lobster because of alleged risks posed by the fishery to other species, like the North Atlantic Right Whale. The report from Seafood Watch, based at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, claims lobster fishing...
Shaw’s Announces Closure Of Another Maine Location
New England based grocery store chain Shaw's has announced its intent to close another of its Maine locations. According to News Center Maine, the chain will close its Scarborough supermarket. Currently, the plan is to discontinue pharmacy operations at the Scarborough location on September 21st. The rest of the store operations will cease around October 8th.
boothbayregister.com
Join Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association’s lobster bake on Peaks Island
The Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association (MCFA), a nonprofit working to support vibrant fisheries, healthy fishermen, and thriving fishing communities, invites you to join them for an authentic Maine lobster bake on Peaks Island. All proceeds go to benefit MCFA’s programs. The event will be held at the Island Lobster Company on Casco Bay’s Peaks Island on Saturday, Sept 10 from 5-7 p.m.. Ferry service is available through Casco Bay Lines to transport guests to and from the event.
