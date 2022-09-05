Read full article on original website
FRISCO, Texas — Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was limited in practice Thursday with a right ankle issue he said was caused by trying a different style of cleats from the ones he work during training camp but said it wouldn’t affect his status for the opener against the Bucs on Sunday night.
