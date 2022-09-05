Read full article on original website
Biden Is A Traitor
3d ago
Brown says student debt relief is only part of a plan to help Democrats buy vote as the student debt forgiveness discriminated against a larger group of students.
Mike Rauscher
3d ago
I believe the government doesn't need to be in everyone's business...to me being in debt and coming out is a learning experience that does us all well...
