Portland, TX

mysoutex.com

Marketing vital for economic development

We have learned that the first six of the Eight Pillars of Economic Development in Growing Cities are education, housing, infrastructure, collaboration, growth strategies, and livability factors. The seventh pillar is memorable marketing. Economic development marketing and branding is a vital part of economic development. It’s the shorthand that communicates...
GOLIAD, TX
mysoutex.com

Refugio EMS, WPD take part in active shooter drill

Refugio Emergency Medical Services and the Woodsboro Police Department, along with 21 responding agencies, participated in a realistic active shooter drill at Moreno Junior High School on Aug. 15. The drill began at approximately 1 p.m. that Monday and was treated as a real active shooter situation. Each individual involved...
BEEVILLE, TX
KIII 3News

Nueces County Commissioners approve new tax rate

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Commissioners approved a new tax rate -- a rate around $0.29 per $100 value. It is a lower tax rate than last year by almost two cents. The current tax rate is 31 cents. The change was recommended to the county by the appraisal district and the budget sector for the county.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
City
Portland, TX
City
Gregory, TX
Local
Texas Education
mysoutex.com

GHS all-class reunion on Oct. 8

The Goliad High School all-class reunion will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Goliad Auditorium. Tickets are $10 per person (adults only) and can be purchased online at https//www.eventbrite.com/e/goliad-all-class-reunion-tickets-92543252359, by mail (make check payable to GHS All Class Reunion) to Renee Stroman, P.O. Box 389, Goliad, TX 77963, or with cash from the Goliad County Chamber of Commerce or committee members Patricia Morris, Judy Hamman, Stroman and Mindy Sullivan. Ticket sales will end Oct. 1. Ticket sales will help cover the costs of the auditorium rental, decorations and other expenses incurred.
GOLIAD, TX
mysoutex.com

Safety first

After the tragedy in Uvalde, where 19 elementary school students and two teachers were killed by a lone gunman who gained access inside the school, Refugio County school districts spent most of the summer increasing security measures in an attempt to prevent a similar incident occurring on one of their campuses.
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX
mysoutex.com

County officials at odds over bank accounts

Tensions between two Goliad County officials have surfaced after open county bank accounts were discovered by an outside auditor with the county treasurer calling the county clerk/district clerk “obstinate.”. During the July 25 meeting of the commissioners court, Goliad County Treasurer Bryan Howard said he had learned of “four...
GOLIAD COUNTY, TX
mysoutex.com

San Patricio County Community Preparedness Fair returns

September is National Preparedness Month, and the San Patricio County Emergency Management Department invites everyone to join them for a free community preparedness event. San Patricio County will be hosting its annual Community Preparedness Fair on Sept. 10 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the San Patricio County Fairgrounds, 219 W. 5th St. in Sinton. This free community event is a fun and educational way to introduce various preparedness activities to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen anytime.
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
aransaspassprogress.com

Aransas Pass Entrepreneur Focuses on ‘Valley’ Treats

SMALL BUSINESS CORNER – LITTLE I’S, INGLESIDE, AND ARANSAS PASSBy Mark SilbersteinIt was a life-changing decision Irene Ramos made in ... PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
ARANSAS PASS, TX
NewsBreak
Education
mysoutex.com

CBCF awards PAAC $125,000 for spay, neuter programs

Coastal Bend Community Foundation (CBCF)announced Aug. 11 its recent award of $125,000 to People Assisting Animal Control (PAAC) for their targeted spay and neuter program in seven counties. The program will be offered to the Coastal Bend counties of Aransas, Bee, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio and will help to provide free targeted spay and neuter surgeries and vaccines for dogs and cats at area clinics on specified dates.
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
constructiondive.com

Harbor Bridge contractor pledges to address safety concerns

The Flatiron/Dragados joint venture building the Corpus Christi, Texas, Harbor Bridge project has committed to taking any actions necessary to ensure the project is completed to address Texas DOT’s specifications, according to a DOT press release. Texas DOT had halted construction work on the span in July over safety concerns.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Zacks.com

Cheniere (LNG) Pursues Approval to Expand Corpus Christi Plant

LNG - Free Report) company — Cheniere Energy, Inc. (. LNG - Free Report) — has sketched out an expansion blueprint of its 1,000-plus-acre Corpus Christi Liquefaction facility (CCL) situated in the Corpus Christi Bay in San Patricio County, TX. Houston, TX-based Cheniere, which is the biggest U.S....
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Energy saving tips that will keep money in your wallet

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Most of us have been trying to figure out ways to stretch our dollars as prices have skyrocketed in stores and restaurants. 3NEWS spoke with Ramachandran Narayanamurthy with the U.S. Department of Energy, who offered tips on how to save on your electricity bill. It's advice all of us can take advantage of.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

