The Goliad High School all-class reunion will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Goliad Auditorium. Tickets are $10 per person (adults only) and can be purchased online at https//www.eventbrite.com/e/goliad-all-class-reunion-tickets-92543252359, by mail (make check payable to GHS All Class Reunion) to Renee Stroman, P.O. Box 389, Goliad, TX 77963, or with cash from the Goliad County Chamber of Commerce or committee members Patricia Morris, Judy Hamman, Stroman and Mindy Sullivan. Ticket sales will end Oct. 1. Ticket sales will help cover the costs of the auditorium rental, decorations and other expenses incurred.

GOLIAD, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO