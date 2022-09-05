Read full article on original website
On Your Mind: Corpus Christi ISD breaks down mental health resources for students, teachers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — School is in full swing for Coastal Bend-area schools, and in addition to class and extracurriculars, we're seeing a growing emphasis on mental health resources. In this, "On Your Mind," district officials with the Corpus Christi ISD spoke with 3NEWS about the mental health initiatives...
mysoutex.com
Marketing vital for economic development
We have learned that the first six of the Eight Pillars of Economic Development in Growing Cities are education, housing, infrastructure, collaboration, growth strategies, and livability factors. The seventh pillar is memorable marketing. Economic development marketing and branding is a vital part of economic development. It’s the shorthand that communicates...
mysoutex.com
Refugio EMS, WPD take part in active shooter drill
Refugio Emergency Medical Services and the Woodsboro Police Department, along with 21 responding agencies, participated in a realistic active shooter drill at Moreno Junior High School on Aug. 15. The drill began at approximately 1 p.m. that Monday and was treated as a real active shooter situation. Each individual involved...
Nueces County Commissioners approve new tax rate
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Commissioners approved a new tax rate -- a rate around $0.29 per $100 value. It is a lower tax rate than last year by almost two cents. The current tax rate is 31 cents. The change was recommended to the county by the appraisal district and the budget sector for the county.
mysoutex.com
GHS all-class reunion on Oct. 8
The Goliad High School all-class reunion will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Goliad Auditorium. Tickets are $10 per person (adults only) and can be purchased online at https//www.eventbrite.com/e/goliad-all-class-reunion-tickets-92543252359, by mail (make check payable to GHS All Class Reunion) to Renee Stroman, P.O. Box 389, Goliad, TX 77963, or with cash from the Goliad County Chamber of Commerce or committee members Patricia Morris, Judy Hamman, Stroman and Mindy Sullivan. Ticket sales will end Oct. 1. Ticket sales will help cover the costs of the auditorium rental, decorations and other expenses incurred.
mysoutex.com
Safety first
After the tragedy in Uvalde, where 19 elementary school students and two teachers were killed by a lone gunman who gained access inside the school, Refugio County school districts spent most of the summer increasing security measures in an attempt to prevent a similar incident occurring on one of their campuses.
Corpus Christi City Council adopts record-setting $1.4 billion for 2023 budget
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Tuesday City-Council leaders adopted the City’s operating and capital budget totaling $1.4 billion for the Fiscal Year 2023, according to a press release from the City of Corpus Christi. The new budget is designed to address the needs of the community. This includes...
mysoutex.com
County officials at odds over bank accounts
Tensions between two Goliad County officials have surfaced after open county bank accounts were discovered by an outside auditor with the county treasurer calling the county clerk/district clerk “obstinate.”. During the July 25 meeting of the commissioners court, Goliad County Treasurer Bryan Howard said he had learned of “four...
Nueces County tax rate could go down, but the amount of taxes you pay might not
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whenever Nueces County Commissioners gather to talk about the county budget there is typically at least some disagreement on the question of, "how much?" During their Wednesday meeting, Commissioners will consider adopting a new tax rate for next year -- a rate around $0.29 per...
New V.A. clinic expanding health services in the Coastal Bend
Richard Barrett volunteers at one of the current V.A. specialty clinics in Corpus Christi. He said volunteering is a way to connect with other veterans.
mysoutex.com
San Patricio County Community Preparedness Fair returns
September is National Preparedness Month, and the San Patricio County Emergency Management Department invites everyone to join them for a free community preparedness event. San Patricio County will be hosting its annual Community Preparedness Fair on Sept. 10 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the San Patricio County Fairgrounds, 219 W. 5th St. in Sinton. This free community event is a fun and educational way to introduce various preparedness activities to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen anytime.
aransaspassprogress.com
Aransas Pass Entrepreneur Focuses on ‘Valley’ Treats
SMALL BUSINESS CORNER – LITTLE I’S, INGLESIDE, AND ARANSAS PASSBy Mark SilbersteinIt was a life-changing decision Irene Ramos made in ... PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
mysoutex.com
CBCF awards PAAC $125,000 for spay, neuter programs
Coastal Bend Community Foundation (CBCF)announced Aug. 11 its recent award of $125,000 to People Assisting Animal Control (PAAC) for their targeted spay and neuter program in seven counties. The program will be offered to the Coastal Bend counties of Aransas, Bee, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio and will help to provide free targeted spay and neuter surgeries and vaccines for dogs and cats at area clinics on specified dates.
constructiondive.com
Harbor Bridge contractor pledges to address safety concerns
The Flatiron/Dragados joint venture building the Corpus Christi, Texas, Harbor Bridge project has committed to taking any actions necessary to ensure the project is completed to address Texas DOT’s specifications, according to a DOT press release. Texas DOT had halted construction work on the span in July over safety concerns.
Zacks.com
Cheniere (LNG) Pursues Approval to Expand Corpus Christi Plant
LNG - Free Report) company — Cheniere Energy, Inc. (. LNG - Free Report) — has sketched out an expansion blueprint of its 1,000-plus-acre Corpus Christi Liquefaction facility (CCL) situated in the Corpus Christi Bay in San Patricio County, TX. Houston, TX-based Cheniere, which is the biggest U.S....
Local engineer helps understand proposed changes to new Harbor Bridge
Flatiron has pitched some ideas on how to address TxDOT's safety concerns. To help us understand what is being proposed, we reached out to a civil engineering professor at Texas A&M-Kingsville.
Oil Belt Junior League team honored at commissioners court meeting
Nueces County Commissioners took a 7th inning stretch to recognize some hometown heroes. The Oil Belt Junior League baseball team recently won the title of top team in the nation.
Gov. Abbott scheduled to visit Coastal Bend for 'Faith, Family, Freedom' rally
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott will be in Alice later this month for a "Faith, Family, Freedom" rally as he works gain support for his re-election campaign. The Jim Wells County Republican Party is hosting the event with Abbott as the guest speaker. There is no cost...
Electrical contractor shocked, burned while on the job
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A scary situation took place out of San Patricio County Tuesday where an electrical contractor received third degree burns on the job. The contractor was shocked so badly that officials said he was flown to San Antonio to receive treatment. Officials with HALO-Flight said they...
Energy saving tips that will keep money in your wallet
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Most of us have been trying to figure out ways to stretch our dollars as prices have skyrocketed in stores and restaurants. 3NEWS spoke with Ramachandran Narayanamurthy with the U.S. Department of Energy, who offered tips on how to save on your electricity bill. It's advice all of us can take advantage of.
