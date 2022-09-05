Amazon gave up on the project after failing to come to terms with Tencent in talks. What happens when you give one of the world's biggest licences to two of the world's biggest companies? One of them takes its ball and goes home, it turns out. When Amazon's Lord Of The Rings MMO was suddenly cancelled last year (opens in new tab), we were left wondering what it was that had caused the talks between Amazon and Tencent to break down after what felt like a significant amount of hype for the game.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO