Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Old Movies and $3 Tickets Aren't Enough for AMC Stock
Major chains turned to a $3 ticket National Cinema Day promotion and a pair of re-releases to woo patrons, but it wasn't enough to cure the late-summer swoon. Big sequels are coming later this year, and multiplex operators are experimenting during the lull. The past few weeks have been rough...
Motley Fool
Why Lyft Stock Was Soaring Today
Unsubstantiated rumors swirled around a possible takeover of the ridesharing company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CNBC
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy says he has no plan to force workers to return to the office
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company doesn't plan to call its employees back to the office. The company has embraced remote and hybrid work. Last year, Amazon said it would leave it up to individual managers to decide how often employees would be required to work at physical offices.
CNET
Ready to Cancel Your Netflix Subscription? Here's How
Many people this year have decided to leave Netflix. Why? At the start of 2022, the streaming service raised its prices by $1 or $2 a month. Even worse, the company announced it'll start charging users for password sharing, starting in 2023. As streaming competitors like Disney Plus, HBO Max,...
Motley Fool
Better Buy: Amazon vs. Shopify Stock
Amazon has undertaken the hard work of building an unrivaled fulfillment network. Still, Shopify's beaten-down stock could offer even greater upside for investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO 0.98%) Q2...
The $3 Movie Day Sells 8 Million Tickets, Led by ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Gimmicks: They work! Most theaters reduced ticket prices to $3 September 3 in recognition of the National Association of Theater Owners’ just-invented National Cinema Day. As a result, people bought more than 8 million tickets — the most in a single day since each of the three first days of “Avengers: Endgame” in April 2019. Financially and psychologically, this was a bonanza for theaters. Half or more of the ticket revenue went to distributors; for exhibitors, it was all about the popcorn, the Red Vines, and their generous profit margins. For one day at least, money rolled in. The long-term impact...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: UiPath, Coupa Software, ChargePoint, Twitter and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. UiPath — The stock tumbled 12.9% after UiPath issued weaker-than-expected third-quarter and full-year revenue guidance. Still, the robotic process automation software company beat earnings and revenue expectations in its most recent quarter. Coupa Software — Coupa Software climbed 13% after...
Amazon's LOTR MMO failed because the company just couldn't get on with Tencent
Amazon gave up on the project after failing to come to terms with Tencent in talks. What happens when you give one of the world's biggest licences to two of the world's biggest companies? One of them takes its ball and goes home, it turns out. When Amazon's Lord Of The Rings MMO was suddenly cancelled last year (opens in new tab), we were left wondering what it was that had caused the talks between Amazon and Tencent to break down after what felt like a significant amount of hype for the game.
AOL Corp
Amazon's hidden device page is bursting with tech deals today — including $25 off a Kindle
Psst: Did you know Amazon has a hidden section devoted to secret sales on its own devices? It's true! On any given day, the retail giant adds and removes deals from this secret hub on a handful of Echo smart devices, Fire TV video streamers and Kindle e-readers — and the savings are great! If you’re looking to build out a smart home or just want to read mountains of books on one device, you need to know about this page.
Digital Trends
Disney to offer special perks to subscribers for Disney+ Day
The second-ever Disney+ Day is set to take place on September 8, and the company will attempt to bring in new subscribers with a special introductory offer. Starting September 7 at 9 p.m. PT and continuing through September 19 at 11:59 p.m. PT, new and eligible returning subscribers can receive one month of Disney+ for $1.99, the company announced in a press release.
Vox
Some Amazon Prime customers say they don’t have two-day shipping anymore
The complaints from Amazon customers are similar and popping up across the US. From western New York to central Missouri to rural Washington state, some Amazon Prime members are asking a version of the same question: What happened to Amazon Prime’s two-day shipping?. As Amazon brings next-day and same-day...
Disney Flexes Its Muscles in Disney+ Day Subscriber Push
The Walt Disney Co. doesn’t want to see its streaming subscriber numbers flatline, and it is pulling out all the stops to convince consumers to buy-in, using this week’s Disney+ Day as the event to tie its efforts together. On Wednesday, the company announced a wave of Disney+ subscriber perks, spanning its theme parks, merchandise, cruise lines, and even theatrical movies, meant to reinforce the notion that a Disney+ subscription gets you more than just movies and TV shows, and to underscore what Disney can offer that most of its competitors cannot.More from The Hollywood ReporterEverything to Know About Disney+ Day:...
45+ best Labor Day 2022 furniture deals at Amazon, Target, Macy's and Wayfair
Give your home's interior an upgrade with today's best Labor Day furniture deals on couches, tables and chairs at Wayfair, Amazon, Macy's and QVC.
FOXBusiness
Walmart, Paramount launch streaming service for members
Walmart+ subscribers can officially stream thousands of episodes, popular films and live sporting events with Paramount's ad-based streaming service. Effective immediately, Walmart's subscription service members can set up an account with Paramount+ Essential Plan at no additional cost, Walmart announced. Walmart claims this is the most anticipated benefit for its...
On “National Cinema Day,” movie tickets are just $3
NEW YORK (AP) — “National Cinema Day” on Saturday brought the big screen to moviegoers for a small price — no more than $3 — as American theaters looked to fill seats during the late summer lull. The one-day nationwide promotion was being offered on...
