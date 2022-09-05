Read full article on original website
Warren, Ramos lead Hopewell Valley over Hamilton West - Boys soccer recap
Austin Warren led with two goals and two assists while David Ramos struck twice as Hopewell Valley won, 6-0, on the road over Hamilton West in the season opener for both. Tom Hooks notched a goal and an assist while Richie Kiefer scored for Hopewell Valley, which led 3-0 at halftime.
Boys soccer: No. 10 Summit blanks Union in home opener
Daniel Farberov, Sean Hendrie and Gabe Malik each scored to lead Summit, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 win over Union, in Summit. Sebastian Arias made four saves to record the shutout for Hilltoppers (1-0). Kayden Grave recorded four saves for Union (0-1). The N.J. High...
Boys soccer: Down a man, Spotswood rallies late to top North Plainfield
Sophomore Kieran Barlow scored twice to help lift Spotswood to a 3-1 win over North Plainfield in Spotswood, despite being down a man and trailing by a goal midway through the second half. Junior Keven Romero Paredes gave North Plainfield the lead as senior keeper Thomas Calderon-Rodriguez finished with three...
Girls Soccer: Tobia wills No. 8 Watchung Hills past No. 4 Hunterdon Central (PHOTOS)
Jenna Tobia netted three goals to lift Watchung Hills, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 5-2 opening game win over No. 4 Hunterdon Central on the road in Flemington. Paige Thomas and Julia Oliveira also scored for the Warriors, which led 2-1 at halftime. Watchung Hills scored...
Boys Soccer: Osinubi’s OT goal lifts Rutgers Prep over South Hunterdon
Demi Osinubi buried the game-winning goal in overtime to lift Rutgers Prep to a 2-1 win over South Hunterdon in Lambertville. Matthew Clarke scored the game’s opening goal in the 11th minute for Rutgers Prep (1-0). Alex Romano scored the game-tying goal for South Hunterdon (0-1) later on in the first half.
No. 3 St. Joseph football takes on No. 2 Don Bosco Prep: Game changers & keys
St. Joseph (Mont.) coach Dan Marangi summed it up best when he said Friday’s matchup between his Green Knights and Don Bosco Prep will likely be the first of two matchups between the powerhouse programs this season. That’s the nature of North Jersey, Non-Public football, with both teams playing...
Chris Krall’s overtime goal propels Florence past Bordentown - Boys soccer recap
Chris Krall’s overtime goal delivered Florence a 1-0 season-opening victory over Bordentown in Florence. Ethan Beauchemin finished with 12 saves for Bordentown while Florence’s Matt Conti had three. Ryan Boracci offered the assist that gave Florence the win. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
Princeton Day over Burlington Twp in OT - Boys soccer recap
Sebestian Rzeczycki and Max Schragger each scored as Princeton Day edged out a 4-3 extra time win over Burlington Township, in Burlington. Princeton Day (1-0) led 3-2 at halftime and bounced back from Burlington Twp’s second half equalizer by scoring in the first extra time. Anthony Fitch scored twice...
Bishop Eustace defeats Camden Tech - Boys soccer recap
Despite 14 saves from Lucien Maslin, Bishop Eustace came away with a 1-0 win against Camden Tech in Pennsauken. Liam Higgins scored the deciding goal in the second half while Matthew Connelly recorded the assist. Karl Wissman made eight saves for Bishop Eustace. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Girls Cross-Country: Top returning runners for 2022
The 2022 cross-country season is right around the corner, beginning this weekend, and will feature many talented runners and teams looking to take home the M of C’s crown at the end of the season. Some runners are trying to stay at the top and continue to improve, while...
Field Hockey: Seniors give No. 18 Wall good vibes with Opening Day win (PHOTOS)
First-game jitters can apply to coaches too. It was the coaching debut for Wall’s Hanna Zarrilli but instead of nerves, there was excitement because of the experienced group taking the field in front of her. Wall’s roster boasts over a dozen seniors and they put on a show on...
Northern Burlington defeats Burlington Township in OT - Field hockey recap
Rylee Boston’s overtime goal lifted Northern Burlington to a season-opening win over Burlington Township 2-1 in Columbus. Kylie Krawiec tied the game for Burlington Township in the fourth quarter with an assist from Madisyn Grawl. Northern Burlington went into halftime up 1-0 thanks to a goal from Ariel Sprague.
Football: All 6 NJ.com writers predict winners in every Week 2 game, Sept. 8-10
After a laborious, four-days of New Jersey high school football in Week 1, the second week of September brings normalcy to the statewide schedule. This week, in Week 2, football begins a Thursday, Friday, Saturday schedule that will be in place for most of the remaining regular-season.
Field Hockey: Can’t-miss games for opening weekend, Sept. 8-10
Rutgers basketball’s full 2022-23 schedule is out: 5 thoughts on gauntlet Scarlet Knights face
Rutgers can (finally) start booking its flights for the winter. The Big Ten on Thursday released the schedule for its conference games this upcoming winter, including the Scarlet Knights’ 20-game slate. Steve Pikiell’s squad already knew the opponents they will face, and now they have the times and dates for each matchup.
Seton Hall’s Holloway named best coaching hire of 2022 by CBS Sports
Fresh off leading Saint Peter’s on a Cinderella run to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, Seton Hall’s Shaheen Holloway was named the best head coaching hire of 2022 by CBS Sports. The media outlet polled 100 college coaches who chose the former Seton Hall point guard...
N.J. HS football coach 'fat' shamed player in front of teammates, suit says
The parents of a clinically obese high school student in Ocean County have filed a lawsuit against the district where the student played football, claiming an assistant coach repeatedly shamed and harassed him over his weight. “Look at how fat you got,” the assistant football coach at Lacey Township High...
Here are the number of season tickets Rutgers football sold ahead of 2022 home opener
For the second consecutive season, Rutgers has increased its pool of season tickets sold. As of Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Scarlet Knights sold a total of 21,260 season tickets for the 2022 campaign, according to a document obtained by NJ Advance Media through an Open Public Records Act request. That total is a 6.2% increase from the 20,050 it sold in the 2021 season and a 26.1% increase from the 16,863 it sold in 2019 season, the final campaign under the previous regime led by head coach Chris Ash.
Where do the Devils’ goalies stand before 2022-23 season? | Updates on Mackenzie Blackwood, Jonathan Bernier, Vitek Vanecek
The Devils’ goalie woes undoubtedly marred their 2021-22 season. There were other issues –– injuries, inconsistent defense and a weak power play to name a few –– but cycling through seven netminders helped plunge the team to a 27-46-9 record. 21-year-old Nico Daws was the surprising bright spot on a roster with Mackenzie Blackwood, Jonathan Bernier and others, which motivated Devils management to mend crease insurance this summer.
Yankees, Giants among top 5 most valuable sports teams
Yankees, Giants among top 5 most valuable sports teams

Some good news for these New York organizations.
