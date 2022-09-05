ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearny, NJ

NJ.com

Boys soccer: No. 10 Summit blanks Union in home opener

Daniel Farberov, Sean Hendrie and Gabe Malik each scored to lead Summit, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 win over Union, in Summit. Sebastian Arias made four saves to record the shutout for Hilltoppers (1-0). Kayden Grave recorded four saves for Union (0-1). The N.J. High...
SUMMIT, NJ
NJ.com

Princeton Day over Burlington Twp in OT - Boys soccer recap

Sebestian Rzeczycki and Max Schragger each scored as Princeton Day edged out a 4-3 extra time win over Burlington Township, in Burlington. Princeton Day (1-0) led 3-2 at halftime and bounced back from Burlington Twp’s second half equalizer by scoring in the first extra time. Anthony Fitch scored twice...
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Bishop Eustace defeats Camden Tech - Boys soccer recap

Despite 14 saves from Lucien Maslin, Bishop Eustace came away with a 1-0 win against Camden Tech in Pennsauken. Liam Higgins scored the deciding goal in the second half while Matthew Connelly recorded the assist. Karl Wissman made eight saves for Bishop Eustace. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Cross-Country: Top returning runners for 2022

The 2022 cross-country season is right around the corner, beginning this weekend, and will feature many talented runners and teams looking to take home the M of C’s crown at the end of the season. Some runners are trying to stay at the top and continue to improve, while...
CLARK, NJ
NJ.com

Here are the number of season tickets Rutgers football sold ahead of 2022 home opener

For the second consecutive season, Rutgers has increased its pool of season tickets sold. As of Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Scarlet Knights sold a total of 21,260 season tickets for the 2022 campaign, according to a document obtained by NJ Advance Media through an Open Public Records Act request. That total is a 6.2% increase from the 20,050 it sold in the 2021 season and a 26.1% increase from the 16,863 it sold in 2019 season, the final campaign under the previous regime led by head coach Chris Ash.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Where do the Devils’ goalies stand before 2022-23 season? | Updates on Mackenzie Blackwood, Jonathan Bernier, Vitek Vanecek

The Devils’ goalie woes undoubtedly marred their 2021-22 season. There were other issues –– injuries, inconsistent defense and a weak power play to name a few –– but cycling through seven netminders helped plunge the team to a 27-46-9 record. 21-year-old Nico Daws was the surprising bright spot on a roster with Mackenzie Blackwood, Jonathan Bernier and others, which motivated Devils management to mend crease insurance this summer.
NEWARK, NJ
