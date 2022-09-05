ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River High student assaulted; increased police presence Thursday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — There’s an increased police presence at Indian River High on Thursday after authorities say a student was assaulted off campus by multiple people on Wednesday afternoon. Chesapeake police said the assault happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Candlewood Circle, and one...
4 girls accused of burglary at Hampton elementary school

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a burglary at an elementary school, with the youngest suspect being just 7 years old. Police said it happened Saturday at Kraft Elementary School. The suspects reportedly used a stick to break into the window of a door and get into the school.
HAMPTON, VA
Elementary school student found with weapon in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — A student was found with a weapon at an elementary school in Suffolk Thursday. According to the city, Suffolk police responded to Oakland Elementary after school administrators believed a student had a weapon on campus. School administrators searched the student and found the weapon, which was...
SUFFOLK, VA
