Neighbors recount moments after house party turned mass shooting in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — The aftermath of a weekend house party along Killam Avenue remains fresh in neighbors' minds. Two people were killed and five were wounded, according to Norfolk police. The suspect is still on the run. "Pretty shocking and scary, obviously, knowing that people so close to me...
Man who confessed to Hampton Roads killing spree to face 9 additional charges
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The man accused of a murder spree across Hampton Roads is facing nine new charges. In a jailhouse interview with 13News Now, Cola Beale, 31, confessed to killing three people back in March. In Virginia Beach, Beale faces charges for the deaths of his girlfriend,...
Indian River High student assaulted by several people off-campus, police investigating
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are investigating after an Indian River High School student was assaulted by several people off campus Wednesday afternoon. The assault happened around 4:30 p.m. on the 2800 block of Candlewood Circle, according to a spokesperson from the Chesapeake Police Department. During the assault,...
Woman pulled from Stumpy Lake in VB accused of stealing golf cart, property damage
A woman has been arrested and accused of stealing a golf cart near Stumpy Lake in Virginia Beach.
Indian River High student assaulted; increased police presence Thursday
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — There’s an increased police presence at Indian River High on Thursday after authorities say a student was assaulted off campus by multiple people on Wednesday afternoon. Chesapeake police said the assault happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Candlewood Circle, and one...
Man dies after shooting on Diggs Road in Norfolk
Police say someone shot Alexander Hayes along Diggs Road on Wednesday afternoon. Hayes was in bad shape and now we've learned he died at the hospital.
Man charged in connection to fatal Hampton crash on W Mercury Boulevard
A Norfolk man has been charged in connection to a fatal crash that took place in Hampton on August 21.
Fugitive barricaded in Newport News apartment complex prompts tactical operation
Police are currently on the scene of a tactical operation in Newport News Wednesday afternoon.
Portsmouth man on trial for second time for trying to kill officer
The re-trial got underway Wednesday for Will Patterson, Jr., charged with attempted aggravated murder of a police officer in a November 2017 shooting on Hickory Street in Portsmouth.
Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office to hold active-shooter training for local church
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Recent mass shootings across the country have sheriff's deputies in Virginia Beach preparing people for the worst. “I just knew that we needed something," said Investigator Chasta Mangum. "They needed some type of knowledge.”. That knowledge is understanding how to respond to an active-shooter situation...
Police investigating shooting in Chesapeake
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 9:20 p.m. at the intersection of Border Road and Stalham Road.
4 girls accused of burglary at Hampton elementary school
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a burglary at an elementary school, with the youngest suspect being just 7 years old. Police said it happened Saturday at Kraft Elementary School. The suspects reportedly used a stick to break into the window of a door and get into the school.
Here's where school divisions in Hampton Roads stand with crossing guard staffing
SUFFOLK, Va. — Through all the changes that come with a new school year, some things never change, particularly on East Washington Street in Suffolk. Every school day around 2 p.m., the corner outside John F. Kennedy Middle School becomes Bessie Newsome's corner. “They say, 'I remember you from...
Man arrested on abduction, second-degree murder charges in Suffolk, police say
SUFFOLK, Va. — A man was arrested and now faces multiple charges from two separate incidents in Suffolk, city officials said. Dispatchers got a call from a person who had seen a woman being assaulted by a man in a car near Pitchkettle Road on Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to a news release from the city.
Man suspected in VB hit-and-run found dead at site of another crash
57-year-old William Hay, Jr, of Virginia Beach, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in the 200 block of Witchduck Rd., police said.
Elementary school student found with weapon in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — A student was found with a weapon at an elementary school in Suffolk Thursday. According to the city, Suffolk police responded to Oakland Elementary after school administrators believed a student had a weapon on campus. School administrators searched the student and found the weapon, which was...
MAKING A MARK: Foundation provides alternatives to gun violence in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Healing, evolving, and building are the three missions that make up the name of the HEB Foundation. But there's also a special tribute behind the organization's name. "I lost my brother, Raghib Brooks, October the 11th, 2018. And he died at 27. He was gunned...
Two hurt after shooting on W. 27th Street in Norfolk, police say
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story about a violent Labor Day Weekend in Norfolk that aired on Sept. 4, 2022. Two people were hurt in a Norfolk shooting Monday evening. According to police, a call was received about the shooting,...
Police identify one of the people shot in Portsmouth over the weekend
Two people were found less than a mile apart. Jaquan White, 21, died from his injuries, and the other is expected to be OK, Portsmouth police said.
