Yankees TV broadcast mistakenly gives 'condolences' for New York sports journalist who's still alive
During Sunday's television broadcast of the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays game on the YES Network, Michael Kay -- the longtime voice of the "Bronx Bombers" -- made an announcement that a "40-year fixture" in the area sports scene, Bob Trainor had passed away. Kay followed with a touching tribute to Trainor and offered condolences to "Bob's family and friends."
Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury
The New York Mets are in a pickle when it comes to ace right-hander Max Scherzer, who is dealing with left side fatigue. Amid concerns of an injury, here are the three courses of action the Mets are currently mulling regarding Scherzer, as reported by Tim Healey of Newsday Sports. Buck Showalter said the Mets […] The post Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Edmundo Sosa sitting for Phillies on Thursday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins. Sosa went 3-for-3 with a two-run home run, a double, and three RBI In Wednesday's win, but he's absent from the lineup for the series finale. Stott will replace Sosa at shortstop and hit sixth.
Mets ride deGrom, Bassitt to doubleheader sweep of Pirates
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jacob deGrom threw seven dominant innings and the New York Mets routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-0 on Wednesday night to complete a doubleheader sweep that thrust them back into sole possession of first place in the NL East. DeGrom (5-1) struck out eight and walked one...
Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Mets players, coaches to all wear No. 21 on Roberto Clemente Day
NEW YORK -- All players and coaches for the Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets will wear No. 21 jerseys during their game Sept. 15 to commemorate Roberto Clemente Day, it was announced Thursday. The 2022 season marks the 50th anniversary of Clemente's tragic death in a plane crash while...
Matt Vierling idle Thursday for Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins. Nick Maton will replace Vierling in right field and hit ninth. Vierling started the previous four games. Maton has a $2,000 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models...
Tigers Claim Former Top Prospect from Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies designated a former top prospect for assignment, who was claimed by the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.
Phillies starting Edmundo Sosa at shortstop on Tuesday evening
Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Edmundo Sosa is batting ninth in Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Sosa will take over the shortstop position after Bryson Stott was given a breather at home. In a matchup versus Jesus Luzardo, our models project Sosa to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary of...
Kyle Stowers sitting Tuesday for Orioles
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Kyle Stowers is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Mitch White and the Toronto Blue Jays. Austin Hays will replace Stowers in left field and hit seventh. Hays has a $2,500 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 9.4 FanDuel points. Per...
Super-sized prospect Adam Edstrom heading to New York Rangers camp
Adam Edström is a formidable individual thanks to his 6-8′ frame and tipping the scales at 225 pounds. At New York Rangers Development Camp this summer, only Matthew Rempe came in bigger at 6-9′ and with a weight of 240. The Blueshirts selected the native of Karlstad,...
