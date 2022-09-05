Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Berlin Deputy Mayor Brenden Luddy stepping down
BERLIN – Longtime Deputy Mayor Brenden Luddy departed his post this week. Luddy, who has served in the position since 2015 and been a member of the Town Council since 2013, was recognized by fellow officials before stepping down. “We thank you for your contributions to improve the quality...
Liquor permit suspended at Waterbury club after Saturday shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. — The Litt Ultra Lounge in Waterbury has had its liquor permit suspended by the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection following a Saturday shooting that left one person wounded and a New Jersey man dead. The lounge will also be closed until further notice. Waterbury Police Chief...
fox61.com
Newly-elected Cromwell mayor Allan Spotts passes away
Newly-elected mayor of Cromwell, Allan Spotts, has died, town officials say. He was considered "A dedicated member of our community."
The time Queen Elizabeth set foot in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Queen Elizabeth II never made an official visit to Connecticut but did arrive in New Haven on the royal yacht Britannia before jetting off to Virginia from Tweed-New Haven Airport. The visit was part of a series of stops when the Queen and Prince Philip...
When could it snow in Connecticut?
(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
New Britain Herald
Man with New Britain connection promoted to active duty Lieutenant Commander Judge Advocate General
Greg Gianoni has been promoted as an active duty Lieutenant Commander Judge Advocate General (JAG) in the U.S. Navy, currently serving in the D.C. area. Gianoni graduated from Bristol Central High School in 2003 and attended Bentley University. Gianoni received his B.S. in economics and finance with minors in law and psychology. He would then go on to enroll in the California Western School of Law, where he graduated with his J.D. in April 2013.
New allegation of racial slurs at DOT garage under investigation
Another allegation of racial slurs being used by a DOT employee toward a Black coworker have sparked an investigation. The post New allegation of racial slurs at DOT garage under investigation appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Oops: Hartford exit sign misspelled on Interstate 84
HARTFORD, Conn. — Motorists on a Connecticut interstate were doing double-takes on Wednesday. A sign on westbound Interstate 84 in Hartford directs drivers to take Exit 45 to “Flatbnsh Avenue,” WTNH-TV reported. The proper spelling for the exit is “Flatbush,” according to the television station.
New Haven files civil lawsuit against entertainment company, motorcycle rally organizer
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Note: The video above is from last year. The City of New Haven is filing a civil lawsuit after an "illegal motorcycle rally" last year. Mayor Justin Elicker, Police Chief Karl Jacobson, and other city leaders announced the lawsuit Wednesday. The suit was filed against...
Waterbury parents upset at school bus company for poor transportation service
WATERBURY, Conn. — Parents in Waterbury are up in arms after the Durham Bus Services have been failing to pick up and drop off elementary school students. "What?! This is the worst area to drop a 4-year-old off! I don’t even come through here!" said Sherri Delgado of Waterbury.
Ferries evacuated for bomb threat in Connecticut
Two ferries in Connecticut were evacuated Tuesday, due to an unspecified threat.
Guilford parents file suit against Board of Education over race, diversity in classroom
GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A group of parents in Guilford filed a lawsuit against the school district, claiming their children were being retaliated against because of their political beliefs. The suit also opposed how race and diversity are being taught in the classroom. “The parent plaintiffs have objected to this pedagogy as little more than […]
Restaurants evacuated as crews respond to New Haven fire
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants in New Haven were evacuated Wednesday night as crews responded to a fire. According to the New Haven Fire Department, crews responded to a small fire that had to be “chased around” at 167 Orange St. The restaurant received moderate damage. Officials said smoke prevented locating the fire at […]
Student hit by car at dismissal
MANCHESTER — Police say a car struck a Bennet Academy student who was walking home from school after dismissal Wednesday afternoon. Police Lt. Ryan Shea said the 10-year-old student was hit on Main Street around 3 p.m. The student was taken to Manchester Memorial Hospital with minor injuries as a precaution, he said.
News 12
Connecticut attorney accused of assaulting fellow lawyer
A Connecticut attorney is due in court Thursday after being charged with assaulting a fellow lawyer. A viewer sent News 12 video taken outside Derby Superior Court. It appears to show attorney Rob Serofinowitz in a heated argument with a man later identified as another lawyer. The argument ends with...
Eyewitness News
New apartment building opens in downtown Hartford
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - New apartments are now open and leasing in downtown Hartford, right next to Dunkin’ Donuts Park. The North Crossing Development is a key element to redeveloping the area. This parcel of land used to be a vacant parking lot. Now it’s home to 270 apartment...
Where to get the updated COVID booster in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT, USA — Thousands of updated COVID-19 booster shots have arrived in Connecticut and are ready to be given to those who are eligible. FOX61 reached out to several major providers today and some started administering doses this week, including Hartford HealthCare. What you need to know:. The updated...
Downtown Hartford mixed-use apartment complex bringing in transplants to city
HARTFORD, Conn. — City officials are celebrating the opening of the new mix-use development in downtown Hartford. FOX61 got a tour of The Pennant at North Crossing. “We’re here to celebrate the opening and the very rapid process of leasing up of this beautiful new, mix-use building in Downtown Hartford,” said Mayor Luke Bronin.
DEEP delays Trout stocking in Connecticut waters
BURLINGTON, Connecticut — The fish hatchery in Burlington has stayed busy over the past few weeks, there are about 60 thousand trout ready to be released into Connecticut waters – it’s the local waters that aren’t quite ready for the trout. The drought has created a...
