Cromwell, CT

New Britain Herald

Berlin Deputy Mayor Brenden Luddy stepping down

BERLIN – Longtime Deputy Mayor Brenden Luddy departed his post this week. Luddy, who has served in the position since 2015 and been a member of the Town Council since 2013, was recognized by fellow officials before stepping down. “We thank you for your contributions to improve the quality...
BERLIN, CT
FOX 61

Liquor permit suspended at Waterbury club after Saturday shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. — The Litt Ultra Lounge in Waterbury has had its liquor permit suspended by the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection following a Saturday shooting that left one person wounded and a New Jersey man dead. The lounge will also be closed until further notice. Waterbury Police Chief...
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

The time Queen Elizabeth set foot in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Queen Elizabeth II never made an official visit to Connecticut but did arrive in New Haven on the royal yacht Britannia before jetting off to Virginia from Tweed-New Haven Airport. The visit was part of a series of stops when the Queen and Prince Philip...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Cromwell, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Cromwell, CT
State
Rhode Island State
WTNH

When could it snow in Connecticut?

(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Britain Herald

Man with New Britain connection promoted to active duty Lieutenant Commander Judge Advocate General

Greg Gianoni has been promoted as an active duty Lieutenant Commander Judge Advocate General (JAG) in the U.S. Navy, currently serving in the D.C. area. Gianoni graduated from Bristol Central High School in 2003 and attended Bentley University. Gianoni received his B.S. in economics and finance with minors in law and psychology. He would then go on to enroll in the California Western School of Law, where he graduated with his J.D. in April 2013.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WPXI Pittsburgh

Oops: Hartford exit sign misspelled on Interstate 84

HARTFORD, Conn. — Motorists on a Connecticut interstate were doing double-takes on Wednesday. A sign on westbound Interstate 84 in Hartford directs drivers to take Exit 45 to “Flatbnsh Avenue,” WTNH-TV reported. The proper spelling for the exit is “Flatbush,” according to the television station.
HARTFORD, CT
#Mayor#Politics Local#Republican#U S Air Force Veteran#The Board Of Selectmen#The Board Of Finance
WTNH

Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Restaurants evacuated as crews respond to New Haven fire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants in New Haven were evacuated Wednesday night as crews responded to a fire. According to the New Haven Fire Department, crews responded to a small fire that had to be “chased around” at 167 Orange St. The restaurant received moderate damage. Officials said smoke prevented locating the fire at […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Student hit by car at dismissal

MANCHESTER — Police say a car struck a Bennet Academy student who was walking home from school after dismissal Wednesday afternoon. Police Lt. Ryan Shea said the 10-year-old student was hit on Main Street around 3 p.m. The student was taken to Manchester Memorial Hospital with minor injuries as a precaution, he said.
MANCHESTER, CT
News 12

Connecticut attorney accused of assaulting fellow lawyer

A Connecticut attorney is due in court Thursday after being charged with assaulting a fellow lawyer. A viewer sent News 12 video taken outside Derby Superior Court. It appears to show attorney Rob Serofinowitz in a heated argument with a man later identified as another lawyer. The argument ends with...
DERBY, CT
Eyewitness News

New apartment building opens in downtown Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - New apartments are now open and leasing in downtown Hartford, right next to Dunkin’ Donuts Park. The North Crossing Development is a key element to redeveloping the area. This parcel of land used to be a vacant parking lot. Now it’s home to 270 apartment...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Where to get the updated COVID booster in Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — Thousands of updated COVID-19 booster shots have arrived in Connecticut and are ready to be given to those who are eligible. FOX61 reached out to several major providers today and some started administering doses this week, including Hartford HealthCare. What you need to know:. The updated...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

DEEP delays Trout stocking in Connecticut waters

BURLINGTON, Connecticut — The fish hatchery in Burlington has stayed busy over the past few weeks, there are about 60 thousand trout ready to be released into Connecticut waters – it’s the local waters that aren’t quite ready for the trout. The drought has created a...
BURLINGTON, CT
