Wholesale used vehicle prices plunge: Retail prices could be next to fall
The haywire period in used-vehicle prices may finally be coming to an end. Why it matters: The pandemic's supply chain disruption turned price expectations upside down, sending used-car values upward in a shocking twist for something long considered a depreciating asset. Driving the news: Wholesale used-vehicle prices — what a...
The U.S. can't solve Europe's energy crisis
Europe is entering the most treacherous terrain yet in its bid to move away from Russian energy — and the U.S. can only provide limited help, at least for now. Why it matters: The West's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine has seismically upended the global energy trade at a pace and scale unseen in decades.
U.S. sanctions Iranian drone producers over shipments to Russia
The U.S. Treasury announced new sanctions Thursday against Iranian companies for their involvement in the production and transportation of unmanned aerial vehicles to Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Why it matters: The U.S. said last month that Russia received an initial batch of Iran-produced military drones to deploy on...
European Central Bank unveils super-sized interest rate hike
The European Central Bank announced the largest interest rate hike in the central bank’s 24-year history on Thursday as the eurozone battles record inflation stoked by an energy crisis. Details: The ECB said it would hike rates by three-quarters of a percentage point, following a smaller — though still...
Gulf nations ask Netflix to drop content that "contradicts" Islamic values
Six Gulf countries issued a joint statement on Tuesday asking Netflix to remove content they said "contradicts Islamic and societal values and principles." Driving the news: The statement did not specify which material it deemed offensive. The countries warned they would take "necessary legal measures" if the content was not removed.
Fed's Brainard: There's a risk of raising rates too much
At some point, the Federal Reserve will face the risk of raising rates too much, a top official said Wednesday, while asserting the central bank will remain resolute in its drive to bring inflation down. Driving the news: Lael Brainard, the No. 2 official at the central bank, acknowledged risks...
U.K.'s Liz Truss inherits an economic nightmare
Britain's economy, rendered fragile and brittle by Brexit, has proved incapable of withstanding the twin scourges of the pandemic and energy price inflation. The result is a historic economic implosion. By the numbers: One British pound is now worth just $1.15, down from $1.50 on the morning of the Brexit...
Federal Reserve's new bank cop lays out regulatory agenda
The Federal Reserve's top bank cop Michael Barr on Wednesday hinted that more stringent requirements for Wall Street and tougher oversight of cryptocurrency activity could be ahead, in his first public speech since being confirmed to the post. Why it matters: Barr is the nation's most powerful bank regulator whose...
Baltic states could make it harder for Russians to enter the EU
The Baltic nations of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania announced Wednesday that they intend to block Russian citizens from entering their countries. Why it matters: The move would seriously complicate the ability of Russians with Schengen visas to enter the European Union. The visas allow holders to travel freely within the bloc.
Coinbase employees, Ethereum supporters sue U.S. Treasury
Coinbase employees and long-term Ethereum supporters are suing the U.S. Treasury over its decision to sanction the crypto service Tornado Cash last month, Fortune reports. Why it matters: The case could have an impact across the cryptocurrency industry for the foreseeable future as it will likely determine if the U.S. government can impose sanctions on crypto services.
Upcoming talks on Lebanon-Israel maritime dispute seen as crucial
Israeli and Lebanese officials see the upcoming visit of U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein as crucial to the efforts to reach a deal to end the maritime border dispute between Israel and Lebanon and de-escalate the situation. Driving the news: Hochstein is expected to arrive in the region in the coming...
World's largest crypto exchange shakes up stablecoin race
The world's largest exchange operator wants customers to transact with its namesake stablecoin over others. Why it matters: The move is a land grab for Binance, which is using its weight to boost Binance USD, the third-largest stablecoin in circulation, to the detriment of its larger peers — Circle's USDC, No. 2, and Tether's USDT, No. 1.
Goldman and Morgan Stanley expect new bear market lows
As the summer rally sputters, top Wall Street analysts expect new lows for stocks. Why it matters: The S&P 500 is already on track for its worst year since 2008, but these analysts suggest things may get much worse. The S&P 500 is already down 16.5% in 2022. The Nasdaq...
