NFL

FOX Sports

Why Russell Wilson is the NFL's 'most disrespected player' | THE HERD

Russell Wilson was ranked 61st on the NFL's Top 100 players list. An NFL executive has also said that the Denver Broncos' QB was 'propelled' by good defenses his entire career. This raises the question on whether Russ is underrated, especially during the Pete Carroll-Seattle Seahawks days. Colin Cowherd makes his case for Russ and explains why he is 'the most disrespected player' in the NFL.
ClutchPoints

Jerry Jones reveals plan for Jason Peters ahead of Week 1 vs. Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys recently lost left tackle Tyron Smith until at least December due to injury and to make up for his absence, they signed 40-year-old veteran Jason Peters to their practice squad on Monday. The question is, will he be on the field come Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? It appears the answer […] The post Jerry Jones reveals plan for Jason Peters ahead of Week 1 vs. Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Raiders-Chargers, pick

Let's jump right into a tough divisional matchup in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. The AFC west opens up with a bang when the Las Vegas Raiders head to familiar confines when they face the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m ET in SoFi Stadium. Raiders wide receiver...
Yardbarker

Texans Worked Out Four Players Including RB Jordan Wilkins

RB Gerrid Doaks (Visit) Wilkins, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract with Indianapolis when the team waived him last month. The Jaguars later signed Wilkins to their practice squad before releasing...
FOX Sports

Can Daniel Jones succeed as Giants QB in now-or-never season?

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — When John Mara was overhauling his franchise this offseason, he interviewed nine prospective general managers and six potential head coaches, and he swore that "every single interview was positive" about Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. It reinforced Mara's belief that the organization had found its next...
FOX Sports

AFC North guide: Expectations, predictions on Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

The Bengals are out to prove that last season was no fluke. And while Cincinnati is certainly capable of making another Super Bowl run, that doesn't necessarily mean that Joe Burrow & Co. will win the AFC North. There's a hard-nosed squad in Baltimore standing in the way. Let's dive into my predictions for this gritty, evenly matched division.
FOX Sports

AFC West guide: Expectations, predictions on Chiefs, Chargers, Broncos, Raiders

The best division in football is the AFC West, where three of the teams could end up in the AFC playoffs. Let's dive into my predictions for this stacked division. Guess what, everyone: The Chiefs are going to be excellent again this season. I understand they do not have Tyreek Hill anymore, but their roster is the deepest it has been in years, and they still have a Hall of Fame head coach and playcaller in Andy Reid.
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Packers-Vikings, pick

We get an epic NFC North matchup to open the 2022 NFL Season!. The Green Bay Packers face off against their division rivals, the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX in Minneapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Green Bay Packers again have Super Bowl dreams on their...
FOX Sports

Rams, Bills, Broncos top Cowherd's Week 1 Herd Hierarchy

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is set to kick off Thursday night as the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Both teams have massive expectations heading into this year's campaign, but the same can be said for the Denver Broncos after their acquisition of Russell Wilson, or the Los Angeles Chargers after acquiring two of the top defenders in the league in Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson.
FOX Sports

Bijan Robinson on Texas-Alabama, crushing the NIL game, & chemistry with QB Quinn Ewers | CFB on Fox

Matt Leinart catches up with Texas Longhorns' RB Bijan Robinson ahead of the matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide on Fox. Matt asks Bijan if Texas is back and then highlights his NIL deals, including his own mustard. They also break down some touchdown plays from Week 1 where Matt compares Bijan to legendary USC Trojans RB Reggie Bush. Lastly, Matt asks Bijan about giving back to his community, and if the story about QB Quinn Ewers' car being towed after Week 1 was true.
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to absolutely baffling Jerry Jones quote

Most NFL teams – or teams in any sport, for that matter – enter a new season with unbridled optimism, but it seems Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is taking it up a notch, to the point that people have no idea what he is even talking about.
FOX Sports

NFC North guide: Predictions for the Packers, Vikings, Lions and Bears

At first glance, the NFC North doesn’t look like the toughest division to figure out. The Green Bay Packers will emerge with the crown. Right?. The Packers are going to undoubtedly still be the Packers, with or without wide receivers, because they have quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the helm. It’s as plain and simple as that. But there’s another team emerging as a formidable challenger, and it’s one we aren’t talking about enough as a collective.
NBC Sports

J.J. Watt, Zach Ertz don’t practice Thursday

Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt missed another practice on Thursday. Watt is dealing with a calf strain that has sidelined him all of this week. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Wednesday that Watt is day-to-day, but the length of his absence and the possibility of aggravating a soft tissue injury in Week One of the regular season could lead to Watt sitting out against the Chiefs with an eye on the weeks to come.
