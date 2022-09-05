Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Why Russell Wilson is the NFL's 'most disrespected player' | THE HERD
Russell Wilson was ranked 61st on the NFL's Top 100 players list. An NFL executive has also said that the Denver Broncos' QB was 'propelled' by good defenses his entire career. This raises the question on whether Russ is underrated, especially during the Pete Carroll-Seattle Seahawks days. Colin Cowherd makes his case for Russ and explains why he is 'the most disrespected player' in the NFL.
Jerry Jones reveals plan for Jason Peters ahead of Week 1 vs. Buccaneers
The Dallas Cowboys recently lost left tackle Tyron Smith until at least December due to injury and to make up for his absence, they signed 40-year-old veteran Jason Peters to their practice squad on Monday. The question is, will he be on the field come Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? It appears the answer […] The post Jerry Jones reveals plan for Jason Peters ahead of Week 1 vs. Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AthlonSports.com
Odell Beckham Jr. And 1 NFL Team Reportedly Have 'Mutual Interest' In Each Other
Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent ahead of the fast-approaching 2022 season. He is likely waiting to get healthy before signing with a team. When he's ready to give it a go, it appears one team will be in the lead to land him. Odell Beckham Jr. and...
FOX Sports
NFC South guide: Predictions for Saints, Panthers, Buccaneers, Falcons
The NFC South has football's biggest star, Tom Brady. It has one of the NFL's most consistently competitive teams, the New Orleans Saints, looking to prove it can keep that up without quarterback Drew Brees and coach Sean Payton. It has a team with some promising pieces that searches for...
RELATED PEOPLE
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares Racy Swimsuit Photo
Earlier this offseason, model Olivia Culpo raised some eyebrows with a post on her Instagram account. Culpo, the girlfriend of Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey, shared a few photos of the couple on a boat. In one of the photos, the star running back could be seen "biting" his girlfriend.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Raiders-Chargers, pick
Let's jump right into a tough divisional matchup in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. The AFC west opens up with a bang when the Las Vegas Raiders head to familiar confines when they face the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m ET in SoFi Stadium. Raiders wide receiver...
Yardbarker
Texans Worked Out Four Players Including RB Jordan Wilkins
RB Gerrid Doaks (Visit) Wilkins, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract with Indianapolis when the team waived him last month. The Jaguars later signed Wilkins to their practice squad before releasing...
Yardbarker
Seahawks HC Pete Carroll on Week 1 game vs Russell Wilson's Broncos: ‘I have as much information as you can have’
In a fantastic piece of NFL schedule theater, the Seattle Seahawks will welcome back team legend Russell Wilson in Week 1 of the season and head coach Pete Carroll couldn’t be any more excited about the prospect. One of the biggest stories of the 2022 NFL offseason was the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Can Daniel Jones succeed as Giants QB in now-or-never season?
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — When John Mara was overhauling his franchise this offseason, he interviewed nine prospective general managers and six potential head coaches, and he swore that "every single interview was positive" about Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. It reinforced Mara's belief that the organization had found its next...
Seattle Seahawks offered up Russell Wilson to the Cleveland Browns years ago; targeted Josh Allen
The whole idea that newfound drama between Russell Wilson and his former Seattle Seahawks team led to his departure in
FOX Sports
AFC North guide: Expectations, predictions on Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Steelers
The Bengals are out to prove that last season was no fluke. And while Cincinnati is certainly capable of making another Super Bowl run, that doesn't necessarily mean that Joe Burrow & Co. will win the AFC North. There's a hard-nosed squad in Baltimore standing in the way. Let's dive into my predictions for this gritty, evenly matched division.
FOX Sports
AFC West guide: Expectations, predictions on Chiefs, Chargers, Broncos, Raiders
The best division in football is the AFC West, where three of the teams could end up in the AFC playoffs. Let's dive into my predictions for this stacked division. Guess what, everyone: The Chiefs are going to be excellent again this season. I understand they do not have Tyreek Hill anymore, but their roster is the deepest it has been in years, and they still have a Hall of Fame head coach and playcaller in Andy Reid.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Packers-Vikings, pick
We get an epic NFC North matchup to open the 2022 NFL Season!. The Green Bay Packers face off against their division rivals, the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX in Minneapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Green Bay Packers again have Super Bowl dreams on their...
FOX Sports
Rams, Bills, Broncos top Cowherd's Week 1 Herd Hierarchy
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is set to kick off Thursday night as the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Both teams have massive expectations heading into this year's campaign, but the same can be said for the Denver Broncos after their acquisition of Russell Wilson, or the Los Angeles Chargers after acquiring two of the top defenders in the league in Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson.
FOX Sports
Bijan Robinson on Texas-Alabama, crushing the NIL game, & chemistry with QB Quinn Ewers | CFB on Fox
Matt Leinart catches up with Texas Longhorns' RB Bijan Robinson ahead of the matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide on Fox. Matt asks Bijan if Texas is back and then highlights his NIL deals, including his own mustard. They also break down some touchdown plays from Week 1 where Matt compares Bijan to legendary USC Trojans RB Reggie Bush. Lastly, Matt asks Bijan about giving back to his community, and if the story about QB Quinn Ewers' car being towed after Week 1 was true.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to absolutely baffling Jerry Jones quote
Most NFL teams – or teams in any sport, for that matter – enter a new season with unbridled optimism, but it seems Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is taking it up a notch, to the point that people have no idea what he is even talking about.
FOX Sports
NFC North guide: Predictions for the Packers, Vikings, Lions and Bears
At first glance, the NFC North doesn’t look like the toughest division to figure out. The Green Bay Packers will emerge with the crown. Right?. The Packers are going to undoubtedly still be the Packers, with or without wide receivers, because they have quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the helm. It’s as plain and simple as that. But there’s another team emerging as a formidable challenger, and it’s one we aren’t talking about enough as a collective.
NBC Sports
J.J. Watt, Zach Ertz don’t practice Thursday
Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt missed another practice on Thursday. Watt is dealing with a calf strain that has sidelined him all of this week. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Wednesday that Watt is day-to-day, but the length of his absence and the possibility of aggravating a soft tissue injury in Week One of the regular season could lead to Watt sitting out against the Chiefs with an eye on the weeks to come.
Kay Adams Finally Lands New Gig After Suddenly Leaving ‘Good Morning Football’ in May
Kay Adams is back on TV with a new sports-centric morning show after leaving te NFL Network's 'Good Morning Football' in May. The post Kay Adams Finally Lands New Gig After Suddenly Leaving ‘Good Morning Football’ in May appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Comments / 0