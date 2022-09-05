Hours after Queen Elizabeth II’s death at the age of 96 was announced on Thursday, Elton John — who enjoyed the closest relationship with the Royal Family of any music artist — paid tribute at his concert in Toronto. “We have the saddest news about the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth,” he said. “She was an inspiring person to be around — I’ve been around her and she was fantastic. She led the country though some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine care and warmth. “I’m almost 75 — she’s been with me all...

