Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Popculture
'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together
Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Lives Her ‘Dream’ Of Recording Classic Songs With Favorite Male Singers As She Bounces Back From Cancer
Actress, Singer And Breast Cancer Survivor Rita Wilson Touts New Album of Classics. Actress, singer and breast cancer survivor Rita Wilson is living her “dream” of recording an album of classic songs with some of her favorite male vocalists. On Instagram, she posted, ““I am elated to have...
Elton John Honors Queen Elizabeth at Toronto Concert: ‘She Worked Bloody Hard’
Hours after Queen Elizabeth II’s death at the age of 96 was announced on Thursday, Elton John — who enjoyed the closest relationship with the Royal Family of any music artist — paid tribute at his concert in Toronto. “We have the saddest news about the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth,” he said. “She was an inspiring person to be around — I’ve been around her and she was fantastic. She led the country though some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine care and warmth. “I’m almost 75 — she’s been with me all...
People Are Confessing The Creepiest, Most Unsettling Experiences They've Had In Broad Daylight, And I'm Now Convinced Of The Multiverse
"She grabbed my arm and said, 'You saw it too right?' I just nodded at her. She ran into the kitchen and literally dragged my brother out of that place."
Comments / 0