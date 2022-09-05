Read full article on original website
Aaron Judge reveals whose ‘real’ home run record he’s chasing
Aaron Judge is looking to break the Yankees’ single-season home run record set by Roger Maris, but he is also eying another record. The New York Yankees may have been in a downward trajectory ever since returning from the All-Star break, but there is one constant — Aaron Judge. The star outfielder has been a home run-hitting machine, as he hit 55 home runs following his Sept. 7 game against the Minnesota Twins. That means he is getting that much closer to breaking the Yankees’ single-season home run record set by Roger Maris in 1961.
San Francisco Giants may have a new Dodger-killer on the rise
The San Francisco Giants are always looking for ways to find an edge on their arch-rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Could a new face provide just such an edge in the years to come?. During the just-completed series against the Dodgers at Chavez Ravine, San Francisco Giants rookie David Villar...
3 Braves September roster moves to ensure a World Series repeat
These three September roster moves and changes can help the Atlanta Braves ensure they repeat as World Series champions. The Atlanta Braves have big goals for the 2022 season. In order to do what no team has done since the 2000 New York Yankees and repeat as World Series champions, it’s going to take some calculated roster navigation.
Red Sox GM Chaim Bloom keeps dancing around Xander Bogaerts decision
Boston Red Sox general manager Chaim Bloom danced around a question about signing shortstop Xander Bogaerts. The Boston Red Sox’s 2022 season is nearing its end, and they are outside looking at a postseason berth. Well, 10 games behind for the last AL Wild Card berth, to be exact (entering Sept. 8). This upcoming offseason will be a tense one for Red Sox fans, as shortstop Xander Bogaerts is likely to opt out of his contract to hit free agency. The team did enter negotiations prior to the 2022 season, but they did not go well.
Yankees get more tough injury news at worst possible time
The Yankees injury woes just got worse with first baseman Anthony Rizzo heading to the injured list at the worst possible moment. New York was riding high in the first half of the season but they’ve come crashing back to earth since the All-Star Break. The Yankees have a...
MLB power rankings: Ranking the top 10 2022 MVP candidates
MLB is the only major North American sport that awards two MVP awards (one for each league) and in 2022, it is definitely warranted. Unlike nearly all major sports, MLB has two MVP awards as there is one for the American League and one for the National League. In 2022, there are some clear favorites in both leagues. In the AL, there are two clear front-runners and in the NL, there is a front-runner with some other players that are fairly close to him.
DJ LeMahieu injury: Yankees continue to drop like flies
DJ LeMahieu is hitting the injured list for the New York Yankees, adding to the ever-growing list of Yankees on the IL. New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is hitting the injured list due to a sprained toe, according to Yankees manager Aaron Boone in an appearance on The Michael Kay Show on ESPN 98.7 in New York.
Mets ace Jacob deGrom is on a whole other plane of existence right now
New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom has always been talented, but he’s on a whole new level right now. New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom has always been talented, so there’s no surprise that he’s performing well after coming back from his injury. However, he’s on a whole new level of talent that few expected this soon after his recovery.
