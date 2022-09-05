ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddie Kingston Before AEW All Out: CM Punk Is A Bitch, Maybe Phillip Wants To Be Loved Like Me

Eddie Kingston and CM Punk spent the fall of 2021 feuding with each other, leading to a match at AEW Full Gear 2021, which was won by Punk. During a promo on the August 17 episode of AEW Dynamite, Punk brought Kingston's name back into the mix while building his match with Jon Moxley, saying Kingston was the "second best Kingston and the third best Eddie" he's ever been in the ring with. Kofi Kingston, Eddie Guerrero, and Fast Eddie were the names Punk considered above Kingston.
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for September 6, 2022:. - Dexter Lumis continued to haunt The Miz on Monday. After he previously kidnapped the former WWE Champion, he again got his hands on The A-Lister. In the main event, The Miz challenged WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley for the gold in a Steel Cage Match. In the closing moments, The Miz was about to escape the cage, but Lumis suddenly appeared under the ring. The sight scared The MIz back into the ring, where Lashley dropped him with a Spear for the win. After the bell, Lumis choked The Miz out.
Khamzat Chimaev Confident He Finishes Nate Diaz Ahead Of UFC 279: "I Don't Think That Guy Is Going To Survive One Round"

Undefeated UFC welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev doesn't see Nate Diaz lasting very long in their fight this weekend. Chimaev spoke with reporters at Wednesday's media day for Saturday night's UFC 279 event in Las Vegas, Nevada, ahead of his main event bout with Diaz and made the confident prediction that he will finish the Stockton, California native within one round.
Gunther says he's open to being involved with NXT Europe. Previously, as WALTER, Gunther had a successful run as the NXT UK Champion. He was one of the faces of the brand before he moved overseas. Since then, he has been called up to SmackDown, where he is now the WWE Intercontinental Champion. Meanwhile, in August, WWE announced that NXT UK will be going on hiatus ahead of the launch of NXT Europe next year.
Cris Cyborg: If Fans Would Like To See Me Doing Pro Wrestling, I'm Gonna Do It

Cris Cyborg comments on potentially trying her hand at professional wrestling one day. Cris Cyborg is a pioneer of women's mixed martial arts. Arguably the biggest team to ever come out of mixed martial arts is Ronda Rousey and she's currently a WWE Superstar. Recently, many women's MMA fighters have explored pro wrestling as a viable option when they retire from cage fighting.
CM Punk, Christian Cage, And Alex Reynolds Injury Updates

Big injuries coming out of AEW All Out. On Tuesday, Fightful Select reported Punk injured his triceps during a dive in his AEW All Out main event match against Jon Moxley. Punk was icing his tricep area during the media scrum. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Punk...
AEW taped the September 9 episode of AEW Rampage on Sepember 7 following Dynamite in Buffalo. The spoilers, courtesy of WrestleZone, are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 9/9 (Taped On 9/7) Grand Slam Tournament of Champions: Sammy Guevara def. Darby Allin due to distractions from Tay Melo and Anna Jay...
