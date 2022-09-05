Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Limited Number of Single Game Tickets for 2022-23 Season On Sale Sept. 12
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - The Arizona Coyotes announced today that a very limited inventory of single game tickets for the 2022-23 NHL regular season will go on sale to the public on Monday, Sept. 12 at 10:00 a.m. "We have been overwhelmed by the demand for tickets to see the Coyotes...
NHL
Red Wings to Honor '97 and '98 Stanley Cup Champions November 3 & 5
1997 team's 25-year anniversary to be celebrated on Thursday, Nov. 3 vs. Washington Capitals. 1998 team that went back-to-back will be honored on Saturday, Nov. 5 vs. New York Islanders. Photo opportunities with Stanley Cup will be available for ticketed fans; special merchandise to be sold in Team Store. DETROIT...
NHL
Dach: 'I'm excited to get things rolling'
MONTREAL -- General manager Kent Hughes and forward Kirby Dach met with reporters on Wednesday at the Bell Sports Complex. Dach just signed a four-year contract with the Canadiens through the 2025-26 season. Here are a few highlights from the press conference:. Dach on finally putting pen to paper with...
The Hockey Writers
3 Best Moves Red Wings Made During 2022 Offseason
The Detroit Red Wings had a very busy offseason, signing four contract extensions, making one trade, drafting nine players, and signing nine free agents to new contracts. They’ve made depth additions across the lineup for this coming season, and the team is set up for future success better than it has been in years.
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
Five Questions with Travis Konecny
After returning to Philadelphia from an offseason spent in Calgary, Travis Konecny discusses his excitement for a new season, playing for John Tortorella and more. After returning to Philadelphia from an offseason spent in Calgary, Travis Konecny discusses his excitement for a new season, playing for John Tortorella and more.
NHL
Fantasy hockey forward point projections
NHL.com lists estimated 82-game totals at position; season preview podcasts. NHL.com has projected the forward point totals for fantasy hockey in the 2022-23 season. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. PROJECTIONS: 🔮 Goalie wins. RANKINGS: 📈 250 |...
NHL
State Your Case: Can Matthews score 60 goals again?
NHL.com writers debate whether Maple Leafs forward will reach milestone for second straight season. Last season, Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs became the first player in the NHL to score 60 goals since Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning reached the mark in 2011-12. Matthews finished with...
Yardbarker
Super-sized prospect Adam Edstrom heading to New York Rangers camp
Adam Edström is a formidable individual thanks to his 6-8′ frame and tipping the scales at 225 pounds. At New York Rangers Development Camp this summer, only Matthew Rempe came in bigger at 6-9′ and with a weight of 240. The Blueshirts selected the native of Karlstad,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Three questions facing Vegas Golden Knights
Replacing Lehner in goal, power play among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Vegas Golden Knights. [Golden Knights 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Who will be the...
NHL
Top prospects for Winnipeg Jets
Perfetti, Heinola expected to vie for full-time roles in NHL this season. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Winnipeg Jets, according to NHL.com. [Jets 32 in 32: Season preview | 3 Questions |...
NHL
Stutzle signs eight-year, $66.8 million contract with Senators
Forward, No. 3 pick in 2020 NHL Draft, could have been restricted free agent after this season. Tim Stutzle signed an eight-year, $66.8 million contract with the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $8.35 million. The contract was announced by general manager Pierre Dorion during...
NHL
McBain Ready to Build on Debut Season as Camp Approaches
Coyotes forward reflects upon first games in Arizona, hopes to earn a regular role with the club. When Jack McBain arrived in Arizona he was recovering from a lower-body injury, unsure if he'd even make it into a game before the season ended. Fully healthy heading into rookie camp next...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
Winnipeg Jets single game tickets on sale Friday
Season Ticket Member 24-hour pre-sale starts Thursday; New pre-game social scene brings party atmosphere and $6 domestic beer. WINNIPEG, Sept. 7, 2022 - Single game tickets for the Winnipeg Jets 2022-23 season go on sale Friday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. when fans can secure their preferred seats for individual games like the Oct. 1 pre-season game with a Dale Hawerchuk commemorative coin giveaway, the Oct. 14 Home Opener presented by Canada Life with a toque giveaway, and the brand new Filipino Heritage Night on Nov. 8 which will feature warm-up jerseys with a newly designed Filipino inspired Jets logo, among other cultural elements throughout the game.
NHL
Hedman discusses Lightning bouncing back on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
Defenseman says Tampa Bay 'can learn from' failure to three-peat as Stanley Cup champs. Victor Hedman said he expects the Tampa Bay Lightning to respond from losing to the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Final with hunger and motivation to get back there again this season. "I think in...
Yardbarker
3 Reasons Why the Red Wings Will Make the Playoffs in 2022-23
The Detroit Red Wings have not made the playoffs since 2016. Following a first-round loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning that year, they began their rebuild and have not come close to returning to the postseason since. Yet, as we head into the 2022-23 season, it seems like this will be the year that things change on that front. In my opinion, they look like a legitimate playoff team, and here’s why.
NHL
NHL statement on death of Queen Elizabeth II
The NHL mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. During her reign, she forged a special bond with Canadians and had connections with our game. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96. The NHL released the following statement, and a video from 2002, when she performed the ceremonial puck drop before a game between the San Jose Sharks and Vancouver Canucks in Vancouver:
NHL
Home, Sweet, National Games
As National Hockey League broadcast partners ESPN and Turner Sports embark on its second year of airing national games in the U.S. on their channels and streaming platforms, the Kraken will once again be prominently featured during the 2022-23 regular season. The league and broadcasters announced 10 dates airing Kraken games, including nine Seattle home games at Climate Pledge Arena.
NHL
Miller elected to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame
Former Sabre is NHL's all-time wins leader by an American goalie. Former Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ryan Miller has been inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame as part of its Class of 2022, the organization announced Thursday. Miller's 391 career wins are the most in NHL history by an...
NHL
2022 NHL Global Series Fan Day Set For Thursday, Oct. 6
SAN JOSE, CA - The National Hockey League (@NHL) today announced 2022 NHL Global Series Fan Day, a special opportunity for fans to attend Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks team practices from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 at O2 Arena in Prague, the day prior to the Predators-Sharks 2022-23 season-opening matchup.
NHL
Studenic has both a challenge and an opportunity with Stars
2021-22 stats: 2 goals and 2 assists in 33 games with New Jersey and Dallas. Contract: One year remaining on a two-way contract that pays $750,000 at NHL level and $100,000 in AHL. Performance evaluation. Acquired on waivers from the Devils, Studenic did a nice job providing forward depth for...
Comments / 0