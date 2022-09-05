At least 3 Peoria home sales eclipsed $1M mark in August

At least three Peoria home sales eclipsed the $1 million mark in August.

All three top home sales in Peoria last month were in the 85383 ZIP code, the city’s luxury home hot spot, according to Realtor.com.

The top home sale, 7067 W Cielo Grande Ave., sold for $2.64 million on Aug. 16. The 6,000-square-foot home on a 1.14-acre lot has six bedrooms and five bathrooms. The seller was represented by Wendy Walker with The Agency, and the buyer represented by Kyle D. Zimmer with My Home Group Real Estate, LLC.

The second most expensive home sale, 26729 N. 91st Dr., sold for $2.25 million on Aug. 15. The 6,125-square-foot home on a 1-acre lot has four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. The seller was represented by Jay Patel with RETHINK Real Estate and the buyer was represented by Roger Van Camp with Van Camp, Inc.

The third most expensive home sale, 7130 W. Happy Valley Rd., sold for $1.58 million on Aug. 26. The 2,478-square-foot home on a 4.5-acre lot has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. The seller and buyer were represented by Craig Morton with A.Z. & Associates Real Estate Group.

All photos courtesy of Realtor.com.