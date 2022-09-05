Read full article on original website
It’s Official! Best Spot for Bass Fishing is Here In Upstate New York
Looks like Bassmaster Magazine can't get enough of our nice fat bass!. The popular angler publication named the St. Lawrence River as the best spot for bass fishing in the entire country. In fact, their latest rankings of '100 Best Bass Lakes of 2022' included some other New York waterways: Erie/Upper Niagara River (#8 overall), Champlain (#4 Northeastern Division), Cayuga (#12 Northeastern Division), Oneida (#18 Northeastern Division) and Chautauqua (#25 Northeastern Division).
Spirits or Science? Cars Are Pulled Up Hill on Spooky New York Road
There's a road in New York where your car appears to travel backward up a hill. Is it spirits pushing your car or an optical illusion?. In Middlesex, New York you'll find 'spook hill.' A place where you put your car into reverse and watch it get pulled back up the hill. Watch it for yourself.
Unearth Stunning Treasures at These 15 Upstate New York Antique Stores
With autumn in the air, antique pickers and bargain hunters will be out in full force on the back roads and byways of Upstate New York. There are hundreds of antique destinations in New York State. They range from large malls to tiny Mom-and-pop storefronts in rural towns. All hold the treasures of our region and all are fun to explore. Fall is a wonderful season to travel the region exploring these "picker's paradises." The leaves are turning, cider farms are around every corner, and antique shops are on full display no matter where you are. Here is a list of 15 antique destinations we think you should consider on your next road trip through the region.
Spellbinding Haunted Display in New York You Have to See This Halloween
There are Halloween displays and then there's Karl Housel's house. His Halloween attraction is one of the best in New York. It's back for another season and you HAVE to see it. The skeleton army has risen on Housel's lawn in Canandaigua, New York. The annual display is bigger and...
No More Snow Days In New York?
If there is one thing that is synonymous with Buffalo and Western New York, it has to be snow. Whether we like it or not, we have a reputation here in upstate New York for getting a lot of snow, and knowing what to do with it when it falls on the ground.
Salmon Sold in New York and Surrounding States Recalled
Make sure to check your packages if you've recently purchased salmon. The Food and Drug Administration has announced a recall of salmon in ten states over potential listeria contamination. Sources say one of the states the salmon was shipped to is New York. If you have this particular brand, the FDA is urging you to throw it away immediately.
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to New York State, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
Long Island Man Drowns in ‘Beautiful’ River in Hudson Valley
A Long Island man lost his life while vacationing with his family in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, New York State Police released more information about the man who drowned in the Delaware River over the weekend. This marked the second drowning in the river in one week. Drowning on...
‘New Normal’ Starts Today In New York, New COVID Rules Issued
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced new COVID rules and proudly proclaimed "a new normal starts today." On Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul received her COVID-19 booster aimed at the Omicron variant of COVID and updated mask guidelines across New York State. Hochul Masks Now Optional In Most Settings In New...
These Are The Strongest Tornados To Ever Touch Down In New York State
Generally, tornadoes aren't a common occurrence in New York state. Lately in Central New York and Upstate, they feel common, but overall, they really aren't that common. Tornados do still happen. With that, we have seen a few major tornadoes in New York since the 1970s. New York state has been pretty lucky on the fact that it has never seen an EF5 tornado. An EF5 is the strongest and most violent tornadoes, with wind speeds greater than 200 miles per hour. New York has seen a few F4 tornadoes, however.
Has a Popular Hudson Valley Wedding Venue Been Sold for $2+ Million?
Looks like one Hudson Valley wedding venue has hosted its last wedding. The Hudson Valley is full of some amazing venues to say "I do" at, we have not only great scenery as a wedding backdrop but we are lucky to have a ton of choices when it comes to picking the perfect location. Down below we have some of our favorite places to get married at this time of year, but before you scroll down, it looks like one of those places has reportedly been sold.
Local Tea Company Expanding Across Hudson Valley
Calling all tea lovers, this one's for you. There are one-of-a-kind tea shops to visit all over the Hudson Valley. From Ulster to Orange and Dutchess County, each one brings a different flavor to the town. A popular tea company has a home in the Hudson Valley. I was excited...
Mega Millions Ticket Worth $2 Million Sold In Newburgh, New York
Check those tickets! A lottery ticket worth $2 million was just sold in the Hudson Valley. The New York State Lottery has confirmed a second-prize-winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Orange County, New York. Mega Millions Ticket Worth $2 Million Sold In Orange County, New York. The winning ticket...
fox5ny.com
Hurricane Earl to strengthen into 'dangerous' Cat 4 storm, could affect NYC area beaches
NEW YORK - Hurricane Earl is gaining strength in the Atlantic and is now forecast to become a powerful Category 4 hurricane. While Earl won't have a direct impact on land, New Jersey and New York beaches could still feel the effects from the system. Swells generated by Earl are...
Wire Dangling Over New York State Thruway Closed 87 In Hudson Valley
A potentially electrifying situation forced officials to close down the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, Sept. 8, around 2 p.m., a high tension electric line behind the J Lot in West Nyack snapped and landed on other wires. The electric line was seen dangling over the New York State which caused backups and lane closures on the I-87 in Rockland County.
Serve Your Kids Alcohol at Home? Can You Be Arrested in New York?
Do you let your kids, say they are 18 or 20, drink alcohol in your home? Do they drink to get intoxicated? Are you of the mindset that "if they drink in your home it's ok?" That might be what you do in your home, but what does New York State have to say about this? Is it legal? Can you be arrested for this?
Aliens in Upstate New York? Explore Area 51 in Watertown
Area 51 isn't just in Nevada. There's another one in Upstate New York where people have claimed to travel through a 'time vortex.'. If you walk through Thompson Park in Watertown, you'll see a zoo, tennis courts, hiking trails, and a 'vortex' where you may lose track of time, become disoriented or confused and find yourself in a different location inside the park.
‘Tragic’ Week: 2nd Death in ‘Beautiful’ River in Hudson Valley
A second person drowned in a "beautiful" river in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, Sept. 3, around 1:30 p.m., the White Lake Fire Company responded as part of the Sullivan County Dive Task Force to a report of a drowning on the Delaware River in the Yulan Fire Department. Drowning...
How Is New York State Not Higher Ranked For This Classic Dish?
It's no secret, we love to eat in Central and Upstate New York. However, New York isn't eating as many of these summer classics as you think. We love our hamburgers here in New York......or do we? American's eat around 20 billion burgers a year. However, New York State isn't really adding to that number a ton believe it or not.
All of the 20 Major Casinos in New York State
We need more casinos in New York State. It's always fun to go to the casino. Whether you are a very serious gambler or a casual visitor that only likes to go on special occasions the casino always creates so many memories. There are about 6 casinos in Western New...
