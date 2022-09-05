ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austintown, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Casino Control Commission approves 300 sports betting licenses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three professional teams in Ohio received approval Wednesday to conduct sports gambling at their home events starting in 2023. Ohio’s Casino Control Commission approved over 300 licenses, including to the Cleveland Browns, Columbus Crew and Cincinnati Reds, and solidified its newest batch of rules for companies looking to set up a […]
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Regal Cinema parent company files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

The company that operates Regal movie theatres in the Valley has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Cineworld operates the Regal Entertainment Group among its 750 venues worldwide, including Cinema South in Boardman and Regal Boulevard in Niles. Listing assets between $1 billion and $10 billion, and liabilities of between $10...
NILES, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Explainer: Here’s what to know as Shell’s new plant in Beaver County nears completion

PITTSBURGH — After more than a decade in development, the Shell Polymers petrochemical plant in Beaver County is poised to begin producing plastics products any day now. The company has said for months that it expected to begin commercial production sometime by the end of the year and possibly the early fall, which looks more likely now that the plant and its components have or soon will have completed the requisite safety checks.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | September 8th

Vindicator file photo / September 9, 1957 | About 1,000 people gathered at the site of the new St. Columba Cathedral 65 years ago for the blessing and laying of the cornerstone of the $2 million structure by the Most Rev. Emmet M. Walsh, bishop of the Youngstown Catholic Diocese.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Hubbard planned power outage date moved to Thursday

First Energy is moving the planned power outage for Hubbard residents to Thursday, Sept. 8. The planned outage will allow First Energy to update equipment from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. approximately. It will affect mainly the eastern sections of town, including Bedford Rd., East Liberty St., Schotten Rd., and...
HUBBARD, OH
WFMJ.com

Lawrence County receives over $550,000 to fund major improvements to two county parks

Pennsylvania Representative Chris Sainato announced Tuesday that Lawrence County had received $553,900 in grant funding for major improvements to two county parks. The funding is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources' Community Conservation Partnerships Program. It includes $374,800 for improvements to Pearson Park in Neshannock Township...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
whbc.com

Arrests Made at Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 11 people including eight juveniles were arrested at the Canfield Fair in Mahoning County on Saturday night. All are charged with at least disorderly conduct after fights broke out on the fairgrounds, and a 14-year-old allegedly fired shots out in the parking area.
CANFIELD, OH
explore venango

25th Silver Anniversary Weekend Showdown Set for This Weekend at Michaels Mercer Raceway

MERCER, Pa. – The final points night of 2022 will take place on Friday, September 9, at Michaels Mercer Raceway and will pay the winner of the race $2,500. Then on Saturday, September 10, following the Championship Banquet for the BRP Modified Tour, which will take place on the speedway grounds in the afternoon, the highest-ever paying BRP Modified Tour event will take place and will pay the winner a cool $7,000.
MERCER, PA
WFMJ.com

Niles demolishes Waddell Pool and pool building

Heavy equipment did short work of what was once a big summertime attraction in the City of Niles. A front-end loader began demolition of the pool and pool building in Waddell Park Tuesday morning. The demolition project was funded by the city and the Council of Governments. The estimated cost...
NILES, OH
whbc.com

Yet Another Route 62 Project Set for Next Year

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT is taking public comment on yet another Route 62 project. This one has a quick turnaround time on it. The department will repave Route 62 next construction season between California Avenue in Louisville and State Street near Alliance. Bridges and culverts...
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

South Avenue resurfacing project extended through November

Resurfacing work on South Avenue in Boardman, originally scheduled to wrap up in October, has been extended into November 2022. The resurfacing project will take place from Presidential Drive to Mathews Road and include resurfacing, pavement markings, traffic detectors, pavement repair, and curb and gutter replacement. This is part two...
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Disaster Declaration sought in Boardman Township

We mentioned the possible tornado that caused some damage in Boardman on Sunday. We've also learned officials in the flood-weary community will be seeking a disaster declaration from Columbus. In Boardman roads were flooded, what looked like a river ran through residents yards on Sheilds Road at the intersection of...
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Donnelly approved to run as an Independent in Ohio 63rd District

The Trumbull County Board of Elections unanimously rejected State Representative Mike Loychik's legal challenge for Jennifer Donnelly to run as an independent in the November election. The challenge alleged that Donnelly had voted as a Democrat multiple times and over a residency concern. The challenge also claimed that certain Trumbull...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH

