Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio Casino Control Commission approves 300 sports betting licenses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three professional teams in Ohio received approval Wednesday to conduct sports gambling at their home events starting in 2023. Ohio’s Casino Control Commission approved over 300 licenses, including to the Cleveland Browns, Columbus Crew and Cincinnati Reds, and solidified its newest batch of rules for companies looking to set up a […]
WFMJ.com
Regal Cinema parent company files Chapter 11 bankruptcy
The company that operates Regal movie theatres in the Valley has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Cineworld operates the Regal Entertainment Group among its 750 venues worldwide, including Cinema South in Boardman and Regal Boulevard in Niles. Listing assets between $1 billion and $10 billion, and liabilities of between $10...
Explainer: Here’s what to know as Shell’s new plant in Beaver County nears completion
PITTSBURGH — After more than a decade in development, the Shell Polymers petrochemical plant in Beaver County is poised to begin producing plastics products any day now. The company has said for months that it expected to begin commercial production sometime by the end of the year and possibly the early fall, which looks more likely now that the plant and its components have or soon will have completed the requisite safety checks.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | September 8th
Vindicator file photo / September 9, 1957 | About 1,000 people gathered at the site of the new St. Columba Cathedral 65 years ago for the blessing and laying of the cornerstone of the $2 million structure by the Most Rev. Emmet M. Walsh, bishop of the Youngstown Catholic Diocese.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMJ.com
Hubbard planned power outage date moved to Thursday
First Energy is moving the planned power outage for Hubbard residents to Thursday, Sept. 8. The planned outage will allow First Energy to update equipment from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. approximately. It will affect mainly the eastern sections of town, including Bedford Rd., East Liberty St., Schotten Rd., and...
Canfield Fair attendance down, board director blames rain
The six-day Canfield Fair attendance numbers are in and they are significantly down from 2021.
WFMJ.com
Lawrence County receives over $550,000 to fund major improvements to two county parks
Pennsylvania Representative Chris Sainato announced Tuesday that Lawrence County had received $553,900 in grant funding for major improvements to two county parks. The funding is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources' Community Conservation Partnerships Program. It includes $374,800 for improvements to Pearson Park in Neshannock Township...
whbc.com
Arrests Made at Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 11 people including eight juveniles were arrested at the Canfield Fair in Mahoning County on Saturday night. All are charged with at least disorderly conduct after fights broke out on the fairgrounds, and a 14-year-old allegedly fired shots out in the parking area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Youngstown neighborhood watch groups facing struggles
Youngstown neighborhood watch and community groups have been struggling throughout the pandemic.
explore venango
25th Silver Anniversary Weekend Showdown Set for This Weekend at Michaels Mercer Raceway
MERCER, Pa. – The final points night of 2022 will take place on Friday, September 9, at Michaels Mercer Raceway and will pay the winner of the race $2,500. Then on Saturday, September 10, following the Championship Banquet for the BRP Modified Tour, which will take place on the speedway grounds in the afternoon, the highest-ever paying BRP Modified Tour event will take place and will pay the winner a cool $7,000.
WFMJ.com
Niles demolishes Waddell Pool and pool building
Heavy equipment did short work of what was once a big summertime attraction in the City of Niles. A front-end loader began demolition of the pool and pool building in Waddell Park Tuesday morning. The demolition project was funded by the city and the Council of Governments. The estimated cost...
whbc.com
Yet Another Route 62 Project Set for Next Year
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT is taking public comment on yet another Route 62 project. This one has a quick turnaround time on it. The department will repave Route 62 next construction season between California Avenue in Louisville and State Street near Alliance. Bridges and culverts...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMJ.com
Mercer County residents invited to Stuff the Bus at Hermitage Giant Eagle
Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County (CFWMC) invites Mercer County residents to "Stuff the Bus" with non-perishable food items on Saturday. The Stuff the Bus event will take place Saturday, September 10, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Giant Eagle parking lot in Hermitage. CFWMC is inviting residents...
JobsNOW: Financial services career without a degree
Are you a natural networker? Then a career in financial services could be right for you.
WFMJ.com
New seafood restaurant near Eastwood Mall to celebrate grand opening September 13
Seafood lovers will soon have a new restaurant to try near the Eastwood Mall in Niles. King Cajun Seafood & Bar will celebrate its grand opening next week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, September 13, at 11:00 a.m. Folks will get the chance to meet restaurant owner Steven Yang...
Catalytic converter stolen from local business
Police responded to a business in Liberty Township for a catalytic converter theft early Tuesday morning.
4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Four cities in the state of Ohio have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in America.
WFMJ.com
South Avenue resurfacing project extended through November
Resurfacing work on South Avenue in Boardman, originally scheduled to wrap up in October, has been extended into November 2022. The resurfacing project will take place from Presidential Drive to Mathews Road and include resurfacing, pavement markings, traffic detectors, pavement repair, and curb and gutter replacement. This is part two...
WFMJ.com
Disaster Declaration sought in Boardman Township
We mentioned the possible tornado that caused some damage in Boardman on Sunday. We've also learned officials in the flood-weary community will be seeking a disaster declaration from Columbus. In Boardman roads were flooded, what looked like a river ran through residents yards on Sheilds Road at the intersection of...
WFMJ.com
Donnelly approved to run as an Independent in Ohio 63rd District
The Trumbull County Board of Elections unanimously rejected State Representative Mike Loychik's legal challenge for Jennifer Donnelly to run as an independent in the November election. The challenge alleged that Donnelly had voted as a Democrat multiple times and over a residency concern. The challenge also claimed that certain Trumbull...
Comments / 0