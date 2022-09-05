ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

wgac.com

New Covid-19 Booster Shots Now Available in Georgia and South Carolina

Health officials in Georgia and South Carolina say the updated Covid-19 booster shots are now available in both states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the booster is designed to protect against Covid-19 as well as the more contagious subvariants. The Pfizer booster is recommended for those 12...
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Georgia election breach: What we know

A cast of notable characters with ties to a criminal investigation into a voting system breach in rural south Georgia have long been bent on proving that the electronic voting machines used in several states were being rigged to steal elections from supporters of Donald Trump. Security video released this...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
WBTW News13

Stunt driver identified as man who killed Michigan woman in Georgia 34 years ago

Georgia investigators said they have identified the man who killed a Michigan woman 34 years ago.  Using genealogy DNA testing, Henry Fredrick Wise, also known as Hoss Wise, was identified as Stacey Chahorski’s killer, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday.  Chahorski, who was from Michigan, was reported missing in January 1989. Her body was […]
DADE COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Poison ivy becoming more potent in Georgia

With all the rain in Georgia, be aware! Poison ivy is thriving right now due to the moisture and warm temperatures, as well as an increase in carbon dioxide in the air. Along with being more prolific, the vine is also becoming more potent here in Georgia. Ashley Frasca, host...
GEORGIA STATE
WRAL News

California avoids outages after day of grid-straining heat

LOS ANGELES — California avoided rolling outages during extreme heat, as operators of the state’s electricity grid continued to warn that unprecedented demand on energy supplies could force them to periodically cut power to some customers. The California Independent System Operator on Wednesday thanked residents and businesses for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WCTV

Multi-million-dollar manufacturing plant heads to South Georgia

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - An economic boost is on its way...As a new manufacturing plant moves to set up shop in Valdosta. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made the announcement Wednesday. The Governor’s Office said GAF materials will invest more than $140 million and create at least 135 new jobs...
VALDOSTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Flood watch in effect for parts of Georgia

The National Weather Service is warning about the risk of flash floods throughout much of north and central Georgia on Labor Day. A flood watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Monday. Areas in the watch zone can expect an average of one to three inches of rain with waves...
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Irrigation grant program 'huge win for southwest Georgia'

ATLANTA — Farmers in southwest Georgia haven’t been permitted to drill new irrigation wells for a decade due to low stream flows. But a new grant program funded with federal COVID relief aid promises a workaround for that moratorium that will provide a new source of water for irrigation in the region and thereby help stabilize Georgia’s No. 1 industry.
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

Understanding Georgia's "slow poke law"

If you’ve ever driven on roadways through Southwest Georgia, chances are you have been behind someone going slow in the left lane. The "slow poke" law that went into effect in Georgia in 2014 aims at decreasing traffic crashes as a result of road rage. "Basically you're slowing down...
GEORGIA STATE
WRAL News

Republican filibuster could kill S. Carolina abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The leader of Republicans in the South Carolina Senate on Thursday conceded that a bill to ban almost all abortions in South Carolina may not pass despite significant support from his party. The roadblock to enacting the measure, which would have included exceptions for pregnancies caused...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WDEF

Fake movie money now circulating in Chickamauga area

CHICKAMAUGA, Georgia (WDEF) – The fake “movie money” has found it’s way into northwest Georgia. A few weeks ago, authorities in Western North Carolina warned about the counterfeit bills. Now the Chickamauga Police warn they are circulating in their area over the last couple of weeks.
CHICKAMAUGA, GA
WRAL News

Yellen pushes Biden economic plans in battleground Michigan

WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pressed the case for Democratic economic policies during a visit Thursday to Ford's Rouge electric vehicle assembly plant in Michigan, a battleground state in the November midterm elections. After a production-line tour, Yellen promoted recent legislative successes for the Biden administration, saying: “After...
MICHIGAN STATE
