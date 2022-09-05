Read full article on original website
New Covid-19 Booster Shots Now Available in Georgia and South Carolina
Health officials in Georgia and South Carolina say the updated Covid-19 booster shots are now available in both states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the booster is designed to protect against Covid-19 as well as the more contagious subvariants. The Pfizer booster is recommended for those 12...
Georgia election breach: What we know
A cast of notable characters with ties to a criminal investigation into a voting system breach in rural south Georgia have long been bent on proving that the electronic voting machines used in several states were being rigged to steal elections from supporters of Donald Trump. Security video released this...
Stunt driver identified as man who killed Michigan woman in Georgia 34 years ago
Georgia investigators said they have identified the man who killed a Michigan woman 34 years ago. Using genealogy DNA testing, Henry Fredrick Wise, also known as Hoss Wise, was identified as Stacey Chahorski’s killer, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday. Chahorski, who was from Michigan, was reported missing in January 1989. Her body was […]
Warnock says yes to Savannah debate against Walker — with two conditions
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The two candidates running for Georgia’s U.S. Senate race have not agreed to a debate in the runup to the November 8th General Election. The only debate thus far in that Senate race is whether to have a debate. And that debate continued today. After Walker said he would debate Warnock […]
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia official: More than 100,000 absentee mail-in ballots already requested for midterms
ATLANTA — Roughly two months out from the November midterms, officials say Georgia has already seen more than 100,000 requests for mail-in absentee ballots. Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer of the Secretary of State's Office, said on Twitter Wednesday that the state had received 104,324 requests so far.
Poison ivy becoming more potent in Georgia
With all the rain in Georgia, be aware! Poison ivy is thriving right now due to the moisture and warm temperatures, as well as an increase in carbon dioxide in the air. Along with being more prolific, the vine is also becoming more potent here in Georgia. Ashley Frasca, host...
Georgia's nighttime low temperatures are rising. What does that mean for the future?
GPB's Peter Biello speaks with Dr. Marshall Shepherd of the University of Georgia about rising temperatures at night across Georgia. Unusually hot summer days have become more common across the U.S. and overnight lows aren't as low as they used to be. In fact, all of Georgia's cities saw higher...
saportareport.com
Gullah Geechee community gets $2M, upgraded services in discrimination case settlement
A Gullah Geechee community on Georgia’s Sapelo Island has settled a federal civil rights lawsuit alleging the county government provided unequal services and attempted to displace it with property tax increases. McIntosh County last month agreed to pay $2 million in damages to the dozens of residents who were...
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 9/8/22
Bibb Sheriff's Office has arrested a man after he allegedly beat a woman outside a Citgo gas station over a cigar. He was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m.
School buses still running in NC despite concerns for engine fire
Bus 168 was finishing its route dropping off children from Cloverleaf Elementary School in Statesville in May 2021 when the driver and bus monitor noticed smoke coming from the engine. That smoke soon turned to fire. The bus driver tried to use an onboard fire extinguisher, but it wasn’t enough....
California avoids outages after day of grid-straining heat
LOS ANGELES — California avoided rolling outages during extreme heat, as operators of the state’s electricity grid continued to warn that unprecedented demand on energy supplies could force them to periodically cut power to some customers. The California Independent System Operator on Wednesday thanked residents and businesses for...
WCTV
Multi-million-dollar manufacturing plant heads to South Georgia
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - An economic boost is on its way...As a new manufacturing plant moves to set up shop in Valdosta. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made the announcement Wednesday. The Governor’s Office said GAF materials will invest more than $140 million and create at least 135 new jobs...
Flood watch in effect for parts of Georgia
The National Weather Service is warning about the risk of flash floods throughout much of north and central Georgia on Labor Day. A flood watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Monday. Areas in the watch zone can expect an average of one to three inches of rain with waves...
Tennessee jogger’s murder prompts local runners to increase safety
NewsChannel 6 spoke to runners on the Greeneway in North Augusta. Most of them said that while it does scare them it also motivates them to be safer when they hit the trail.
Albany Herald
Irrigation grant program 'huge win for southwest Georgia'
ATLANTA — Farmers in southwest Georgia haven’t been permitted to drill new irrigation wells for a decade due to low stream flows. But a new grant program funded with federal COVID relief aid promises a workaround for that moratorium that will provide a new source of water for irrigation in the region and thereby help stabilize Georgia’s No. 1 industry.
wfxl.com
Understanding Georgia's "slow poke law"
If you’ve ever driven on roadways through Southwest Georgia, chances are you have been behind someone going slow in the left lane. The "slow poke" law that went into effect in Georgia in 2014 aims at decreasing traffic crashes as a result of road rage. "Basically you're slowing down...
NC fire chief blames food waste for hazardous dead chickens on roads
Roseboro, N.C. — The fire chief of a town in Sampson County said he's struggling to keep cleaning up the messes from a food waste factory in the county. Roseboro Fire Chief Lee Coleman said his staff has responded to three hazmat spills in the past few weeks in his fire district.
Republican filibuster could kill S. Carolina abortion ban
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The leader of Republicans in the South Carolina Senate on Thursday conceded that a bill to ban almost all abortions in South Carolina may not pass despite significant support from his party. The roadblock to enacting the measure, which would have included exceptions for pregnancies caused...
WDEF
Fake movie money now circulating in Chickamauga area
CHICKAMAUGA, Georgia (WDEF) – The fake “movie money” has found it’s way into northwest Georgia. A few weeks ago, authorities in Western North Carolina warned about the counterfeit bills. Now the Chickamauga Police warn they are circulating in their area over the last couple of weeks.
Yellen pushes Biden economic plans in battleground Michigan
WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pressed the case for Democratic economic policies during a visit Thursday to Ford's Rouge electric vehicle assembly plant in Michigan, a battleground state in the November midterm elections. After a production-line tour, Yellen promoted recent legislative successes for the Biden administration, saying: “After...
