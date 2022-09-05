ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Two shot in Uvalde park months after tragic school shooting

Uvalde, Texas — Two people were shot in Uvalde's Memorial Park on Thursday, police in the Texas city said. Officer Jessica Zamora told CNN that the shooting happened at about 5:30 p.m. CT, but they did not yet have details on the conditions of the victims nor their identities. An investigation is underway.
UVALDE, TX
WRAL News

School gun case sparks debate over safety and second chances

Oak Park, Ill. — Keyon Robinson was just a month away from graduating from high school when he took a loaded gun, placed it in his backpack and headed to campus. He'd fought with a relative that morning. He was angry, and scared someone would come after him. The firearm, a Glock-style ghost gun with no serial number that he’d bought via social media, was his security blanket.
OAK PARK, IL
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
64K+
Followers
69K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy