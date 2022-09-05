Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Did This Billionaire Kill Himself To Avoid Prison?Jeffery MacHouston, TX
Wells Fargo Offers Zero Down Payment for Houston ResidentsTom HandyHouston, TX
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Former NFL QB Michael Vick tells Jackson State football team to 'be great' and 'enjoy the ride'
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick spoke to the Jackson State football team before the opener vs. Florida A&M. The Tigers went on to a 59-3 win.
Falcons shopped Matt Ryan expecting to land Deshaun Watson?
Matt Ryan trade buzz picked up in the days following Deshaun Watson‘s decision to waive his no-trade for the Browns, but the Falcons had begun discussing its 14-year quarterback with teams before Watson committed. As the Falcons pursued Watson, they shopped Ryan, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. This...
brownsnation.com
No One Is Close To Deshaun Watson In Important QB Mark
Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson will have to wait a while before he takes the field for the Cleveland Browns. During their preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he showed a glimpse but completed only one pass in five attempts for seven yards. For now, he will have to serve...
Yardbarker
Texans Tried Out Three Players
Berry, 25, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State in 2020. He played both tight end and defensive end in college for the Buckeyes. New England waived Berry coming out of the preseason and he landed on the practice squad. He bounced back and forth between the active roster and practice squad a couple of times.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vikings open O'Connell era, aim for LaFleur-like Packers run
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — When Kevin O’Connell takes the field with the Minnesota Vikings for his first game as a head coach, the 37-year-old will carry with him the blank slate that’s one of the benefits of being a rookie in this high-pressure, much-coveted job. O’Connell needn’t be concerned for now about being booed at home by impatient or inebriated fans. His play calls and game management will be closely scrutinized in the media, at the stadium and on the couch, sure, but even with a ready-made roster full of proven starters and more than a couple of stars, the heat won’t turn up every week he doesn’t win for a while. Matt LaFleur hasn’t helped his cause. No head coach in NFL history has fared better over his first three seasons than LaFleur, who will take his staggering 39-10 record with the Green Bay Packers and three NFC North titles to U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday. The last two of those first-place finishes came in a runaway, one reason why O’Connell is here as the successor to Mike Zimmer in this attempt by the Vikings to reset without rebuilding and retake the division they haven’t won since 2017.
FOX Sports
Houston Astros' next great star is here with the debut of top prospect Hunter Brown | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander talks about the recent call-up of Houston Astros' top prospect Hunter Brown. Brown dazzled in his MLB debut going six innings and striking out five while allowing just three hits. Brown got to make his first start in front of his idol and new teammate Justin Verlander. It looks like the Houston Astros have another young stud on the mound for the foreseeable future!
Cal McNair hints Texans could offer fans a jersey swap
Houston Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair indicated in a Reddit AMA (ask me anything) Sept. 7 that fans may be able to do something with their old jerseys. A user asked McNair if the club planned to do a jersey swap, and stated it would be a nice way to care for fans that have stuck with the Texans through the ups and downs that began in January 2021.
NBA Scout Likes Idea Of Mike Conley Trade To Houston Rockets
Conley has been linked to some NBA contenders, with the Los Angeles Lakers being the most recent team linked to him. Even at 34 years old, he can be a solid contributor for a team looking to contend for a title. While not the defender that he once was, Conley can still hold his own on that end of the court.
RELATED PEOPLE
Framber Valdez, Astros aim to continue dominance of Rangers
Hunter Brown had already hammered home his point with five shutout innings in his major league debut on Monday against
Comments / 0