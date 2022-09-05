ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Peter Hammill guests on Saro Cosentino's new track The Joke

By Jerry Ewing
Louder
Louder
 3 days ago

Van der Graaf Generator singer Peter Hammill guests on The Joke , the new single from Italian composer and producer Saro Cosentino, which you can listen to below.

The Joke is taken from The Road To Now , Cosentino's third album which will be released through Cat Sounds Records on October 7.

Hammill guests on three more tracks on the new album, which also features guest appearances from Tim Bowness , Gavin Harrison , David Rhodes, Trey Gunn and more...

The Road To Now was recorded in the UK and US as well as at Rome-born Cosentino’s own studio in Prague, with final mixing taking place at Real World in Bath.

Cosentino formed a blues outfit in his late teens but soon became more interested in experimental and electronic music, beginning a lengthy association with the popular Italian singer-songwriter Franco Battiato. The duo co-wrote Italy’s entry to the 1984 Eurovision Song Contest (which Battiato performed in the competition) and collaborated on two operas later in the decade.

Cosentino released a self-titled debut solo album on EMI in 1988.

Pre-order The Road To Now .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YBdBQ_0hioa5jc00

(Image credit: Cat Sounds Records)

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

Celtic Frost's complete recordings between 1984-1987 celebrated in new box set

Massive super deluxe box set titled Danse Macabre will feature albums including To Mega Therion and Into The Pandemonium along with EPs, a 40-page book and more. Celtic Frost's complete recordings between 1984-1987 will feature in a new super deluxe box set which will be released later this year. Danse...
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Harrison
Person
Franco Battiato
Person
Tim Bowness
Person
Trey Gunn
Person
Peter Hammill
NME

Musical Youth drummer Frederick Waite Jr. has died, aged 55

Frederick Waite Jr, the original drummer for British-Jamaican reggae band Musical Youth, has died at the age of 55. His passing was confirmed by the band on social media, writing in a statement that “we have lost a musical legend, who inspired many young musicians over the last 40 years”.
MUSIC
Vibe

See First-Look Photos For Milli Vanilli’s Biopic ‘Girl You Know It’s True’

LEONINE Studios has revealed the first images from Girl You Know It’s True, the upcoming international biopic about pop group Milli Vanilli. Rising actors Tijan Njie from Germany and Elan Ben Ali from France are set to star in the lead roles of the duo Robert Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan. Matthias Schweighöfer takes the role of German music producer Frank Farian. The cast also includes Graham Rogers as Milli Vanilli’s U.S. assistant Todd and Bella Dayne as Milli, Farian’s right-hand.More from VIBE.comJohn Davis, Vocalist Behind Milli Vanilli, Dies At 66Murder Inc. Signs Distribution Deal With 300 Elektra EntertainmentKevin Liles And Julie Greenwald...
HIP HOP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Electronic Music#North London#Chelsea Football Club#Italian#Cat Sounds Records#Real World#Emi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Cats
Place
Sydney
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by George Harrison

Between February and April of 1968, The Beatles embarked on a transcendental meditation retreat and course with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in Rishikesh, India. During their spiritual respite, the songs of their ninth album, The Beatles (the White Album), started taking form. John Lennon and Paul McCartney would often meet secretly to write in between meditative breaks, while George Harrison, who had been squeezing in typically two or more of his own songs on prior Beatles records, was also becoming a more prolific songwriter—even writing for other artists—as well as a musician, during this time.
MUSIC
Louder

Louder

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
907K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy