Peter Hammill guests on Saro Cosentino's new track The Joke

Van der Graaf Generator singer Peter Hammill guests on The Joke , the new single from Italian composer and producer Saro Cosentino, which you can listen to below.

The Joke is taken from The Road To Now , Cosentino's third album which will be released through Cat Sounds Records on October 7.

Hammill guests on three more tracks on the new album, which also features guest appearances from Tim Bowness , Gavin Harrison , David Rhodes, Trey Gunn and more...

The Road To Now was recorded in the UK and US as well as at Rome-born Cosentino’s own studio in Prague, with final mixing taking place at Real World in Bath.

Cosentino formed a blues outfit in his late teens but soon became more interested in experimental and electronic music, beginning a lengthy association with the popular Italian singer-songwriter Franco Battiato. The duo co-wrote Italy’s entry to the 1984 Eurovision Song Contest (which Battiato performed in the competition) and collaborated on two operas later in the decade.

Cosentino released a self-titled debut solo album on EMI in 1988.

Pre-order The Road To Now .