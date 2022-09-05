Read full article on original website
Related
oilcity.news
Late-summer snowstorm could dump foot of snow on mountains in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Seasons are changing, and while it is technically still summer until Thursday, Sept. 22, the Bighorn Mountains could see a big snowstorm between Thursday night and Friday night. The late-summer snowstorm could dump 5–10 inches at elevations between 10,000 and 11,000 feet, with around a foot...
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Weather whiplash from today to tomorrow
Our weather will take a 180° turn from a summery Thursday to a cool and gloomy Friday. A warm front has swept the Northland overnight, paving the way for a warm and breezy day. A south wind will be around 15 mph gusting near 35 mph. Temperatures climb into low to upper 80s. It’ll be a muggy heat with dew points in the mid-60s. Skies begin clear, then cloud cover increases from the northwest in the afternoon ahead of the cold front.
hubcityradio.com
2023 Farmer’s Almanac look ahead to the winter months in South Dakota
MITCHELL, S.D.(KMIT)- The 2023 Farmer’s Almanac is predicting a cold and snowy winter for much of the Northern Plains. Associate Editor Tim Goodwin says South Dakota is right in the heart of it. He says the cold and snow should be here by Thanksgiving this year. Goodwin says the...
Southern Minnesota News
Redwood Falls man injured in Kandiyohi County collision
A Redwood Falls man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a collision in Kandiyohi County over the Labor Day weekend. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Friday Robert Wayne Halvorson, age 18, of Redwood Falls, was driving a 2015 Lincoln MKZ southbound on County Road 2. A little before 4 p.m., Halvorson’s vehicle collided with a Dodge Ram pickup being driven westbound on Highway 7 by Matthew Williams Bevins, age 31, of Hopkins.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs3duluth.com
Man missing from Iron Range cabin found dead
SIDE LAKE, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The body of a man last seen on August 28 at his cabin in Side Lake, Minnesota, has been located. The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office said James Frederick Napoli, 72, of Zimmerman, Minnesota, had been missing for a week when his car was seen off Turtle Lake Road in Itasca County.
Wildfire smoke moves into Minnesota, bringing hazy skies
ST. PAUL, Minn. – There was a haze hanging in the air over parts of the Twin Cities metro Wednesday.It's happening because of the massive wildfires burning out west hundreds of miles away. Some of that smoke has slowly moved our way.On a walk with his dog, Michael Rajkumar saw it over Lake Como in St. Paul."I would think it's just cloudy over there, but now that I look closer, I mean I can see the actual clouds and then the haze," Rajkumar said.It's expected to get worse Thursday."It's gonna look like a brownish, sort of smoggy, kind of like...
minnesotamonthly.com
10 Spots for Fall Foliage in Minnesota, 2022
If you’re ready for the vibrant oranges, burnished golds, and rich reds of autumn, you might want to start planning your travel destinations for fall foliage now. According to the National Weather Service, peak times to see fall colors in Minnesota usually fall around mid- to late September and into early October. This summer was exceptionally hot, which means that the displays of color may take longer to reach peak brightness. You can use the Minnesota DNR’s online Fall Color Finder to get insider information on the best times to view fall colors.
WDIO-TV
Body of missing Zimmerman man located
It’s been a week and a half since friends and family had contact with James Frederick Napoli. Wendesday, St. Louis County authorities say they have located the body of the missing Zimmerman man. 72-year-old Napoli was last seen at his cabin near Side Lake, telling people he was headed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
willmarradio.com
Renville County officials say safety improvements have been made at deadly intersection
(Olivia MN-) Renville County officials say they have made efforts to improve safety at a deadly intersection south of Danube. Since 2013 five people have died as a result of crashes at the intersection of County Roads 1 and 4. The most recent took the life of 19-year-old Kadin Huntley of Montevideo who passed away August 29th after a crash the day before. East-west traffic on 4 is supposed to stop, and Renville County Public Works Director and Highway Engineer Jeff Marlow says while no official traffic or crash study has been done at that intersection, they have put rumble strips in the pavement ahead of the stop signs and they have put up dual "stop ahead" signs. They have also put LED flashing stop signs up, under which are yellow signs stating "cross traffic does not stop."
Sign of the changing season: Minnesota fall color reports begin
MINNEAPOLIS -- In case you needed another reminder that summer is on the way out, Minnesota fall color reports began Thursday.Minnesota State Parks and Trails and Explore Minnesota are again partnering to provide weekly fall color updates. Check out the Fall Color Finder here. "Fall color this year should be as stunning as we have come to expect if there are sunny days and chilly but not freezing nights," Val Cervenka, the forest health program consultant in the DNR's Forestry Division, said. "Temperature and soil moisture together affect fall color. Mild summer drought can increase the fall color display, but warm fall weather can decrease its brilliance. It's good to keep in mind that local weather conditions will affect local fall color."Peak fall color season in Minnesota typically begins in mid-September in northern Minnesota. Southern Minnesota typically sees the peak in mid-October.
Minnesotans capture stunning shots of northern lights Saturday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota was graced with a great view of the northern lights on Saturday, and plenty of Minnesotans got out their cameras to take a snapshot.WCCO has collected some of our viewers' best photos in the gallery below.WCCO Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak said between 10 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday there will be another chance to see the aurora in the green shaded area in the picture below. NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center said that conditions are not forecast to be quite as good as Saturday night, so the show may not be as intense or visible. The northern lights, or aurora borealis, are collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun that enter the earth's atmosphere. They usually display in a greenish color, although shades of red, yellow and blue are also possible.
WTIP
2022 Lake Superior temperatures surprise scientists at Large Lakes Observatory
It has been an interesting year for Minnesota weather. While regions across northern Minnesota experienced intense temperatures and weather conditions, so did one of the largest Great Lakes. “We had a really interestingly cold winter,” said Jay Austin, professor of physics and astronomy at Large Lakes Observatory at the University...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gowatertown.net
Woman seeks name change for state park in west central Minnesota
NEW LONDON, MINN. – A New London woman says a state park in west-central Minnesota should no longer be named after Minnesota’s first governor, Henry Sibley, because he led the U-S military’s effort to crush the Dakota uprising of 1862, and then oversaw rushed trials resulting in the execution of 38 Dakota at Mankato.
kduz.com
Authorities Release Name of Driver in Fatal Meeker Co Crash
Authorities have released the name of the Monticello man that died in a one-vehicle crash in Meeker County Monday evening. He’s identified as 22-year-old Dakota Flint. The State Patrol says a 4-year-old passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries, but was not taken to a hospital. Another passenger, an infant, was not injured.
myklgr.com
Windom man dies, two others injured, in Cottonwood County collision Monday
A Windom man died Monday after the car he was riding in collided with another in Cottonwood County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Sept. 5, a Ford pickup being driven by Scott Craig Runck, age 37, of Avoca, was westbound on Highway 62. At about 12:29 p.m., at the intersection with County Road 5, the pickup collided with a 2005 Pontiac Vibe being driven by Elizabeth Matete Ngisa, age 15, of Windom, who was slowing to make a turn.
kdal610.com
New Ship To Arrive In Twin Ports Tuesday
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The first U-S flagged Great Lakes freighter built since the early 1980’s is due in Duluth-Superior Tuesday morning. New estimated arrival time is around 11 a-m. The Interlake Steamship Company’s “Mark W. Barker” was built in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin and launched in late July.
krwc1360.com
Monticello Man Who Died in Labor Day Traffic Crash Identified
The State Patrol has now identified the young man from Wright County who died in a rollover traffic crash late Monday afternoon in neighboring Meeker County. The State Patrol says the victim was 22-year-old Dakota Flint of Monticello. Officials say the crash happened around 5:40 PM on Highway 15, south...
knsiradio.com
One Killed in Highway 15 Crash
(KNSI) – The Minnesota State Patrol says a 22-year-old Monticello man was killed when he rolled his pickup truck on Monday. According to the crash report, the man was driving south on Highway 15 near County Road 27 in Meeker County and went off the road to the right. They say he overcorrected, and the truck rolled. The man was not wearing a seatbelt. His name has not yet been released.
HEAT Patrols Continue Through The End Of The Year
ST. PAUL -- Minnesota motorists should slow down through December. Drivers will see more troopers focused on excessive speed on Minnesota highways. Col. Matt Langer, chief of the Minnesota State Patrol, says the extra patrols pay big benefits. Our HEAT patrols are working. Fatalities are down nearly 10 percent from...
fox9.com
Fatal wreck involving FedEx semi, SUV closes road near Northfield, Minn.
GREENVALE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A fatal crash in Dakota County shut down a stretch of road north of Northfield, Minnesota on Tuesday, the sheriff's office reports. Police responded around 2:30 p.m. on Foliage Avenue near 307th Street in Greenvale Township. The sheriff's office says the crash is under...
Comments / 0