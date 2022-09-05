Read full article on original website
WHSV
Staff at Massanutten Regional Library encourage community to ‘Get Carded’
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - September is National Library Card Sign-up Month, and staff at Massanutten Regional Library say once you do sign up for your library card, the opportunities are endless. All you need are one form of photo identification, as well as proof of residence, then you fill out...
WHSV
United Way of Harrisonburg-Rockingham highlight key projects ahead of Day of Action
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Each year, the United Way of Harrisonburg-Rockingham hosts a day filled with volunteer opportunities. It gives community members a chance to get a first-hand look at the needs of local nonprofits. This year’s Day of Action features projects of all types, including playhouse repair at the...
WHSV
Update from Church World Service: programs, groups and impacts of inflation
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Church World Service in Harrisonburg continues to help more refugees gain their footing in the Shenandoah Valley. One big part of its services is its programs, and there’s a wide range of more than ten programs offered to refugees to ease their transition. Some of...
WHSV
Open Doors new Director of Operations hitting the ground running
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Open Doors low barrier homeless shelter in Harrisonburg has hired a new Director of Operations. Nate Riddle stepped into the role this week in a time of great transition for the shelter. “When the position came open here at Open Doors, I found it to be...
WHSV
Harrisonburg Salvation Army reopens emergency shelter
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County held a ribbon cutting for the long-awaited reopening of its emergency shelter on Thursday. The shelter had been closed since March following allegations of mismanagement. The shelter’s reopening comes at a time of great need as the city’s...
WHSV
Harrisonburg Public Works Department hosts public forum on University Blvd project
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday in Harrisonburg, the city’s Public Works Department hosted a design public hearing on the city’s proposed University Boulevard project. The plan is to build a new straight road from Oak Hill Road that will connect to University Boulevard taking out the curve...
WHSV
JMU students complete hazing prevention training with Adam’s Law in effect
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A law aimed at preventing hazing on college campuses in Virginia is in effect and James Madison University student organizations must now meet its requirements. Adam’s Law was signed by Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin in the spring and took effect on July 1. It’s named for...
cbs19news
Louisa Police Department launching Lights On program
LOUISA, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Louisa Police Department has announced that they are launching a program called Lights on. The Lights On program would be the first ever non-profit organization to take off in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The non-profit is an organization that will pay $250 to...
WHSV
Students at Guy K. Stump are enjoying recess on brand new playset
STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - Students at Guy K. Stump Elementary School are spending recess enjoying brand new playground equipment. For about a decade, the Stump PTA did fundraisers to get new equipment. Their old playground had outlived its prime, and there were some pieces that were out of order entirely.
WHSV
Skyline Middle School teacher receives award to study classroom techniques abroad
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg teacher will soon be heading overseas to learn about different education techniques and cultures thanks to a national award. Tola Ogundipe is an 8th-grade physical science teacher at Skyline Middle School, and last week she was awarded the Fullbright Teachers for Global Classrooms Program award.
wina.com
Civic leader, longtime WINA gardening host Duane Snow dead at 77
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – Duane Snow, 77, a former Albemarle Supervisor and WINA radio host, died surrounded by his wife and children after a five-year battle with cancer on Sep 3, 2022. A devout Mormon who made multiple mission trips, he also successfully ran the multigenerational family business that bore his name before retiring and selling it to his son, Corbin, in 2003.
schillingshow.com
Bus stop: ACPS transportation efforts thwarted by unfit leadership
Albemarle County Public Schools’ (ACPS) bus driver “shortage” may be—at least in part—self-created. Correspondence received from an anonymous source within the ACPS transportation system takes aim at Transportation Director, Charmane White, and purports that incompetent management is impeding the implementation of obvious driver-shortage solutions. According...
WHSV
Waynesboro brings back plastic recycling program
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro is bringing back its plastic recycling program. “We actually had to stop the recycling program, because we didn’t have buyers for the plastic. We just were working with a company called Replenish. They are buying ones and twos plastic,” Refuse Supervisor Josh Burrows said Thursday, September 8.
WHSV
BRAFB: 1-in-3 people who rely on the food bank are fully employed
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank says more people are relying on food pantries as the cost of living increases. “The reality is, cost of living is just too high to make ends meet,” BRAFB CEO Michael McKee said. BRAFB says roughly one-in-three people who...
WHSV
Anicira hosting ‘Walk for the Animals’ event
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One local veterinary office is inviting you and your four-legged friends to help support sick and injured pets. Ancira Veterinary Center in Harrisonburg is hosting its ‘Walk for the Animals event. Staff say animal lovers and their pets can enjoy free activities like agility courses, live music, and food from local businesses.
WHSV
Virginia Museum of Natural History in Waynesboro expected to break ground next summer, open doors in 2025
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro’s Virginia Museum of Natural History will likely open its doors in 2025, city and museum officials said. Both Waynesboro and museum staff said they expect to break ground in about a year, and construction will last about two years. “There are a lot of...
WHSV
Staunton’s event calendar stays packed for fall; tourism sees a boost
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Summer tends to be vacation time, when roads are particularly busy, hotel occupancy is up, and calendars are full of events. Staunton’s summer was full of events like Happy Birthday America and Staunton Music Festival, and fall is looking similar. Witches and wizards will come...
WHSV
Rockingham County Planning Commission to review three proposed housing developments
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Planning Commission is set to meet on Tuesday night and will go over rezoning requests for three proposed housing developments around the county. Commissioners will discuss a proposed 271-unit multi-family apartment complex that would be built on 15.94 acres of land in...
cbs19news
New UVA study finds premenstrual symptoms are a public health issue
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News)--Premenstrual symptoms, like cramps, headaches, and sleep issues, are a public health issue according to a new study by UVA. According to the study, 64% of women get mood swings and anxiety before starting their periods. Nearly 30% of women surveyed reported that their intense period symptoms...
WHSV
UVA Health study finds premenstrual mood swings and anxiety are common, and a public health issue
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new UVA Health study believes premenstrual mood swings and anxiety are a public health issue, because of how many women they impact. “Perhaps the most important finding was that premenstrual mood and anxiety symptoms were extremely common,” Doctor Jennifer Payne said. Dr. Payne is...
