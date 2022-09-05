ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Charity, VA
Harrisonburg, VA
Society
City
Community, VA
City
Harrisonburg, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg Salvation Army reopens emergency shelter

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County held a ribbon cutting for the long-awaited reopening of its emergency shelter on Thursday. The shelter had been closed since March following allegations of mismanagement. The shelter’s reopening comes at a time of great need as the city’s...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Louisa Police Department launching Lights On program

LOUISA, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Louisa Police Department has announced that they are launching a program called Lights on. The Lights On program would be the first ever non-profit organization to take off in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The non-profit is an organization that will pay $250 to...
LOUISA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Community Resource Fair#Valley Open Doors
WHSV

Students at Guy K. Stump are enjoying recess on brand new playset

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - Students at Guy K. Stump Elementary School are spending recess enjoying brand new playground equipment. For about a decade, the Stump PTA did fundraisers to get new equipment. Their old playground had outlived its prime, and there were some pieces that were out of order entirely.
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
wina.com

Civic leader, longtime WINA gardening host Duane Snow dead at 77

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – Duane Snow, 77, a former Albemarle Supervisor and WINA radio host, died surrounded by his wife and children after a five-year battle with cancer on Sep 3, 2022. A devout Mormon who made multiple mission trips, he also successfully ran the multigenerational family business that bore his name before retiring and selling it to his son, Corbin, in 2003.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
schillingshow.com

Bus stop: ACPS transportation efforts thwarted by unfit leadership

Albemarle County Public Schools’ (ACPS) bus driver “shortage” may be—at least in part—self-created. Correspondence received from an anonymous source within the ACPS transportation system takes aim at Transportation Director, Charmane White, and purports that incompetent management is impeding the implementation of obvious driver-shortage solutions. According...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Charities
WHSV

Waynesboro brings back plastic recycling program

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro is bringing back its plastic recycling program. “We actually had to stop the recycling program, because we didn’t have buyers for the plastic. We just were working with a company called Replenish. They are buying ones and twos plastic,” Refuse Supervisor Josh Burrows said Thursday, September 8.
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Anicira hosting ‘Walk for the Animals’ event

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One local veterinary office is inviting you and your four-legged friends to help support sick and injured pets. Ancira Veterinary Center in Harrisonburg is hosting its ‘Walk for the Animals event. Staff say animal lovers and their pets can enjoy free activities like agility courses, live music, and food from local businesses.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Staunton’s event calendar stays packed for fall; tourism sees a boost

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Summer tends to be vacation time, when roads are particularly busy, hotel occupancy is up, and calendars are full of events. Staunton’s summer was full of events like Happy Birthday America and Staunton Music Festival, and fall is looking similar. Witches and wizards will come...
STAUNTON, VA
cbs19news

New UVA study finds premenstrual symptoms are a public health issue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News)--Premenstrual symptoms, like cramps, headaches, and sleep issues, are a public health issue according to a new study by UVA. According to the study, 64% of women get mood swings and anxiety before starting their periods. Nearly 30% of women surveyed reported that their intense period symptoms...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy