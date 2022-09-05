ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Animal crackers sold in 7 states hit with new recall

By Chris Smith
 3 days ago
After a recent animal cookie recall, it’s time to pay attention to a similarly themed Animal Crackers recall. The former was due to the discovery of metal contamination. But the new animal cracker recall has a different cause. The product contains coconut, a potential allergen that is not listed in the ingredients on the label.

Animal Crackers recall

Toufayan Bakery issued the Publix GreenWise Animal Crackers recall. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shared the press release at this link.

Toufayan sold the Animal Crackers via Publix Supermarkets in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee. Buyers who might have purchased 8oz pouches of Animal Crackers will need to check for the following identifiers: UPC: 0-41415-12009-9 and expiration date of Feb 05, 2023.

Only Animal Crackers with those identifiers are included in the recall.

The company explained that an investigation showed a temporary breakdown in the production and packaging process was the cause of the mislabeling problem.

Animal Crackers recall: Image showing the front side of the product pouch. Image source: Publix

Coconut allergies

Coconut allergies aren’t that common, as the Australasian Society Of Clinical Immunology And Allergy (ASCIA) explains. Specifically, allergic reactions to eating coconut are relatively rare. Allergic dermatitis to coconut products is more common.

ASCIA says that few cases of allergic reactions from eating coconuts have been reported. But some of them included severe complications (anaphylaxis). Of those, some people have been found to also be allergic to tree nuts like walnut and hazelnut.

Toufayan warns that people allergic or sensitive to tree nuts risk suffering a potentially life-threatening allergic reaction to coconuts.

According to the FDA’s requirements, coconut is one of the tree nuts that food manufacturers must disclose on the ingredients label. That’s why this Animal Crackers recall was launched.

Coconut allergies will lead to reactions that are similar to common food allergy symptoms:

  • Tingling or itching in the mouth
  • Hives, itching, or eczema
  • Swelling of the lips, face, tongue, throat, or other parts of the body
  • Wheezing, nasal congestion, or trouble breathing
  • Abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting
  • Dizziness, lightheadedness, or fainting

Anaphylaxis is a potentially fatal reaction to an allergen. Here are the anaphylaxis symptoms to watch out for:

  • Constriction and tightening of the airways
  • A swollen throat or the sensation of a lump in your throat that makes it difficult to breathe
  • Shock with a severe drop in blood pressure
  • Rapid pulse
  • Dizziness, lightheadedness, or loss of consciousness

Anaphylaxis requires swift medical action as it can be deadly.

What you should do

Toufayan does not mention any illness cases in connection with the Animal Crackers recall. But people who are allergic to coconut or other tree nuts risk developing adverse reactions. That’s why the company urges buyers to return the Animal Crackers to the place of purchase for a full refund.

People who are not allergic to tree nuts can still eat the product. But keeping any food product containing an undeclared allergen in your pantry might be risky to other people visiting your household.

If you think you’ve experienced any side effects from eating these Animal Crackers, you should visit your doctor.

Finally, make sure you check out the recall announcement at this link.

Mer Ed
3d ago

If on 75% of these products would put in Big Letters on their lables...If You are ALLERGIC to " this..this..or this".. Don't buy it !!! I'm not allergic to Animal Crackers..bummer.....lol

Old fat man
3d ago

I think all this is happening on purpose in all these plants so they can raise prices

Valerie Aylward
2d ago

It would be easier to name what isn't being recalled!🙄🙄🙄

