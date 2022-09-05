Read full article on original website
Related
scitechdaily.com
Avoid Surgery and Hospitalization: Study Finds That Antibiotics Can Treat Appendicitis
The researchers found that antibiotics are often effective in treating patients with appendicitis. According to a recent study, outpatient antibiotic management of selected appendicitis patients is safe, enabling many patients to avoid surgery and hospitalization, and should be explored as part of the doctor-patient shared decision-making process. This research is...
WebMD
CDC Says 44% of People Hospitalized with COVID Had Third Dose or Booster
Sept. 6, 2022 -- Almost half the people who were hospitalized with COVID-19 last spring had been fully vaccinated and received a third dose or booster shot, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. Unvaccinated adults were 3.4 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID than those who...
MedicalXpress
Coronary stenting does not benefit patients with severe left ventricular dysfunction
Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) does not reduce all-cause mortality or heart failure hospitalization in patients with severe left ventricular dysfunction and extensive coronary artery disease, according to late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session on 27 August at ESC Congress 2022. Coronary artery disease is the most common...
MedicalXpress
Patients with heart failure benefit from dapagliflozin regardless of ejection fraction
Dapagliflozin reduces the risks of death and cardiovascular events in patients with heart failure regardless of ejection fraction, according to late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session on 27 August at ESC Congress 2022. This pre-specified patient-level meta-analysis combined the DAPA-HF and DELIVER trials of the SGLT2 inhibitor...
IN THIS ARTICLE
contagionlive.com
Valneva Publishes Trial Results for Inactivated, Whole-Virus COVID-19 Vaccine
Valneva’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001, demonstrated superior virus-neutralizing antibodies compared to the AstraZeneca vaccine. Yesterday, Valneva announced the publication of phase 3 data for their COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001. The study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases, compared Valneva’s inactivated, whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine to AstraZeneca’s adenoviral-vectored vaccine. The results...
survivornet.com
Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A 58-year-old woman from Edinburg, Scotland is suffering a relapse from her incurable blood cancer. The mom-of-three was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014 after presenting with symptoms such as swollen legs and a urinary tract infection. The Scot’s treatment journey finally brought her into remission for several years, but...
International Business Times
Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out
In the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Philippines may allow the U.S. forces access to its military bases, the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. has said. In an interview to Japan's Nikkei, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said U.S. forces may be given access to Philippines' military bases provided "it is important" for the country "own security."
MedicalXpress
Vitamin D supplementation may aid new-onset pediatric type 1 diabetes
High-dose vitamin D supplementation in pediatric patients with new-onset type 1 diabetes may reduce complications, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in Frontiers in Endocrinology. Benjamin Udoka Nwosu, M.D., from the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New Hyde Park, New York, randomly assigned 36 children and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Scrubs Magazine
Medical Breakthrough: Scientists Discover a Way to Stop Melanoma Cancer Cells from Growing.
Skin cancer patients got some good news this week. Researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys discovered a way to prevent melanoma cells and tumors from growing by inhibiting a key metabolic enzyme. Published in Nature Cell Biology, these findings could lead to a new class of drugs to selectively treat melanoma, the most severe form of skin cancer.
scitechdaily.com
Popular Medicines Including Ibuprofen and Naproxen Have Been Linked to Heart Failure in Diabetics
Researchers discover new side effects of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. According to a study presented at ESC Congress 2022, short-term use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) is linked to a first-time hospitalization for heart failure in individuals with type 2 diabetes. NSAIDs are the most common form of anti-inflammatory medication. The...
pharmacytimes.com
NSAIDs Linked to Thousands of Heart Failure Hospitalizations Among Patients With Type 2 Diabetes
A recent study suggests that infrequently taking non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, especially ibuprofen, with type 2 diabetes can increase the risk of first-time heart failure and hospitalization. A study published by the European Society of Cardiology indicates a strong association between short-term use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and first-time heart...
Warning to diabetics as more are being admitted to hospital with ‘non-traditional’ side effects
PEOPLE with diabetes are being admitted to hospital with non-traditional side effects, experts have warned. Some of the most common complications of the disease include heart attack, stroke and nerve damage leading to amputation. But a new major study found that among the top 10 reasons for hospital admission, only...
Covid-19 booster jab programme gets under way
The Covid-19 booster vaccine programme has got under way in England and Scotland.More than 700 care homes in England will be visited by vaccination teams from Monday, with thousands more jabs scheduled before the end of the month.From Wednesday, around seven million people in England, including those aged 75 and over, the immunosuppressed and health and care workers will be able to book a jab via the internet or by calling 119.In Scotland, care home residents are among those being offered the jab, while Wales has already started its programme and Northern Ireland will commence rollout later this month.NHS staff...
contagionlive.com
Can We Eliminate Hepatitis C?
WHO and CDC have laid out some ambitious goals for the treatment of hepatitis C, and HCV co-discoverer and vaccine developer Micheal Houghton, PhD, offers some insights and commentary on whether he feels it is realistic to consider the eradication of this stubborn and subtle virus. The World Health Organization...
natureworldnews.com
At Least 65 People Dead as 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southwestern China
A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck southwestern China on Monday, September 5, killing at least 65 people which was also felt in Chengdu by millions of people who are currently in a strict COVID-19 lockdown. The epicenter of the massive quake reportedly occurred about 26 miles (43 kilometers) southeast of the city of Kangding in the Sichuan province in Southwest China.
contagionlive.com
Finding the Path Forward: HCV Co-Discoverer Has Developed Investigational Vaccine
Nobel Prize Laureate Michael Houghton, PhD, discusses the arduous journey to find the virus and a subsequent investigational vaccine designed to prevent hepatitis C (HCV). For scientists trying to identify viruses, it can be a long and laborious process. It took Michael Houghton, PhD, and his fellow researchers over 7 years to discover the hepatitis C virus. Houghton says you typically need to have a “critical observation” in order to discover infectious pathogens like they did for both HBV and HIV.
The best way for US to counter China in the Indo-Pacific
Delegations from 14 nations will meet in Los Angeles this week to put some meat on the bones of Joe Biden’s Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. The grouping includes the largest economies in Asia, minus China, leading to the narrative that this is the administration’s attempt to lead a decoupling from China to rebuild American economic leadership and relevance.
contagionlive.com
Bridging Science and Education Together to Eliminate Hepatitis C
The Liver Health Initiative’s Thelma King Thiel, and HCV co-discoverer and vaccine developer Michael Houghton, PhD, are a “Dynamic Duo” that are working together to bring about an end to this virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have expressed national concern that efforts to...
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency: Symptoms include fainting, warns expert
One of the prominent symptoms seen across the patients was syncope followed by the likes of dizziness, fatigue, blurred vision and more. The good news is that all patients with neurological symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency were able to recover within one month after vitamin B12 supplementation. However, to identify...
MedicalXpress
Data from Israel: Myocarditis after COVID-19 vaccines remain rare, highest risk in young males
A new study from Israel found that the risk of developing myocarditis among males ages 16 to 19 years was about 1 in 15,000 after a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, and the cases were rare and mild, according to new research published today in Circulation. Several previous...
Comments / 0