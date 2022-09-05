Read full article on original website
Pitt’s Offensive Line Has A Standard, and It Wasn’t Met; What’s Next?
The offensive line was supposed to be the foundation for a coming-out party. Pitt was supposed to run all over West Virginia and establish new offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti’s new offense in grand fashion. It just wasn’t the case against WVU. The offensive line was pushed to the limit...
4-Star PG Del Jones Taking Unofficial Visit for Pitt-Tennessee Clash
Pat Narduzzi and the football team won’t be the only program at Pitt hosting some elite recruits on Saturday. Jeff Capel and his staff will be busy with a handful of recruits including a highly rated prospect. 2024 4-star point guard Del Jones attends Huntington Prep in Huntington, West...
4-Star Defensive Back Jacob Oden Returning To Pitt On Saturday For Visit
Back in March, Jacob Oden made his first visit to Pitt to attend a spring practice. Fortunately for Pitt, Oden liked what he saw and made it a point to make a return visit. The native of Harper Woods, Michigan tells Pittsburgh Sports Now that he will be in town on Saturday to attend the game against Tennessee.
Die-Hards: Updated Visitors List For Pitt/Tennessee Game
The list of recruits traveling to Pittsburgh for No. 17 Pitt’s game against No. 24 Tennessee continues to get bigger. This will be an opportunity for Pitt to make a statement to the country as well as impress the marquee recruits that will be in attendance. Currently the odds makers have Tennessee has 6-point favorites.
Jared Wayne Embodies Pitt’s Quiet Confidence at Wide Receiver
When Pitt’s offense trotted out onto the field, down a touchdown against West Virginia with just under six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Kedon Slovis didn’t need to give a ‘rah-rah’ speech to get his guys focused. Slovis, who said following Thursday’s game that he...
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- September 7
Update (8:39 AM)- **Elijah Kinsler is a 2024 3-star defensive end from Bergen Catholic in Oradell, New Jersey. Kinsler holds an offer from Pitt along with Syracuse, Akron and UConn. Kinsler received his offer from Tim Salem and Pitt back in May and is the first cousin of former Pitt basketball great Ashton Gibbs.
The Pitt Stop: Is Pitt as Home Underdogs to Tennessee Insulting?
In the debut episode of “The Pitt Stop” on Pittsburgh Sports Now, Mike Asti and Mike Vukovcan keep their Mike and Mike tag-team going and talk Pitt football and some other big games in the region this weekend. Mike and Mike recap all that was from the Backyard...
2023 WVU Commit Rodney Gallagher Announces Plans to Visit for Home Opener
The West Virginia football program will have another chance to impress one of their top commits at the home opener. Rodney Gallagher announced that he will be in attendance at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown on Saturday night. Gallagher won’t be the only recruit or commit at the game, but he will be the biggest name and most important to impress.
Pitt Basketball Schedules Two Exhibition Games to Start Season
On Wednesday, Pitt announced that it will play two exhibition games to kick off the 2022-23 basketball season. The Panthers will take on Clarion on Oct. 22 and Edinboro on Nov. 2 prior to their season opener against UT Martin on Nov. 7. Both exhibition games will be played at the Petersen Events Center.
The Loyal Sons | Ep. 30 – Backyard Brawl Recap, John Morgan III, & Rocky Top Preview w/ Wes Rucker
Welcome back to The Loyal Sons Show (@TheLoyalSons): a safe, sun-shiny place for your Pitt athletics fix. Brought to you by Pittsburgh Sports Now. 0:00 – 41:43 – Backyard Brawl Recap. Ohhhhh boyyyy, where to begin? The tailgate. The atmosphere. The drama. The tension. The Tip. The Backyard Brawl was an exuberant celebration of all things College Football…unless of course left you sitting in traffic on I-79, sad and dressed like Davy Crockett.
Johnny Majors’ Impact Still Resonates With Dave Borbely Decades Later
When Dave Borbely first walked onto Tennessee’s practice field after being hired as a graduate assistant in 1984, he wasn’t 100% sure if head coach Johnny Majors actually knew who he was. Tennessee was coming off a 9-3 season, capped by a win over Maryland in the Citrus...
A10 Releases Duquesne MBB’s Conference Slate for 2022-23
The A10 released Duquesne’s 2022-23 conference schedule, along with the other 14 schools as well. Duquesne faces four opponents twice in home-and-home matchups in UMass, Fordham, St. Bonaventure and St. Joe’s. They play the other nine teams just once in an 18-game regular season conference schedule. This schedule...
smokingmusket.com
earnthenecklace.com
CBS News
craftbrewingbusiness.com
