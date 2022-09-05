Read full article on original website
Lakewood’s Harding Middle School receives Stop the Hate School of the Year award
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Harding Middle School Principal Joe Niemantsverdriet was admittedly surprised to learn last month that the Detroit Avenue building had earned a Stop the Hate School of the Year award from the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage. “We didn’t even know they gave this out,” Niemantsverdriet said. “What...
Rhodes High School student dies days after shooting
A 16-year-old Rhodes High School student has died days after being shot near the school, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office.
One hospitalized, seven become ill after Akron middle-school students eat cannabis gummies, official says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An Akron middle-school student was hospitalized and seven others became ill after eating cannabis gummies Tuesday morning, a school district spokesman said. The students ate the gummies at their school, Litchfield Community Learning Center on Castle Boulevard, Akron Public Schools spokesman Mark Williamson said. Paramedics took one...
After a successful summer, Parma Heights plans Greenbrier Commons pool complex maintenance
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A year after COVID-19 forced reduced schedules and programming at the Greenbrier Commons pool complex, Director of Recreation Stacey Allen reports that the popular Parma Heights aquatic center enjoyed a strong summer. “Everything actually went great for us this year,” Allen said. “We had a fantastic...
Nursing assistant charged with stealing from assisted living residents in Bay Village
A nursing assistant is charged with stealing from residents in a Bay Village assisted living facility.
9-year-old girl, 34-year-old mom die in Geauga County house fire
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — Two people have died in an overnight house fire on Taylor Wells Road in Geauga County. 3News has learned the victims have been identified as a 9-year-old girl and her 34-year-old mom. Their names have not yet been released. Two other people -- a man...
North Olmsted Schools teachers and staff receive ALICE training update
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- High-profile school shooting incidents, including this spring at an Uvalde, Texas, elementary building, hammer home the need for proper training for first responders, as well as teachers, administrators and staff. It’s the latter group in the North Olmsted City Schools that received updated ALICE (Alert, Lockdown,...
Student, 18, arrested for bringing gun, drugs to school
An 18-year-old Columbus student was arrested Tuesday, accused of bringing a loaded gun and marijuana to school.
10 shot, 1 killed during alumni high school celebration in Ohio
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (CBS Newspath/WOIO/WKRC) - A 911 call revealed chaos outside a bar in east Cleveland Tuesday morning. At least ten people were shot and one was killed at a high school alumni celebration. "We don't know who disrupted the tradition,” said Jeff Brown, an alum of the high...
Residents of Cleveland apartment building say they live in terrible conditions and accuse owners of not responding to problems
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some residents who live in The Colony Apartments in Cleveland say they’re living in conditions that are unacceptable. They’re concerned the issues could even further endanger their health, and all because they say new owners of the apartments fail to show up and address the problems.
Parma elementary school promotes reading and rewards students with new book vending machine
PARMA, Ohio — A Parma area elementary school is working to re-engage students and make reading fun through a new book vending machine initiative that rewards children for excellent behavior in and out of the classroom. School officials say after a few short weeks in operation, it's already making...
Benefit for paralyzed Cleveland police officer scheduled for Sept. 24 in Parma
PARMA, Ohio -- Blue Line Unlimited and the Cleveland Division of Police SWAT Team are holding a benefit for injured police officer Jonathan Rodriguez. The Sportsman’s Raffle and Dinner takes place at 5 p.m. Sept. 24 at UAW Hall in Parma. “Two years ago, Cleveland SWAT division was responding...
Canton Woman Gets 20 to Life for January Killing
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One of the two Canton residents charged with aggravated murder in the stabbing death of a city woman is going to prison for the next 20 years to life. 39-year-old Aja Lindsey entered guilty pleas to all the charges Wednesday in connection...
Man who said he helped frame co-defendant of 2011 Euclid murder wavers on stand
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One of two men who signed an affidavit that he conspired to frame a man for a 2011 murder took the stand Thursday and waffled on the admission. Crishawn Slade testified in an orange jumpsuit and shackles that he told the truth when he testified in exchange for a generous plea deal at Taunee Smith’s trial in 2012 that Smith was the fourth person involved in a botched robbery that ended with the death of DeJohn Dammons in Euclid.
Bay Village assisted living nurse accused of burglarizing residents’ rooms
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Bay Village Police confirmed an assisted living nurse was indicted for burglary after being accused of stealing items from residents’ rooms. BVPD said officers arrested 21-year-old Ladasia Vinson of Cleveland for theft and identity fraud on June 1 in relation to multiple reports of missing items from residents’ rooms at O’Neill Healthcare, where she was working as a contracted Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA).
Student shot near James Ford Rhodes High School, officials say
A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting near James Ford Rhodes High School on Tuesday, police and EMS officials confirmed.
Local police investigate possible child abduction
The Perry Township Police Department says it is investigating a possible child abduction.
Parma man pleads guilty to fatal hit and run accident in Walton Hills
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 55-year-old Parma man pleaded guilty in connection with a fatal hit skip accident in Walton Hills in February. Loren Girardi pleaded guilty to the charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and not stopping after an accident. Girardi struck Brandon Foster, 31, of Cleveland around 6:49 p.m....
Several students bitten by bats inside resident halls of Ohio college
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – Nearly a dozen students at the College of Wooster in Ohio have come into contact with bats inside the resident halls since the start of the semester, according to school officials. Some students have been bitten by the bats, WOIO reports. “I guess I...
‘The devil tried to destroy this family’: life sentence for Cleveland man who raped 3, impregnated 2 girls
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A 37-year-old Cleveland man who raped three of his girlfriend’s daughters in a crime that nearly destroyed a family and added fuel to an already fiery political debate over abortion will spend the rest of his life in prison. Two of the girls, ages 10 and...
