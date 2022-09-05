ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, OH

Cleveland.com

One hospitalized, seven become ill after Akron middle-school students eat cannabis gummies, official says

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An Akron middle-school student was hospitalized and seven others became ill after eating cannabis gummies Tuesday morning, a school district spokesman said. The students ate the gummies at their school, Litchfield Community Learning Center on Castle Boulevard, Akron Public Schools spokesman Mark Williamson said. Paramedics took one...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Canton Woman Gets 20 to Life for January Killing

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One of the two Canton residents charged with aggravated murder in the stabbing death of a city woman is going to prison for the next 20 years to life. 39-year-old Aja Lindsey entered guilty pleas to all the charges Wednesday in connection...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Man who said he helped frame co-defendant of 2011 Euclid murder wavers on stand

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One of two men who signed an affidavit that he conspired to frame a man for a 2011 murder took the stand Thursday and waffled on the admission. Crishawn Slade testified in an orange jumpsuit and shackles that he told the truth when he testified in exchange for a generous plea deal at Taunee Smith’s trial in 2012 that Smith was the fourth person involved in a botched robbery that ended with the death of DeJohn Dammons in Euclid.
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Bay Village assisted living nurse accused of burglarizing residents’ rooms

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Bay Village Police confirmed an assisted living nurse was indicted for burglary after being accused of stealing items from residents’ rooms. BVPD said officers arrested 21-year-old Ladasia Vinson of Cleveland for theft and identity fraud on June 1 in relation to multiple reports of missing items from residents’ rooms at O’Neill Healthcare, where she was working as a contracted Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA).
BAY VILLAGE, OH
cleveland19.com

Parma man pleads guilty to fatal hit and run accident in Walton Hills

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 55-year-old Parma man pleaded guilty in connection with a fatal hit skip accident in Walton Hills in February. Loren Girardi pleaded guilty to the charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and not stopping after an accident. Girardi struck Brandon Foster, 31, of Cleveland around 6:49 p.m....
WALTON HILLS, OH
wwnytv.com

Several students bitten by bats inside resident halls of Ohio college

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – Nearly a dozen students at the College of Wooster in Ohio have come into contact with bats inside the resident halls since the start of the semester, according to school officials. Some students have been bitten by the bats, WOIO reports. “I guess I...
WOOSTER, OH
