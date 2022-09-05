Read full article on original website
YMCA honors team member with new wheels
After 20 years of active duty, veteran Cary Tanrath is being honored by the YMCA for his service with a new car. “We are honored every day to have a Y family member like Cary Tanrath,” said Joel Smoker, CEO of the YMCA of Coastal Georgia. U.S. Army, Army...
Therapy SPOT and YMCA launching Parent Support Group; First meeting on Sept. 8
In partnership with the Statesboro Family YMCA, The Therapy SPOT will host its first Parent Support Group on Thursday, September 8th, from 6:00-7:30pm. The Therapy SPOT staff will be leading the support group discussion. Ashley Patrick, M.Ed. CCC-SLP, shared “We want to use this first meeting to allow all participants to get to know each other and learn a little more about how speech, physical, and occupational therapy services can have a positive impact on a child’s life, and things they can do at home to foster skills in theses areas. We would also like to use this time to ask what parents would like to learn more about so we can plan for future speakers.”
Competition for local entrepreneurs offers $30,000 in prizes
Aspiring entrepreneurs, get your pitches ready! Savannah SCORE’s BizPitch Savannah 2022 Entrepreneurial Competition is coming soon. BizPitch Savannah is a kinder, gentler version of TV’s “Shark Tank.”. Now in its fifth year, the event offers aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their business ideas to a panel...
Sylvia Ann Seiferth Brannen
Sylvia Ann Seiferth Brannen, of Statesboro, GA, passed away at East Georgia Regional Hospital on September 7, 2022 with her family at her side. Sylvia was born in New Orleans, LA on February 18, 1939 to Bayne and Olga Seiferth. She attended Sacred Heart Academy and Sophie Newcomb College (Tulane) in New Orleans, where she met her future husband, Robert (Bob) Brannen. They married on December 21, 1959 and were blessed with four children.
New shelter in Savannah caters to unaccompanied women experiencing homelessness
LISTEN: Parker's House aims to help unhoused women find long-term homes and health care, while providing a place to sleep for 90 days. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. A first-of-its-kind shelter in Savannah opened its doors Tuesday to women experiencing homelessness. Parker's House, located just west of the city's downtown Historic...
Savannah Tribune
Allen Selected As Scholarship Recipient
The Unforgettable Dream Fund, a local 501(c) (3) founded by Belinda Baptiste of Unforgettable Bakery & Café, received a pledge of $30,000 to be used as matching funds in the organization’s campaign to raise $100,000 in order to send a qualified, underserved student from Savannah to Xavier University of Louisiana in the fall of 2022.
Averitt will welcome ONE: Tamara Harper on Sept. 9
The Averitt Center for the Arts will continue its ONE Series at 7:30pm on Friday, September 9, in the Emma Kelly Theater with Dr. Tamara Harper. ONE is a series of performances highlighting ONE gifted individual. In each show, the audience shares 90 minutes with an established artist of the community via guest-host interviews, family members, and of course, performances.
One Boro to host violence prevention forum this Saturday
The One Boro Violence Prevention Task Force will host its second annual Securing Statesboro violence prevention forum. The forum will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Statesboro Family YMCA, located at 409 Clairborne Avenue in Statesboro. The theme for this year’s forum...
Robert (Frank) Franklin Hagan Sr.
Mr. Robert (Frank) Franklin Hagan, Sr., age 81, died Wednesday, September 8, 2022, at his residence. Frank was born in Statesboro to Dewey Inman Hagan and Bronnie Davis Hagan on September 4, 1941. He was a 1959 graduate of Statesboro High School. Following his graduation, Frank joined the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Shangri-La until his honorable discharge in 1963.
Ga. drowning victim was key figure in trial that inspired “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil”
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia man who drowned has been identified as a prominent attorney involved in the court case that inspired the book and film “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.”. Authorities said Deppish Kirkland died in a boating accident in Bear Creek on Lake...
Statesboro Fire and Police Depts. will hold 9/11 memorial on Sunday
Bulloch County citizens are invited to join the Statesboro Police and Fire Departments this Sunday for a memorial service commemorating the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and honoring all the lives lost on that fateful day in 2001. The event will take place on West Grady Street in...
eatitandlikeit.com
Treylor Park’s Pizza Party coming to Savannah’s Victorian District
Ironically enough, it was just this week, while enjoying a pie at Savannah’s most underrated pizza spot-Big Bon Bodega-that I had a friend mention that Savannah had become over-saturated with pizza. Now we’ve got a couple more in the pipeline. Last week we shared that Squirrel’s Pizza had announced...
WJCL
Richmond Hill-Bryan County Chamber of Commerce in need of volunteers for seafood festival
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — The 23rd annual Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival will be here before we know it. The festival is something people in southeast Georgia look forward to every year. There's something for everyone, from the food to the rides, music, and more. Right now, the Richmond Hill...
Warnock says yes to Savannah debate against Walker — with two conditions
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The two candidates running for Georgia’s U.S. Senate race have not agreed to a debate in the runup to the November 8th General Election. The only debate thus far in that Senate race is whether to have a debate. And that debate continued today. After Walker said he would debate Warnock […]
wtoc.com
New health clinic opening for city employees in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of city employees in Statesboro have a new place for healthcare and new services offered, all to keep them working for you. City employees say the access to this sort of healthcare is a little like having a Fast Pass at Disney World. They can get in, get seen, and get back to work.
Larry Harvey Bacon
Larry Harvey Bacon at age 68 transitioned into eternal life on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at his home in Statesboro, Ga. Larry was born in Claxton, GA and graduated from Claxton High School. He served in the United States Army and graduated from Georgia Southern University in 1980. He and...
CTAE Spotlight: Bulloch work-based learning students visit Vaden Nissan and hear from ACE Electric
This will be a multi-part series highlighting some of the activities of students in Bulloch County’s Career Technical & Agricultural Education (CTAE) program. All information is provided by Bulloch County Schools. The purpose of Bulloch County Schools’ Career Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) program is to prepare students for...
wtoc.com
Top Teacher: Melanie Sapp
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - When you find something you love to do you stick with it. And for more than 2 decades, this week’s WTOC Top Teacher has been teaching in the place where she grew up. Meet Melanie Sapp from Wayne County. The best part about being...
EGSC’s annual Bobcat Regatta returns this month
East Georgia State College (EGSC) invites you on campus for a day of family activities and a friendly competition – the Bobcat Regatta. EGSC’s Annual Family and Friends Fun Day is returning on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on the campus of EGSC-Swainsboro. The...
wtoc.com
Violence Prevention Task Force to hold meeting Saturday in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro residents will get together Saturday to look at ways to deal with violence. They’re looking at ways to counteract violent crime or prevent it. Organizers of the “Securing Statesboro” meeting say they hope they can get enough people involved to have a conversation and...
