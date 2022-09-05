ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Grice Connect

YMCA honors team member with new wheels

After 20 years of active duty, veteran Cary Tanrath is being honored by the YMCA for his service with a new car. “We are honored every day to have a Y family member like Cary Tanrath,” said Joel Smoker, CEO of the YMCA of Coastal Georgia. U.S. Army, Army...
Grice Connect

Therapy SPOT and YMCA launching Parent Support Group; First meeting on Sept. 8

In partnership with the Statesboro Family YMCA, The Therapy SPOT will host its first Parent Support Group on Thursday, September 8th, from 6:00-7:30pm. The Therapy SPOT staff will be leading the support group discussion. Ashley Patrick, M.Ed. CCC-SLP, shared “We want to use this first meeting to allow all participants to get to know each other and learn a little more about how speech, physical, and occupational therapy services can have a positive impact on a child’s life, and things they can do at home to foster skills in theses areas. We would also like to use this time to ask what parents would like to learn more about so we can plan for future speakers.”
Grice Connect

Sylvia Ann Seiferth Brannen

Sylvia Ann Seiferth Brannen, of Statesboro, GA, passed away at East Georgia Regional Hospital on September 7, 2022 with her family at her side. Sylvia was born in New Orleans, LA on February 18, 1939 to Bayne and Olga Seiferth. She attended Sacred Heart Academy and Sophie Newcomb College (Tulane) in New Orleans, where she met her future husband, Robert (Bob) Brannen. They married on December 21, 1959 and were blessed with four children.
Savannah Tribune

Allen Selected As Scholarship Recipient

The Unforgettable Dream Fund, a local 501(c) (3) founded by Belinda Baptiste of Unforgettable Bakery & Café, received a pledge of $30,000 to be used as matching funds in the organization’s campaign to raise $100,000 in order to send a qualified, underserved student from Savannah to Xavier University of Louisiana in the fall of 2022.
Grice Connect

Averitt will welcome ONE: Tamara Harper on Sept. 9

The Averitt Center for the Arts will continue its ONE Series at 7:30pm on Friday, September 9, in the Emma Kelly Theater with Dr. Tamara Harper. ONE is a series of performances highlighting ONE gifted individual. In each show, the audience shares 90 minutes with an established artist of the community via guest-host interviews, family members, and of course, performances.
Grice Connect

One Boro to host violence prevention forum this Saturday

The One Boro Violence Prevention Task Force will host its second annual Securing Statesboro violence prevention forum. The forum will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Statesboro Family YMCA, located at 409 Clairborne Avenue in Statesboro. The theme for this year’s forum...
Grice Connect

Robert (Frank) Franklin Hagan Sr.

Mr. Robert (Frank) Franklin Hagan, Sr., age 81, died Wednesday, September 8, 2022, at his residence. Frank was born in Statesboro to Dewey Inman Hagan and Bronnie Davis Hagan on September 4, 1941. He was a 1959 graduate of Statesboro High School. Following his graduation, Frank joined the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Shangri-La until his honorable discharge in 1963.
eatitandlikeit.com

Treylor Park’s Pizza Party coming to Savannah’s Victorian District

Ironically enough, it was just this week, while enjoying a pie at Savannah’s most underrated pizza spot-Big Bon Bodega-that I had a friend mention that Savannah had become over-saturated with pizza. Now we’ve got a couple more in the pipeline. Last week we shared that Squirrel’s Pizza had announced...
wtoc.com

New health clinic opening for city employees in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of city employees in Statesboro have a new place for healthcare and new services offered, all to keep them working for you. City employees say the access to this sort of healthcare is a little like having a Fast Pass at Disney World. They can get in, get seen, and get back to work.
Grice Connect

Larry Harvey Bacon

Larry Harvey Bacon at age 68 transitioned into eternal life on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at his home in Statesboro, Ga. Larry was born in Claxton, GA and graduated from Claxton High School. He served in the United States Army and graduated from Georgia Southern University in 1980. He and...
wtoc.com

Top Teacher: Melanie Sapp

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - When you find something you love to do you stick with it. And for more than 2 decades, this week’s WTOC Top Teacher has been teaching in the place where she grew up. Meet Melanie Sapp from Wayne County. The best part about being...
Grice Connect

EGSC’s annual Bobcat Regatta returns this month

East Georgia State College (EGSC) invites you on campus for a day of family activities and a friendly competition – the Bobcat Regatta. EGSC’s Annual Family and Friends Fun Day is returning on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on the campus of EGSC-Swainsboro. The...
wtoc.com

Violence Prevention Task Force to hold meeting Saturday in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro residents will get together Saturday to look at ways to deal with violence. They’re looking at ways to counteract violent crime or prevent it. Organizers of the “Securing Statesboro” meeting say they hope they can get enough people involved to have a conversation and...
