In partnership with the Statesboro Family YMCA, The Therapy SPOT will host its first Parent Support Group on Thursday, September 8th, from 6:00-7:30pm. The Therapy SPOT staff will be leading the support group discussion. Ashley Patrick, M.Ed. CCC-SLP, shared “We want to use this first meeting to allow all participants to get to know each other and learn a little more about how speech, physical, and occupational therapy services can have a positive impact on a child’s life, and things they can do at home to foster skills in theses areas. We would also like to use this time to ask what parents would like to learn more about so we can plan for future speakers.”

STATESBORO, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO