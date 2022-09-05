We're only a few months away from the release of The Mandalorian Season 3 which promises to be the biggest season yet. For those who have not been keeping up with the hit Star Wars series, the third season will pretty much revolve around the titanic clash between Din Djarin and Bo-Katan Kryze to determine which Mandalorian should rule the Mandalore throne.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO