Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra volleyball team will play four matches this week as the Pride gears up for the start of Colonial Athletic Association play next week. Hofstra will host St. Francis Brooklyn on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the David S. Mack Physical Education Center before heading upstate to take part in the Syracuse Tournament where the Pride will face the Orange, Army West Point, and Yale on Friday and Saturday.

HEMPSTEAD, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO