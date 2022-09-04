Read full article on original website
gohofstra.com
Hofstra Gets Back On Track With Win Over LIU
Hempstead, NY - Eliot Goldthorp scored two goals and Oliver Svalander added one as Hofstra defeated LIU, 3-2, Wednesday night at Hofstra Soccer Stadium. The win snapped a short two-game losing streak for the Pride. Hofstra, which is receiving votes in the latest United Soccer Coaches Poll, improved to 2-2...
gohofstra.com
Hofstra Travels to Maine for Busy Weekend
Hempstead, NY – The Hofstra field hockey team travel to the state of Maine for its next set of non-conference opponents. The Pride will take on Maine on Friday, September 9, at 3 p.m., followed by a Kent State in a neutral-site contest at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 10.
gohofstra.com
Busy Week Ahead For Hofstra
Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra volleyball team will play four matches this week as the Pride gears up for the start of Colonial Athletic Association play next week. Hofstra will host St. Francis Brooklyn on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the David S. Mack Physical Education Center before heading upstate to take part in the Syracuse Tournament where the Pride will face the Orange, Army West Point, and Yale on Friday and Saturday.
gohofstra.com
Hofstra Athletics And INFLCR Launch Pride Of Long Island Exchange
Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra University Department of Athletics has partnered with INFLCR to launch the "Pride of Long Island Exchange", a comprehensive platform that will allow student-athletes and businesses to connect directly. The Pride of Long Island Exchange puts Hofstra student-athletes at the forefront of the ever-evolving and emerging Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) landscape.
gohofstra.com
2022 Cross Country Season Begins at LIU Fall Festival
Hempstead, NY – The 2022 season of Hofstra women's cross country officially gets underway this Friday, September 9, at the LIU Fall Festival in Brookville, New York, hosted by LIU. The women's 5K race will begin at 4 p.m., and it will be streamed live on NEC FrontRow. This...
gohofstra.com
Hofstra Athletics Hall of Fame Nominations Now Being Accepted
Hempstead, NY - Nominations for the Hofstra Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2023 are now being accepted. The Class of 2023 will be the 11th group to be inducted into the Hall of Fame since the Hall was reestablished in 2006. Nominations will be accepted until Friday, October 1....
