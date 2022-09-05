ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Passenger ejected, killed in crash off Stockton I-5 on-ramp; DUI suspect arrested

By CBS13 Staff
 3 days ago

STOCKTON – Deputies say the woman arrested on suspicion of DUI after a crash that left her passenger dead early Monday morning in Stockton was apparently driving a gunshot victim to the hospital.

California Highway Patrol says, just after 4:30 a.m., a car crashed about 40 feet down the embankment at the Country Club Boulevard on-ramp to southbound Interstate 5.

That passenger was then struck by the car the was ejected from, CHP says.

Officers believe the car was going at a high rate of speed and a passenger was ejected in the crash. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says, however, they also got a call around that time about a woman who reported that she was trying to get an acquaintance who had been shot to the hospital.

Medics took the passenger to the hospital but she later died from her injuries, officers say. Her name has not been released.

The driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of DUI. She didn't appear to have been injured in the crash, CHP says.

Deputies believe the shooting happened near Bristol Avenue and Plymouth Road. No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation.

