CASTRO VALLEY – Nearly 30 years after Castro Valley teenager Jenny Lin was murdered, her parents have made it their mission to keep their daughter's memory alive and to help their community at the same time.Jenny lives on through a legacy of giving begun by her parents, Mei-lian and John Lin.John told KPIX 5, "Jenny, although she was take away by this horrific murderer, she is too precious to just be gone."The husband and wife formed a nonprofit in Jenny's name after their 14-year-old daughter was stabbed to death in their Castro Valley home in 1994. Her killer has not...

CASTRO VALLEY, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO