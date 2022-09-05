Read full article on original website
Why I support detracked math in San Francisco public schools
Should San Francisco public schools continue to detrack math learning — rather than reintroduce accelerated classes for some students — and provide high-quality, student-centered learning experiences for all SFUSD students in heterogeneous math classrooms? I advocate they should. I write from multiple positions. Most relevant perhaps is my position as a white mother of two Black daughters. One of my daughters is entering 10th grade in SFUSD, and the other is 2 years old, with 13 years of SFUSD ahead. I also taught secondary math...
Supes announce SF recovery plan
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Three city supervisors announced the opening salvo in a bid to create a comprehensive strategy to address quality-of-life issues in the city Tuesday. “San Franciscans are demanding solutions as big as our problems, and none of the problems facing our city right now are more visible, more destructive, or more deadly […]
goldengatexpress.org
Students feel unsafe amid continued Christian protests
Born-again Christian activists took to the Quad around noon Wednesday to preach and argue with SF State students. They are just one of many extreme religious groups to frequent campus during the first weeks of the fall semester. The leader of the protest refused to give his name and referred...
Free admission to SF neighborhood pools
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The City of San Francisco will be offering free admission to many of its city pools Tuesday and Wednesday, the city announced in a press release Tuesday. Residents of San Francisco are encouraged to take a break from the heat, including at the only city-operated outdoor pool, the Mission Community […]
sfrichmondreview.com
Commentary: Sandra Lee Fewer
This November, San Francisco voters will have the opportunity to vote on two housing measures: Propositions D and E. When you first read the ballot arguments, it sounds as if both propositions are pretty much the same. Both are vehicles to create more housing and both are described as affordable housing measures.
milpitasbeat.com
On the Project Homekey issue, Mayor Tran has brought a chainsaw to a knife fight
My ongoing study of Mayor Rich Tran’s psyche took a turn for the decidedly curious last week as Tran began to bash current mayoral candidates (and Councilmembers) Anthony Phan and Karina Dominguez on Facebook for their support of Project Homekey. (Note: I supported it myself.) First, for the uninitiated,...
COVID Dashboard: Bay Area COVID surge heading to its end. Will winter look different?
Local and state data on COVID-19
Thousands in Bay Area, NorCal lose power in rolling blackout order issued by mistake
ALAMEDA -- Thousands of homes in Alameda, Healdsburg, Palo Alto and other Northern California cities lost power Tuesday evening following miscommunication about rolling blackouts.The cities' power is provided by the Northern California Power Agency - a consortium of local power agencies separate from Pacific Gas and Electric - which reportedly received an order from the California Independent Systems Operator (CAISO) to begin the blackouts following an Emergency Energy Alert 3 Tuesday evening. The alert warns that rolling outages are imminent or in process and is initiated when CAISO determines load shedding is necessary. However, CAISO issued a statement that there were...
48hills.org
Police racism, police violence, a hiatus on the Amazon tax ….
It was so sad and weird to read about the death of Al Saracevic, who spend a long career in daily newspapers in San Francisco. He died Aug. 27, tragically, at just 52. We were not close, but we were colleagues in that sense that we have been in the same line of work for so many years. And just two days before he died, we had an extended email chat about our disagreements on politics in this city.
oaklandside.org
Oakland mayoral candidate threatens Jewish community in mass emails
A candidate for Oakland mayor has been widely condemned for making antisemitic comments in mass emails first sent on Sunday. A fellow candidate has been criticized for his initial response to those comments. On Sunday, Peter Liu, who has twice run for Oakland mayor and never gotten more than 1%...
NBC Bay Area
New COVID Booster Shot Becomes Available in the Bay Area
An updated version of the COVID-19 booster shot, retooled to target the new and more contagious omicron variants, is arriving to the Bay Area. At the vaccine clinic set up at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds, San Jose resident Chris Lee said he may have already been sick with one of the first omicron variants, but he wants to be protected against any others. So, he became one of the first in the Bay Area to get the updated vaccine Wednesday.
sfrichmondreview.com
St. Ignatius and Sunset Mercantile Share Views on Street-Use Negotiations
As discussions continue about how St. Ignatius College Preparatory and the Outer Sunset Farmers Market and Mercantile can co-exist on a shared space, the Sunset Beacon offered each party an opportunity to share with the community their side of the issue. From St. Ignatius College Preparatory. We had agreed not...
Downtown dead? Why one SF leader is bullish on SF's (eventual) recovery
Why is one San Francisco leader bullish on downtown? Because he's old. That is how San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) Director Jeffrey Tumlin explains his ardent belief that, despite the headline-grabbing office closures and layoffs, downtown San Francisco will one day soon be resurgent. “I leased downtown San Francisco real estate for over 20...
Parents of Jenny Lin keep her memory alive by helping Castro Valley community
CASTRO VALLEY – Nearly 30 years after Castro Valley teenager Jenny Lin was murdered, her parents have made it their mission to keep their daughter's memory alive and to help their community at the same time.Jenny lives on through a legacy of giving begun by her parents, Mei-lian and John Lin.John told KPIX 5, "Jenny, although she was take away by this horrific murderer, she is too precious to just be gone."The husband and wife formed a nonprofit in Jenny's name after their 14-year-old daughter was stabbed to death in their Castro Valley home in 1994. Her killer has not...
Silicon Valley
Smart & Final plans new store at site of closed San Jose grocery
SAN JOSE — Smart & Final is planning to open a big warehouse store in the building where a grocery outlet operated for many years in San Jose, according to banners at the retail site. The warehouse-style food and household supplies store has struck a deal to lease a...
thesfnews.com
8 Common Bay Area Plumbing Issues Homeowners Should Know About
UNITED STATES—California’s Bay Area is home to nine counties, major cities like San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose, and a lot of plumbing issues. Nearly 2% of houses in San Francisco have subpar plumbing infrastructure, which is the highest rate of any county and four times higher than Los Angeles.
East Bay city apparently ordered ‘unnecessary’ rolling blackout Tuesday
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A public utility company in Alameda cut power to over a thousand customers on Tuesday in what the company is calling an “unnecessary” outage, according to a statement from Alameda Municipal Power. Around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday the California Independent Operator (CA ISO) issued a level three power emergency. The Northern […]
KTVU FOX 2
Fundraising effort launched for Oakland educator caring for siblings who lost both parents to COVID
OAKLAND, Calif. - A fundraising effort has been launched to help an Oakland educator find housing and support her two younger siblings after the family lost both parents to COVID-19. Maricruz Martinez’s step-father, Carlos Reyes, died on August 4, last year, just weeks shy of his 53rd birthday. Martinez said he was the only father she'd had.
Here's when the SF Bay Area is forecast to cool off
After several days of punishing heat, California's San Francisco Bay Area is expected to see some relief on Wednesday, especially at the coast.
