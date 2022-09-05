OEMC Encourages a Safe Labor Day Weekend in Chicago as Citywide Events Continue Including Bike the Drive, Chicago Jazz Festival, Arc Music Festival

Public should continue to be alert in crowds and report suspicious activity to 9-1-1

Labor Day is traditionally the end to summer, but many popular events continue in Chicago with the Bike the Drive on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, the Jazz Festival in Millennium Park and many other festivals throughout the city. The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) advises residents and visitors to be aware of street closures, additional crowds and increased traffic in areas of events. As always, OEMC reminds everyone of the importance of always being aware of your surroundings and to report suspicious activity to on-site event security or by calling 9-1-1.

Citywide deployments for the weekend are planned in order to ensure the safety and security of the public. The OEMC will monitor events and weather conditions citywide from the Operations Center and coordinate public safety resources as needed. All summer long, OEMC, Chicago Police Department and city departments collaborate to share communications through the Summer Operations Center (SOC) which allows for enhanced citywide coordination and activation of safety plans.

Report Suspicious Activity: If you See Something Say Something. The city reminds the public to be aware of their surroundings and to report suspicious activity to 9-1-1. If you notice something suspicious, notify onsite security or call 9-1-1. If You See Something, Say Something™ is a national anti-terrorism public awareness campaign that emphasizes the importance of reporting suspicious activity to law enforcement authorities.

Motorists should be prepared for traffic impacts, delays and possible reroutes due to street closures or increased crowds. Traffic Control Aides (TCAs) will be on hand at select events citywide to direct traffic flow and impacts.

When attending events, attendees are reminded to be alert and be familiar with the area and event exits in case of emergency.

Bike the Drive - Sunday, September 4

Bike the Drive is a popular highlight of the summer with bike riders enjoying a lakefront ride on DuSable Lake Shore Drive from Hollywood to 57th Street on Sunday from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., with a Festival wrapping up the event until 12:30 p.m. Motorists should expect the closure in the morning and find alternate routes. 53bikethedrive.org

Chicago Jazz Festival – Millennium Park

The Chicago Jazz Festival in Millennium Park continues through Sunday, September 4 from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. As a reminder, guests under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult (21 years and older) after 6pm, Thursday through Sunday — and may be asked to present a valid ID. The adult must be present for the duration of the visit and may escort up to four young people. chicagojazzfestival.us

Arc Music Festival – Friday, September 2 – Sunday, September 4

Arc Music Festival is Friday through Sunday at Union Park from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Street closures include:

Randolph Street from Ogden Avenue to Lake Street, Washington Blvd from Ashland Avenue to Randolph Street, Warren Blvd from Ogden Avenue to Ashland Avenue (through Tuesday) and Ashland Avenue northbound east lane (through Sunday). arcmusicfestival.com/

Fiesta Boricua – Saturday, September 3 and Sunday, September 4

Fiesta Boricua is on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. on Division Street from California Avenue to Western Avenue. choosechicago.com/event/fiesta-boricua/

Bulls Fest 2022 – Saturday, September 3 and Sunday, September 4

Bulls Fest 2022 basketball tournament at United Center campus is on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Expect street closures on Madison and on Wood Street around the United Center. nba.com/bulls/bullsfest

African Festival – Friday, September 2 – Monday, September 5

The African Festival of the Arts in Washington Park starts Friday and runs through Monday from noon until 10 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday through Monday. aihusa.org/african-festival

Lumineers – Saturday, September 3

The Lumineers – Brightside World Tour Concert at Wrigley Field is Saturday. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. and gates open at 5 p.m. mlb.com/cubs/tickets/concerts/lumineers

White Sox vs Minnesota

Friday, September 2 at 7:10 p.m. (fireworks)

Saturday, September 3 at 6:10 p.m. (Halfway to St. Patrick’s Jersey)

Sunday, September 4 at 1:10 p.m. (Family Day and Soccer Jersey)

Public Health Guidance on Monkeypox: The Chicago Department of Public Health encourages anyone with symptoms of Monkeypox (MPV) to see a healthcare provider to get tested; if you do not have access to a provider, please call 312-746-4835 or visit findhealthcarecenter.hrsa.gov to get connected. There is a vaccine available for those who are at highest risk, although supplies right now are limited. If you are experiencing any symptoms, avoid close contact with others and take a break from sex, going out to bars, gyms, clubs, and other events. Do not share personal items and wash your hands and clean shared surfaces regularly. For more information, visit www.chicago.gov|mpv.

Public Health Guidance on COVID-19: The Chicago Department of Public Health strongly urges everyone to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines including all recommended boosters. If you are not vaccinated, wear a mask, avoid crowded areas of the festival and stay at least six feet away from other groups. Do not attend if you have symptoms of COVID-19 or tested positive for COVID-19 5 days prior, even if you’re vaccinated

Weather and Public Safety: OEMC will monitor events through a collaboration with public safety partners. OEMC advises Chicagoans to be aware of weather conditions and to follow instructions and heed all warnings from public safety officials. Residents are encouraged to check the weather before heading out. For the most up-to-date information, please tune into local media or download a weather app.

OEMC issues alerts and notifications needed to keep residents and attendees up to date on weather conditions and emergencies.

• NotifyChicago alerts, sign up at NotifyChicago.org

• CHIBIZ: For alerts affecting businesses, TEXT “CHIBIZ” to 6-7-2-8-3

Public Transportation: For all large events, public transportation is encouraged. Public transit is the most affordable, convenient, and environmentally friendly way to get to and from summertime events. For more information, visit CTA at TransitChicago.com and Metra.com.

Grant Park and Lakefront Poles Markers|Location Identifiers: For public safety on the lakefront, residents and visitors are reminded to be aware of the numbers attached to the light poles throughout the Grant Park area and along some areas of the lakefront. The green signs with white letters and numbers are located on DuSable Lake Shore Drive from 2400 North to 6600 South and on the lakefront from Oak Street to Fullerton and Montrose to Foster to help residents reference their location to friends, family and first responders if there is an emergency and you call 9-1-1.

For additional information on emergency preparedness information, visit the OEMC website at Chicago.gov|OEMC. Follow the Office of Emergency Management and Communications on Facebook (@coemc), Twitter (@ChicagoOEMC) and Instagram (chicago_oemc_911).

About OEMC

Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) oversees several functions that support public safety and provides assistance to residents 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The OEMC manages the following operational areas for the city: 9-1-1 call taking and dispatch; the 3-1-1 call center; emergency management; and traffic management. The OEMC coordinates with departments citywide, including the Chicago Police Department and Chicago Fire Department, in addition to various other local, state, and federal agencies as it relates to public safety planning and coordination for everything from large-scale special events to public safety emergencies and disasters.