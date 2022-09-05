ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

WTNH

When could it snow in Connecticut?

(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
FOX 61

Connecticut leaders react to the passing of Queen Elizabeth

HARTFORD, Conn. — State and federal Connecticut leaders are offering their condolences to the British Royal family following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. She was 96. The palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had...
i95 ROCK

Connecticut Has The Highest Car Repair Cost in the Nation

I hate to the bearer of bad news all the time, but we do live in CT where bad news seems to grow on trees. The Nutmeg State has the highest average car repair cost of any of the 50 states according to a new report from Car MD. Our average labor cost per repair is $136.84, coupled with our average parts cost per repair $281.53 and you get a total of $418.37, the most in America.
FOX 61

Where to get the updated COVID booster in Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — Thousands of updated COVID-19 booster shots have arrived in Connecticut and are ready to be given to those who are eligible. FOX61 reached out to several major providers today and some started administering doses this week, including Hartford HealthCare. What you need to know:. The updated...
i95 ROCK

Connecticut is Way Overdue For a License Plate Redesign

While everyone was checking out the beautiful vehicles at the excellent Danbury War Memorial Car Show this weekend, I noticed how boring our current tri-blue Connecticut license plate looks on a 26-coats of paint Mustang. Powder Blue Connecticut? Stank. What I loved seeing were original Connecticut license plates on these...
trumbulltimes.com

Opinion: Do you feel safe, Connecticut?

“Security officer shot during shoplifting attempt at Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester”. “Delivery driver dragged 500 feet during carjacking in Wallingford”. “Carjackers punched, pistol whipped 70-year-old man at gas station in Orange”. Do you feel safe? While you are pumping gas in Wallingford, or North Haven? Do you think twice...
WTNH

Republican candidate for governor unveils ‘Parental Bill of Rights,’ democratic incumbent says it’s ‘political hay’

Conn. (WTNH) — Giving the power back to parents: that was the message from the Republican ticket in the race for governor. This Republican plan, labeled as a “parental bill of rights,” covered everything from masks to school vouchers, to who transgender athletes should compete against. Parents like Cheryl Radachowski of Danbury were at the […]
UC Daily Campus

Community defense group opposes white supremacists in New England

In the aftermath of the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court on June 24, growing acts of transphobia and sightings of white supremacist groups in Connecticut and New England have been reported. The Connecticut John Brown Gun Club has emerged as one of the groups most dedicated to combating far-right agitators and protecting vulnerable communities in Connecticut.
Eyewitness News

Heavy rains cause flooding, travel issues in Conn.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Heavy rains traveled throughout the state on Labor Day. This heavy of rain caused some flash flooding throughout Connecticut. Channel 3 viewers sent in videos documenting this flooding in areas like Norwich and New London. Route 12 in Norwich was impacted by the rain when it...
