Eyewitness News
Gov. Lamont gets Griebel-Frank endorsement, announces support for ranked choice
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s current governor received an endorsement and announced support for ranked choice. Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov Susan Bysiewicz received the endorsement from the Griebel Frank for CT party on Wednesday. Lamont and Bysiewicz was joined by Monte Frank, chair of the Griebel Frank...
When could it snow in Connecticut?
(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
Connecticut leaders react to the passing of Queen Elizabeth
HARTFORD, Conn. — State and federal Connecticut leaders are offering their condolences to the British Royal family following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. She was 96. The palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had...
Connecticut Has The Highest Car Repair Cost in the Nation
I hate to the bearer of bad news all the time, but we do live in CT where bad news seems to grow on trees. The Nutmeg State has the highest average car repair cost of any of the 50 states according to a new report from Car MD. Our average labor cost per repair is $136.84, coupled with our average parts cost per repair $281.53 and you get a total of $418.37, the most in America.
5 September Country Fairs in Connecticut You Don’t Want to Miss
If you and the family hit up the Bridgewater Fair, you know there's nothing like a good old-fashioned Connecticut country fair. You'll be treated to rides and games, livestock, pig races, live entertainment, fried dough, cotton candy, burgers and dogs, and making out at the top of the Ferris Wheel! (my wife's idea)
NHPR
If elected Connecticut governor, Bob Stefanowski says people will 'live their lives as they see fit'
Labor Day is over and election season is now in full swing in Connecticut. For Republican Bob Stefanowski, it’s his second time running for governor against incumbent Democrat Ned Lamont. In 2018, he lost by 3.2 percentage points or about 40,000 votes. Stefanowski is a former business executive who...
Where to get the updated COVID booster in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT, USA — Thousands of updated COVID-19 booster shots have arrived in Connecticut and are ready to be given to those who are eligible. FOX61 reached out to several major providers today and some started administering doses this week, including Hartford HealthCare. What you need to know:. The updated...
Ferries evacuated for bomb threat in Connecticut
Two ferries in Connecticut were evacuated Tuesday, due to an unspecified threat.
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
This Is Connecticut's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism has compiled a list of the best signature cheap eats in every state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Connecticut is Way Overdue For a License Plate Redesign
While everyone was checking out the beautiful vehicles at the excellent Danbury War Memorial Car Show this weekend, I noticed how boring our current tri-blue Connecticut license plate looks on a 26-coats of paint Mustang. Powder Blue Connecticut? Stank. What I loved seeing were original Connecticut license plates on these...
NewsTimes
Testimony begins in Bob Stefanowski’s lawsuit over Independent Party vote for CT gubernatorial candidate
HARTFORD — Testimony began Thursday in a lawsuit pitting Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski against state election officials over a caucus where he failed to get the endorsement of the Independent Party. Two plaintiffs, Lawrence De Pillo and Cynthia McCorkindale, testified Thursday that proper procedures were not followed...
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: Do you feel safe, Connecticut?
“Security officer shot during shoplifting attempt at Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester”. “Delivery driver dragged 500 feet during carjacking in Wallingford”. “Carjackers punched, pistol whipped 70-year-old man at gas station in Orange”. Do you feel safe? While you are pumping gas in Wallingford, or North Haven? Do you think twice...
Republican candidate for governor unveils ‘Parental Bill of Rights,’ democratic incumbent says it’s ‘political hay’
Conn. (WTNH) — Giving the power back to parents: that was the message from the Republican ticket in the race for governor. This Republican plan, labeled as a “parental bill of rights,” covered everything from masks to school vouchers, to who transgender athletes should compete against. Parents like Cheryl Radachowski of Danbury were at the […]
fox61.com
Here's when the fall foliage peak will reach Connecticut
Some leaves are already changing on stressed trees, making it a challenge to predict southern New England's peak. A more classic season is expected farther north.
newcanaanite.com
Objections Filed to Town’s Application for Relief from State Affordable Housing Law
A prominent Connecticut attorney specializing in housing law last week filed comments with the state that are critical of New Canaan’s recent application for relief from a widely discussed affordable housing law. Raphael L. Podolsky of New Britain-based Connecticut Legal Services, who served on the first Blue Ribbon Commission...
UC Daily Campus
Community defense group opposes white supremacists in New England
In the aftermath of the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court on June 24, growing acts of transphobia and sightings of white supremacist groups in Connecticut and New England have been reported. The Connecticut John Brown Gun Club has emerged as one of the groups most dedicated to combating far-right agitators and protecting vulnerable communities in Connecticut.
Steady soaking rain helps Connecticut's drought, but isn't enough to get rid of it
HARTFORD, Conn. — Tuesday’s steady, soaking rain may have caused trouble on the road, but it was a welcome relief when it comes to mitigating the state’s drought conditions. But, water companies are still encouraging or enforcing drought mitigation efforts for the time being. The state needed...
State officials outraged after Conn. insurance department approves double-digit rate hikes
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut residents could see double-digit insurance rate hikes next year, after the state insurance department approved new rate increases as high as 25%. Just three weeks after state officials questioned insurance companies about their proposed rate hikes for 2023, the Connecticut Insurance Department signed off on...
Eyewitness News
Heavy rains cause flooding, travel issues in Conn.
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Heavy rains traveled throughout the state on Labor Day. This heavy of rain caused some flash flooding throughout Connecticut. Channel 3 viewers sent in videos documenting this flooding in areas like Norwich and New London. Route 12 in Norwich was impacted by the rain when it...
