The City of Chicago Announces How Residents and Organizations Can Make Donations and Volunteer to Support the New Arrivals from Texas Chicago.gov/Support

 3 days ago

On Wednesday, August 31 the City of Chicago welcomed migrants bused from Texas to Chicago. Our city greeted them with dignity and respect and the City government, in collaboration with local, state, federal, and community partners, took action to ensure they had access to shelter, food and other resources. We anticipate that the state of Texas will continue to bus migrants to Chicago and we remain committed to providing support and resources to our newly arrive neighbors during this transition period. Because of this, the City of Chicago has set up a website with information on how to become a volunteer or make a donation, Chicago.gov/support.

As a welcoming city, we know Chicagoans are ready to show their generosity and are looking for ways to support these individuals. However, our shelter partners at this time cannot accept “walk-up” volunteers, and due to security and safety concerns for minors on-site, there is a registration process to become a volunteer. If you wish to volunteer, please complete the volunteer registration form found on the website.

We also know that Chicagoans have already begun collecting donations for these individuals. The City is in the process of identifying drop-off locations and will have more to share soon. A list of essential items that will be accepted can be found below. Please note that food or used items will not be accepted.

• Gift cards

• New clothing (including cold weather clothing, underwear is a priority)

• Athletic shoes

• New hygiene items (toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, soap, shampoo)

• Feminine hygiene products

• Diapers

• Reusable bags (duffle bags and suitcases)

• Backpacks

• Baby formula

• Blankets

• Books for kids (Spanish)

• Strollers

We will update this list as we continue a more detailed needs assessments. For additional inquiries, please email: DONATIONS@cityofchicago.org.

