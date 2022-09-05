ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers have an offer for Nils Lundkvist, should they take it?

The New York Rangers and Nils Lundkvist are expected to part ways. Whether that happens before the season starts or at the next trade deadline remains to be seen. With training camp set to open on September 21, Lundkvist is hoping he will be wearing a different uniform. His agent, Claude Lemieux revealed to me on September 1st that they asked for a trade last season after he was sent down in favor of Braden Schneider in January.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Slafkovsky, Wright take part in NHLPA Rookie Showcase

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Juraj Slafkovsky spent the day dressed in his Montreal Canadiens uniform, but it was for posing, not playing. Slafkovsky was one of 29 players who took part in the NHL Players' Association Rookie Showcase at Medstar Capitals Iceplex on Tuesday. The players spent their day on and...
Yardbarker

Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse

When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
BRONX, NY
The Hockey Writers

Devils 2022-23 Training Camp Battles: Wingers

In less than a week, Prudential Center will be buzzing with rookies who will be looking to fight for a spot on the New Jersey Devils’ opening night roster. There is always competition at training camp, but this season is setting up for something a bit more intense as the team has a mix of veterans and hungry prospects who got a taste of life in the NHL last season.
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

3 Reasons Why the Red Wings Will Make the Playoffs in 2022-23

The Detroit Red Wings have not made the playoffs since 2016. Following a first-round loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning that year, they began their rebuild and have not come close to returning to the postseason since. Yet, as we head into the 2022-23 season, it seems like this will be the year that things change on that front. In my opinion, they look like a legitimate playoff team, and here’s why.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

2022-23 team preview: Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens had somewhat high expectations going into the 2021-22 season after a shocking run to the Stanley Cup Final, eliminating elite teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Vegas Golden Knights along the way before losing in five games to the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Habs expected to be without Shea Weber and Carey Price for most, if not all, of the season. They also lost Jesperi Kotkaniemi to an offer sheet, but they quickly replaced him with Christian Dvorak. So, factoring in a couple free agent signings in Mike Hoffman and David Savard, things seemed somewhat promising.
Coyotes Announce 2022 Rookie Faceoff Roster

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today the roster for the team's 2022 Rookie Faceoff that takes place Friday, Sept. 16 - Monday, Sept. 19 in San Jose, CA. The roster features 28 total players, including 17 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders. 2022 ROOKIE FACEOFF...
Yardbarker

Nils Lundkvist trade tops New York Rangers storylines as training camp approaches

Labor Day has passed and the anticipation of New York Rangers hockey is starting to build as the rookie camp is just a week away. That will end with the Rangers rookies take on the Philadelphia Flyers rookies in a back-to-back set on September 16 and 17. Once complete, that will springboard in the big club’s training camp (official dates to be announced).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pro Hockey Rumors

ESPN announces broadcast schedule for 2022-23 NHL season

The details are out for the second year of ESPN’s NHL coverage, with more than 100 exclusive games across their affiliated networks and more than 1,000 available online through ESPN+. The broadcast season begins on Tuesday, Oct. 11 with a rematch of the Eastern Conference Finals when the Tampa Bay Lightning travel to take on the New York Rangers, before a Pacific Division battle between the Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings.
markerzone.com

THE NHL'S FIRST SWEATER ADVERTISEMENTS HAVE BEEN REVEALED

The NHL has been transparent about its need to discover new ways of generating revenue, and not every decision has been well-received. For example, the NHL basically sold its divisions to sponsors, which is not an egregious decision, but it was a corny decision. Next came helmet ads, which weren't so terrible. Got to do what you got to do.
NHL
The Associated Press

Jessica Pegula sips from can of Heineken after US Open loss

NEW YORK (AP) — Exuding “tough day at the office” energy, Jessica Pegula brought a can of beer to her news conference after a quarterfinal loss at the U.S. Open on Wednesday night. The No. 8-seeed Pegula, a 28-year-old American who is the country’s highest-ranked tennis player, took some swigs of her Heineken between answers to questions from reporters. When one member of the media brought it up, Pegula first responded with something many professional athletes can relate to: “I’m trying to pee for doping.” Then, voicing a thought many adults might understand, she added: “Although it does help ease the loss.”
