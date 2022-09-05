Read full article on original website
boozyburbs.com
Bergen County’s Anticipated Restaurant Openings for Fall
Labor Day has passed which means expect it to start cooling off with the leaves soon changing colors, as autumn shepherds in yet another crop of restaurants to the area. And don’t be surprised if some one this get pushed to next year ― though we expect most of these to open sometime before the end of December.
ijustwanttoeat.com
Dear Maud in Hoboken, NJ
Dear Maud opened in July in Hoboken and I surely wanted to try this eatery. Our first attempt was on the Friday before Labor Day, thinking it would be quiet. We were wrong: the restaurant was not only busy, but they were blasting music that is something I really cannot stand while having a meal! So we went back for brunch the following Sunday. Quieter, but with still loud music, we decided to give it a try. Entering the place, we soon realized how big it is with the back area that seemed to be quite spacious and the bar area, also large, with its impressive bar that dominated the room. To start our meal, we decided to get some beverages: peppermint tea for Jodi and Hangover Cure, a non-alcoholic blend of pineapple, orange, ginger and cucumber. Good and refreshing, it had lots of crushed Ice in it so there was not much of it in the glass.
boozyburbs.com
North Jersey Getting a Mexican Colombian Restaurant This Fall
Rumors have been correct about an upcoming restaurant in Hillsdale. The former Stickey’s BBQ location will become a BYO eatery that’s being shared as a Mexican Colombian Restaurant named Mi Rancho Loco. With seating for almost one hundred guests and an open kitchen, it will serve breakfast lunch...
boozyburbs.com
Chinese and Soul Food Restaurant Opening This Month in Teaneck
Chef Shawnee Braggs has been a caterer for over twenty years, first cooking for celebrities and then corporate America in New York and Philadelphia. As much of the world changed with the pandemic over the last few years, she’s decided it was time to make her own change and open a restaurant.
Dave Portnoy drops new reviews of 5 NJ pizzerias
Dave Portnoy took a recent trip to New Jersey and didn’t leave us without a proper farewell. Following his visit, he released FIVE new reviews of New Jersey pizza places. The first two to drop were in my neck of the woods in Morristown, NJ. Morristown is well known...
Prepare Your Tastebuds For A Delicious New Restaurant Coming To New Jersey
Are you always trying to keep track of what's popular in the culinary world while also checking out all of the latest spots opening around the Garden State?. I feel like New Jersey is experiencing an explosion of new restaurants, chains, and eateries. I'm really excited about some, like the...
boozyburbs.com
Opening Alert: Buffalo Wild Wings, Nanuet, NY
Buffalo Wild Wings, the wing-centric sports bar chain, has opened at The Shops at Nanuet. Founded in 1982, it’s the largest sports bar brand in the United States with more than twelve hundred restaurants globally. With this opening there is still technically no Bergen County location for Buffalo Wild Wings — though there are ones nearby in Secaucus and Wayne.
Popular bakery chain set to open new drive-thru location in New York later this month
A popular bakery chain is set to open a brand new location in New York later this month. Best of all, it will have a convenient drive-thru. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of delicious doughnuts and coffee, you may be excited to learn that the popular bakery chain Krispy Kreme is set to open a brand new location on Staten Island later this month.
2X US Open Beer Chugger Is North Jersey Native
Megan Lucky and her beer had deja vu at the US Open. The North Jersey native who last year went viral for chugging her beer at the tennis games has done it again. The Ridgewood High School grad, 26, became an instant hit when she downed her drink in just under 8 seconds at the US Open in 2021.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
This New Jersey Restaurant Voted Best Pizza In State
The debate between New Jersey and New York on which state has the best pizza is a tale as old as time. Although New York is often named the winner –simply because they have yet to try New Jersey’s–this one pizza spot in the Garden State will give even the proudest New York pizza lover second thoughts.
ijustwanttoeat.com
Plaka Souvlaki in Hoboken, NJ
When Plaka Souvlaki opened on Newark avenue, I was quite excited, not being too excited by Surf Taco, its predecessor, but more because I love Greek food and heard that they were serving souvlaki that is meat cooked on a skewer, not to be confused with gyro that is meat cooked on a vertical rotisserie. My favorite meat? Lamb!
Eater
NYC’s Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings of Fall 2022
Fall is around the corner and so is a whole new onslaught of restaurant openings. This preview includes plenty of spots worth clearing the calendar for these next few months, including Caleta in the East Village from Wildair alums, Lord’s in the West Village from the Dame duo, Masalawala in Park Slope from the unstoppable Unapologetic Foods team, and Tatiana, Kwame Onwuachi’s debut at Lincoln Center Plaza.
boozyburbs.com
Restaurant Pivots With Expanded Offerings in Cliffside Park
Bodegón, the Spanish restaurant in Cliffside Park, has pivoted into a new business now dubbed Snackeria. What began as ghost kitchen serving lunch and takeout for the brand has come up front, consolidating all their efforts along with the “Bodegón spirit”. Snackeria is being described as a wine shop, general store and tapas bar.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
New Jersey Restaurant Ranked No. 1 In The State For Its Cheeseburger
If you weren’t hungry before reading this you will be soon. Yelp has revealed the top restaurant in every state to order a cheeseburger (grab the ketchup). Marty’s was selected for the state of New Jersey which is located in the city of Fort Lee. The restaurant opened its doors in 2020 and has since opened up a second location in Jersey City.
PHOTOS: Colorful Captures From This Weekend’s West Indian Day Parade In NYC
The annual West Indian Day Parade is always full of energy, music, and extravagant costumes, and this year was no different! The parade, celebrating Caribbean heritage, marched down NYC’s Eastern Parkway from Schenectady Avenue to Grand Army Plaza in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, livening up Labor Day weekend in its colorful trail. Here are some captivating looks from the celebration!
This Is New Jersey’s Absolutely Can’t-Miss Restaurant For 2022
A lot of New Jersey residents may not get to all their favorite restaurants or try new ones in the summer months because of all the tourist activity the Garden State gets. Now that the summer tourist season is over, you may be venturing out to try some restaurants that you have heard about but haven't gotten to just yet.
No More Snow Days In New York?
If there is one thing that is synonymous with Buffalo and Western New York, it has to be snow. Whether we like it or not, we have a reputation here in upstate New York for getting a lot of snow, and knowing what to do with it when it falls on the ground.
bestofnj.com
Casa Di Pietro Brings Innovative Italian to Kenilworth
Chef Giusppe Di Pietro spent 20 years cooking in kitchens all over New Jersey. Now he’s achieving one of his life goals with the opening of his first restaurant, Casa Di Pietro, in Kenilworth. Guests can expect traditional Italian cuisine with a blend of modern flavors. Chef Di Pietro...
NY Lottery reviews claim on winning $1,000-a-day for life ticket
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Just under the wire, a claim has been made on a jackpot-winning lottery ticket that’s expiring on Sept. 9, lottery officials said Wednesday. Back in August, the lottery put out a reminder: come forward or lose your chance at getting the money. The Cash4Life ticket worth $1,000 per day for life […]
brownstoner.com
Celebration and Dance Fill Crown Heights Streets for Return of West Indian Day Parade (Photos)
The West Indian American Day Parade came thundering back Labor Day with the resounding beat of drums and dancing in Brooklyn on Monday to celebrate Caribbean culture. For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, the festivities returned to full capacity from Flatbush Avenue and Grand Army Plaza to Eastern Parkway and Utica Avenue, closing the streets until 6 p.m. on September 5.
