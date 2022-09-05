Dear Maud opened in July in Hoboken and I surely wanted to try this eatery. Our first attempt was on the Friday before Labor Day, thinking it would be quiet. We were wrong: the restaurant was not only busy, but they were blasting music that is something I really cannot stand while having a meal! So we went back for brunch the following Sunday. Quieter, but with still loud music, we decided to give it a try. Entering the place, we soon realized how big it is with the back area that seemed to be quite spacious and the bar area, also large, with its impressive bar that dominated the room. To start our meal, we decided to get some beverages: peppermint tea for Jodi and Hangover Cure, a non-alcoholic blend of pineapple, orange, ginger and cucumber. Good and refreshing, it had lots of crushed Ice in it so there was not much of it in the glass.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO