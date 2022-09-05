Read full article on original website
Local woman climbs 20 Switzerland peaks in 12 days
SAN DIEGO — Valerie Orsoni is a best selling author and founder of an online weight loss and coaching site. She also is the founder of an eco-friendly non-profit fashion company, Lili Warrior. But her biggest feat is climbing 20 peaks in 12 days. "This is intense!" shouts Orsoni...
Weekend Watch September 9-11 | Things to do in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — San Diego has so many things to do every weekend. We curated a few events that you may want to check out this weekend in America's Finest City!. At the Natural History Museum and The Museum Of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park. Buy tickets on their...
Coast News
Captain Keno’s welcomes return of newly refurbished sign
ENCINITAS — After waiting more than 18 months, Gerry Sova, owner of Captain Keno’s Restaurant in Leucadia, watched on Wednesday afternoon as workers installed a newly-refurbished sign above his restaurant along North Coast Highway 101. Last year, a developer purchased Keno’s and neighboring Portofino Beach Inn with plans...
San Diego weekly Reader
Sharing the Shell show: from Sheryl Crow to The Beach Boys
“You don’t need tickets to enjoy the concert.”. Downtown San Diego – After the Padres game on August 2nd, I cut through the Convention Center to catch my ferry home to Coronado. You can get a cardio workout walking up the stairs at the San Diego Convention Center. After huffing up the stairs, I noticed a group of people standing around. One guy was off to the side by himself, smoking a joint. I could hear a woman’s voice coming from the direction of the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park: “Thank you San Diego,” she was saying. I went over to where the group was standing and found I could see directly into the Rady Shell. Lo and behold, the grateful gal saying thank you was none other than Sheryl Crow.
Mr. Motivation inspires gym members everyday despite spinal cord injury
ENCINITAS, Calif. — If you ever need a little extra motivation to get out of bed for your morning workout, this story may do the trick. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Chuze Fitness in Encinitas to meet Mr. Motivation. This story idea came from a Zevely Zone...
kcrw.com
Does San Diego have good tortillas? Our first #TortillaTournament Invitational found out
Every year, more and more people send me recommendations for possible entries in a future #TortillaTournament. I keep an archive of them, and more than a few have popped up in past iterations. But increasingly, I’m beginning to face a good problem: A lot of the recommended tortillas aren’t in...
San Diego weekly Reader
Sunset Time Changes Rapidly, Extreme Tides This Week
The Time of Sunset changes most rapidly this time of the year. This is mainly because the sun is swinging rapidly south along the ecliptic (its apparent path through the background stars). From the latitude of San Diego, the sun is now setting about 75 seconds earlier every day (equivalent to about 9 minutes earlier per week), and its setting position along the horizon shifts southward about 1/2 degree per day.
Eater
Famed Japanese Bakery Establishes Offshoot in San Diego
A recently opened bakery and deli based in the Miramar area is a spinoff of Okayama Kobo, a highly regarded Japanese brand, founded in 1986, that operates 200 locations across Japan as well as several outposts in Los Angeles and Orange County. Though it offers most of the original bakery’s menu, including its signature crescent rolls, new arrival Salt & Butter by Okayama Kobo is also developing items that will be unique to San Diego.
WATCH: Unsettling Footage Shows Monster Shark Lurking Right by Coastline
Some recent unsettling footage taken by a California paddleboarder shows a massive shark as it lurks along the Pacific coastline during the Labor Day holiday weekend. The sighting happened over the weekend on the same day that a woman was attacked by a monster shark just off the coast of Hawaii.
SuperLotto plus ticket with five numbers sold at San Diego supermarket
A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday evening's SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a San Diego supermarket and is worth $10,653.
northcountydailystar.com
SENOR GRUBBY’S CELEBRATES 14 YEARS IN CARLSBAD
On Wednesday, August 31st, Señor Grubby’s proudly celebrated 14 years being located in the heart of Carlsbad Village. Can you believe that? Over a decade of serving amazing Mexican food, premium cocktails, and friendly customer service that makes you feel like you are part of the family. The...
kusi.com
Actor Kirk Cameron talks about new movie “Lifemark”
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The new movie “Lifemark” is set to be released in theaters this Friday, Sept. 9. Actor Kirk Cameron, perhaps best known as Mike Seaver from the television show “Growing Pains” in the 80’s and 90’s, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to talk about the movie and his experience starring in it.
Warm ocean waters attracting unique marine life off San Diego coast
SAN DIEGO — At H&M Landing, Shannon Perkins doesn't like leaving his fishing pole these days. “Unfortunately, I still have to mow the lawn,” said Perkins. When he's not tending to chores, Perkins and his sport fishing boat 'Little G' are out on the water with a full boat of anglers.
The historic California heat wave: When will the deadly temperatures end?
How hot will it get in California this week? Extreme heat ravaged California over the weekend, causing concerns of blackouts, death, and the effects of the drought. But the heat isn’t over yet, here’s what you need to know.
Photos show SUVs at 'Fat Leonard' house in Torrey Highlands
SAN DIEGO — We are learning more about the fugitive, Leonard Francis aka “Fat Leonard,” who was awaiting sentencing in a Navy bribery scandal when he escaped over the weekend. A neighbor took photos of out-of-state vehicles on Wednesday, August 31, parked in front of the Torrey...
foxla.com
Will Hurricane Kay hit California? Here's how Los Angeles, San Diego could be impacted
It's been 83 years since a tropical cyclone last made an official landfall in California, and Hurricane Kay will not end that streak because it won't actually move onshore in the Golden State. However, that doesn't mean cities such as Los Angeles and San Diego will be spared the hurricane's rain and wind impacts.
Carmel Valley residents transformed a car dealership into a new event venue, Del Mar Social
Carmel Valley residents Ayal Abed and Audrey Brand have opened a new event venue in Sorrento Valley with Del Mar Social.
Eater
Taiwanese Hot Pot Chain Opens First San Diego Location on Convoy Street
A Taiwanese hot pot chain that already has multiple locations in the Los Angeles area, including in Arcadia, Monterey Park, and the City of Industry, has arrived in San Diego where it’s the latest addition to the vast array of dining options in the Convoy District. Yintang Spicy Hot Pot specializes in “mala” hot spot, seasoned with a mix of hot chilies and Szechuan peppercorns that creates an addictive numbing sensation.
coolsandiegosights.com
Giant jaguar spotted near San Diego freeway!
For the past several weeks, a gigantic jaguar has been spotted in Barrio Logan! It lurks right next to Interstate 5, just south of the ramps to the Coronado Bay Bridge. The giant Jaguar mural was recently painted on the side of a building by the artists of Ground Floor Murals.
Poway Unified School District forced to send students home early due to AC issues
SAN DIEGO — Wednesday marked the 8th day in a row of the California’s Flex Alert. The state’s grid operator reported the power grid peak demand hit a new all-time record on Tuesday. The alerts have triggered businesses, government buildings and even school districts to close early.
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
