San Diego, CA

CBS 8

Local woman climbs 20 Switzerland peaks in 12 days

SAN DIEGO — Valerie Orsoni is a best selling author and founder of an online weight loss and coaching site. She also is the founder of an eco-friendly non-profit fashion company, Lili Warrior. But her biggest feat is climbing 20 peaks in 12 days. "This is intense!" shouts Orsoni...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Captain Keno’s welcomes return of newly refurbished sign

ENCINITAS — After waiting more than 18 months, Gerry Sova, owner of Captain Keno’s Restaurant in Leucadia, watched on Wednesday afternoon as workers installed a newly-refurbished sign above his restaurant along North Coast Highway 101. Last year, a developer purchased Keno’s and neighboring Portofino Beach Inn with plans...
ENCINITAS, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Sharing the Shell show: from Sheryl Crow to The Beach Boys

“You don’t need tickets to enjoy the concert.”. Downtown San Diego – After the Padres game on August 2nd, I cut through the Convention Center to catch my ferry home to Coronado. You can get a cardio workout walking up the stairs at the San Diego Convention Center. After huffing up the stairs, I noticed a group of people standing around. One guy was off to the side by himself, smoking a joint. I could hear a woman’s voice coming from the direction of the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park: “Thank you San Diego,” she was saying. I went over to where the group was standing and found I could see directly into the Rady Shell. Lo and behold, the grateful gal saying thank you was none other than Sheryl Crow.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Sunset Time Changes Rapidly, Extreme Tides This Week

The Time of Sunset changes most rapidly this time of the year. This is mainly because the sun is swinging rapidly south along the ecliptic (its apparent path through the background stars). From the latitude of San Diego, the sun is now setting about 75 seconds earlier every day (equivalent to about 9 minutes earlier per week), and its setting position along the horizon shifts southward about 1/2 degree per day.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Eater

Famed Japanese Bakery Establishes Offshoot in San Diego

A recently opened bakery and deli based in the Miramar area is a spinoff of Okayama Kobo, a highly regarded Japanese brand, founded in 1986, that operates 200 locations across Japan as well as several outposts in Los Angeles and Orange County. Though it offers most of the original bakery’s menu, including its signature crescent rolls, new arrival Salt & Butter by Okayama Kobo is also developing items that will be unique to San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

SENOR GRUBBY’S CELEBRATES 14 YEARS IN CARLSBAD

On Wednesday, August 31st, Señor Grubby’s proudly celebrated 14 years being located in the heart of Carlsbad Village. Can you believe that? Over a decade of serving amazing Mexican food, premium cocktails, and friendly customer service that makes you feel like you are part of the family. The...
CARLSBAD, CA
kusi.com

Actor Kirk Cameron talks about new movie “Lifemark”

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The new movie “Lifemark” is set to be released in theaters this Friday, Sept. 9. Actor Kirk Cameron, perhaps best known as Mike Seaver from the television show “Growing Pains” in the 80’s and 90’s, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to talk about the movie and his experience starring in it.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Photos show SUVs at 'Fat Leonard' house in Torrey Highlands

SAN DIEGO — We are learning more about the fugitive, Leonard Francis aka “Fat Leonard,” who was awaiting sentencing in a Navy bribery scandal when he escaped over the weekend. A neighbor took photos of out-of-state vehicles on Wednesday, August 31, parked in front of the Torrey...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

Taiwanese Hot Pot Chain Opens First San Diego Location on Convoy Street

A Taiwanese hot pot chain that already has multiple locations in the Los Angeles area, including in Arcadia, Monterey Park, and the City of Industry, has arrived in San Diego where it’s the latest addition to the vast array of dining options in the Convoy District. Yintang Spicy Hot Pot specializes in “mala” hot spot, seasoned with a mix of hot chilies and Szechuan peppercorns that creates an addictive numbing sensation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Giant jaguar spotted near San Diego freeway!

For the past several weeks, a gigantic jaguar has been spotted in Barrio Logan! It lurks right next to Interstate 5, just south of the ramps to the Coronado Bay Bridge. The giant Jaguar mural was recently painted on the side of a building by the artists of Ground Floor Murals.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

