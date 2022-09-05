Read full article on original website
WWE News: Nikki A.S.H. Tosses Mask After Tag Loss On Raw, Bayley Cuts Promo Bianca Belair
– Nikki A.S.H. is getting increasingly frustrated, and tossed her superhero mask after a loss on tonight’s WWE Raw. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated A.S.H. and Doudrop in a non-title match on tonight’s show. Later in the show, A.S.H. could be seen throwing her mask at Doudrop in the background of a segment:
Bully Ray Says CM Punk Put Tony Khan In A Bad Spot & Buried Khan’s Decision Making, Says Khan Needs to Get Control of Punk, Young Bucks, & Kenny Omega
On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray discussed the backstage drama between CM Punk and The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) in AEW that led to an altercation between them in the locker room after AEW All Out on Sunday night. Bully felt that Punk went into business for himself and put Tony Khan in a bad spot by getting into his issues with Colt Cabana. He also said that Punk buried Khan’s decision making by trashing the EVPs that Khan put in place. Highlights from his comments are below.
Matt Hardy Recalls Backstage Tension Over CM Punk in WWE
– During the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, AEW star Matt Hardy spoke about tension surrounding CM Punk when they were both working for WWE. Matt Hardy said the following on Punk (via WrestlingInc.com):. “Some people in the office were very split on [Punk]. Paul Heyman...
Ric Flair Reacts To CM Punk’s Comments After AEW All Out, Backstage Brawl With Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks
On a recent edition of To Be The Man, Ric Flair discussed his reaction to CM Punk’s comments after AEW All Out, the situation escalating into a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, and much more. You can read his comments below. Ric Flair on his...
More Details On Suspensions Following AEW Backstage Brawl Involving CM Punk, Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega, Note On Possible Creative Plans
As previously reported, there was a brawl backstage after AEW All Out featuring CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and others. The brawl reportedly resulted from comments made by Punk during his post-show media scrum. A report from yesterday noted that suspensions are coming and none of the participants would be featured on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Sports Illustrated has more details on the situation including who has been suspended from the company.
Dexter Lumis Kidnaps The Miz Again After WWE Raw Goes Off the Air (Video)
– As previously reported, Dexter Lumis appeared again tonight on WWE Raw and cost The Miz his match against Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage for the US Title. Also, after the match, Lumis choked out The Miz. WWE released a new video, showing what happened with Miz and Lumis after Raw went off the air.
Tony Khan on Competition From WWE During All Out Weekend, Says He Has More Money Than Jim Crockett
– As noted, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan spoke about the estimated pay-per-view buys for last Sunday’s AEW All Out 2022 event during the post-show media scrum. Khan said they might not be the highest buys as All Out, due to the competition from WWE that weekend, with WWE Clash at the Castle and NXT Worlds Collide. Below are some additional of Tony Khan addressing competition from WWE over the weekend and more (via Fightful):
WWE News: Dexter Lumis Costs The Miz US Title Match On Raw, Kevin Owens Beats Austin Theory
– Dexter Lumis’ obsession with The Miz cost the latter a US Championship match in the main event of Raw. Monday night’s show saw Lumis appear from under the ring as Miz was about to escape the steel cage and pick up the win. Freaked out, Miz went back into the ring and got defeated. Lumis then choked out Miz after the match.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says AEW Has No Leadership, Warns That If Tony Khan Doesn’t Fix Things, Triple H Will Run Away With Wrestling Business
On the latest edition of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed all the backstage drama from AEW All Out, including CM Punk trashing Hangman Page, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega while seated next to AEW owner Tony Khan at the post-show media scrum. Prinze Jr. said that Punk making those types of comments with Khan seated right next to him indicated that AEW is lacking leadership. Highlights from his comments are below.
WWE News: Nicholas Posts Tweet Following Braun Strowman’s Return, O’Shea Jackson Jr. Begs Triple H to Bring Back Aleister Black, Bayley Comments on The Bump
– Braun Strowman’s former tag team partner, Nicholas, posted a tweet, showing a photo of their Raw Tag Team Title win at WrestleMania 34 in 2018. Strowman returned to WWE last night on Raw. You can check out Nicholas’ tweet below:. – Actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. posted a...
Latest on CM Punk’s Meeting With Tony Khan And Perception Around Ace Steel’s AEW Future
A new report has a few extra details on CM Punk’s meeting with Tony Khan over the All Out media scrum drama, as well as Ace Steel’s expected status with AEW going forward. As was reported earlier, a host of suspensions were issued regarding the backstage altercation that happened at All Out including Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler. While Punk and Steel were not yet listed as suspended, the report had noted they would either be suspended or be out of AEW by the end of the day.
Becky Lynch Gives Update On Her Health Status
In an interview with Ryan Satin for the Out of Character podcast, Becky Lynch discussed her injury status. She suffered an arm injury in her match against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. Highlights from her comments are below. On how she’s recovering quickly from her arm injury: “I feel like I...
Hall’s NXT Review – 9.6.22
Location: capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We’re done with Worlds Collide and that means it is time to start the build towards whatever is next around here. Odds are that is going to be a big weekly show in a month or so, continuing a schedule that has severed NXT well. NXT has a fresh batch of stars from the UK here and now we get to see them full time. Let’s get to it.
Spoilers for This Week’s WWE Main Event
– PWInsider reported the following results for last night’s WWE Main Event tapings before Raw:. * Shelton Benjamin picked up a win over Reggie. The crowd was said to be very much behind Benjamin, but they also popped for Reggie during his entrance with a trampoline. * T-Bar picked...
Highlights From Last Week’s Impact: Mike Bailey vs. Kenny King , Deonna Purrazzo vs. Masha Slamovich, More
– IMPACT Wrestling released a trio of full match clips, which you can see below. The first one displays Speedball Mike Bailey against Kenny King, described as:. X-Division Champion Speedball Mike Bailey collied with Honor No More’s Kenny King!. – IMPACT’s next featured video showcases Deonna Purrazzo and Masha...
More Details On Recent Suspensions In AEW, How Long They May Be Out
As previously reported, several people were suspended from AEW following a brawl between CM Punk, Ace Steel and The Elite. This included The Young Bucks, Pat Buck, Steel, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler. Punk’s status is unknown, although he did not appear on last night’s Dynamite and the world title was vacated.
NXT 2.0 Anniversary Celebration Set For Next Week
Next week’s episode of WWE NXT will celebrate the one-year anniversary of NXT 2.0. WWE announced during tonight’s episode that next week’s show will celebrate a year of the rebrand. The episode will see the return of Mandy Rose, as you can see below:
Impact Wrestling News: Notes on Tonight’s Episode, Final Appearance of The Good Brothers, Rosemary Hypes The Retaliators
– PWInsider reports that Aussie Open vs. Chris Bey & Ace Austin will kick off tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Also, the report notes that some new names will be debuting for the company at Victory Road or right after the event taking place later this month.
Latest Details on Backstage Brawl at AEW All Out, Who Started the Fight
Fightful Select has released another update on the fallout of the brawl. With regards to what took place, Brandon Cutler, Christopher Daniels, and Pat Buck were among those who attempted to diffuse the interaction, which reportedly went on for “about six minutes.”. Someone high up in the company said...
Tony Khan Calls Last Night AEW Dynamite One Of His Favorites, Hypes Rampage
Tony Khan took to social media on Wednesday to react to last night’s episode of Dynamite and promise a great episode of Rampage this week. Khan posted to his Twitter account to thank fans for the show’s ratings, writing:. Last night’s #AEWDynamite was also one of my favorite...
