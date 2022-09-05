Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints release their Week 1 injury reportTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
ESPN
LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly: Joe Foucha's 'unfortunate' absence due to transfer credits
LSU safety Joe Foucha didn't dress for the Tigers' season-opening loss to Florida State on Sunday, and now it's clear why. Coach Brian Kelly said Wednesday that Foucha's absence is because of transfer credits from his previous school, Arkansas. The Baton Rouge Advocate reported that Foucha is appealing a four-game...
Bleacher Report
Seahawks Insider: Russell Wilson Seen as 'Declining Player' by Front Office Member
It turns out Russell Wilson's trade to the Denver Broncos wasn't just about the quarterback's long-simmering issues with coach Pete Carroll. The Seattle Seahawks also apparently believed they were selling high on a player about to hit his decline. "So those two things," a source in the Seahawks' front office...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Rams QB Matthew Stafford Had Surgery on Elbow Injury in Offseason
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's achy elbow reportedly required offseason surgery. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the former Pro Bowler had a procedure done to deal with the pain he experienced throughout last season and help him prepare for this season. Schefter noted Stafford "is now said to feel better...
Bleacher Report
ESPN: Russell Wilson's Camp 'Pissed' over Seahawks' Interest in Mahomes, Josh Allen
Prior to getting traded to the Denver Broncos during the offseason, quarterback Russell Wilson reportedly took issue with some decisions made by the Seattle Seahawks front office. According to ESPN's Brady Henderson, Wilson was particularly dismayed by the fact that the Seahawks checked in on quarterbacks ahead of the 2017...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 1 Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings and Top Plays
After a long, dark offseason, another NFL campaign is almost upon us. And it brings with it another year of fantasy football. No more predraft research—that big day has come and gone. Now it's time to start setting lineups. Trying to milk up every point possible out of that lineup. Exploiting the good matchups—and avoid the bad ones.
Bleacher Report
Emmanuel Sanders Announces Retirement as Member of Broncos: 'I Gave It My All'
Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday. Sanders, who played for five teams over 12 seasons, signed a one-day contract with the Denver Broncos to retire with the franchise where he found his greatest success. The 2010 third-round pick spent his first four seasons with...
Bleacher Report
Steelers' Kenny Pickett Predicted to Win 2022 NFL Offensive ROY by NFL Execs
Kenny Pickett wasn't named the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback for Week 1, but NFL executives still believe he'll be named the Offensive Rookie of the Year come season's end. "Even if [Pickett] starts 10-12 games, the spotlight will be on him and he's got good weapons around him," an NFL...
Bleacher Report
Bills vs. Rams Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy FanDuel, DraftKings
The 2022 NFL season kicks off on Thursday night with what is expected to be a high-scoring clash between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams. The potential for a ton of points should excite daily fantasy football players of any format. There are plenty of intriguing options on each roster to load up on in single-game contests.
Bleacher Report
Patrick Mahomes Apologizes to Fantasy Football Managers for Expected Chiefs WR Usage
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes issued a preemptive apology to fantasy football managers ahead of the 2022 NFL season. "There's going to be a different player every single week who has a big game," Mahomes told reporters Wednesday. "I'm sorry to fantasy football [players], but it'll be a different guy every week."
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report's Expert Week 1 NFL Picks
Welcome back to the NFL season, a great time for everyone who loves the sport and everything that comes with it. Within the United States this year, bettors in over two dozen states will be able to place wagers on the action for added fun. Regardless of your experience...
Bleacher Report
Amid Heisman and No. 1-Pick Hype, Will Anderson Jr. Stays Dominant and in the Moment
On Sundays, Will Anderson Jr. likes to slip away. He would prefer to keep the location of his whereabouts unspecified, which is reasonable given how much his life has changed in the past 18 months. The days of anonymous existence are fleeting. He seeks tranquility, which he often finds by...
Buccaneers Predicted to Trade for 2-Time Pro Bowl Quarterback in 2023
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are predicted to land a former 2-time Pro Bowl QB prior to the 2023 NFL season.
Bleacher Report
Free-Agent Contracts Packers Must Pursue After Preseason
For veteran free agents who are looking to chase a ring, the Green Bay Packers should be an enticing option. They just put the finishing touches on their preseason. The active roster has been cut down to 53 and while the Packers went 1-2 in their three exhibitions, they still have a team whose goal should be a Super Bowl.
Bleacher Report
Rams' Sean McVay, Les Snead Receive Contract Extensions Through 2026 Before Week 1
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead have agreed to contract extensions with the team Thursday:. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, both are now under contract through 2026. McVay has a 55-26 record across five seasons with the Rams, leading the team to a Super...
Paul Finebaum provides unsolicited advice to LSU's Brian Kelly following Week 1 loss
ESPN host Paul Finebaum joined McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning following Week 1 action across the country. Finebaum shared some unsolicited advice to former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly for how he can keep the noise down in Baton Rouge after losing to Florida State. “I think there’s...
ESPN
Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian says Alabama's Nick Saban 'saved my career'
AUSTIN, Texas -- Steve Sarkisian hasn't forgotten, and he won't forget. There's no way he could, especially not this week with Nick Saban and the No. 1 Crimson Tide coming to town. To most in the college football world, Saban is the guy who has led Alabama to a staggering...
Bleacher Report
TMZ: Ex-Raiders CB Damon Arnette Enters Diversion Program After July Arrest
Former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette has reportedly entered a diversion program that will last for three-to-six months, per TMZ Sports. The move comes after the 26-year-old was arrested in July and charged with a felony cocaine possession and misdemeanor knowingly driving with a suspended license. In the diversion...
AthlonSports.com
New Orleans Saints Are Signing A Quarterback To Their Practice Squad On Tuesday
The New Orleans Saints know Jameis Winston will be their starting quarterback and Andy Dalton will be his backup this upcoming season. Now, they're finalizing the quarterback depth behind Dalton. The NFC South franchise is signing another quarterback this Tuesday afternoon. The Saints are reportedly signing 26-year-old quarterback Jake Luton...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Dak Prescott 'Great' After New Cleats Irritate Surgically Repaired Ankle
Dak Prescott was limited in Thursday's practice because his new cleats were bothering his surgically repaired ankle, but the Dallas Cowboys quarterback insisted while speaking with reporters that he's never felt better. "I promise you I'm great," Prescott said, per ESPN's Todd Archer, adding, "Just being very, very precautious. Switched...
Bleacher Report
Dabo Swinney, Clemson Agree to New 10-Year Contract Worth Reported $115M
Clemson announced Thursday it signed head football coach Dabo Swinney to a contract extension through 2031. According to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, Swinney will make $115 million over the term of his new 10-year deal, making him the second-highest-paid head coach in FBS after Nick Saban. This follows the current...
