New Orleans, LA

Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Rams QB Matthew Stafford Had Surgery on Elbow Injury in Offseason

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's achy elbow reportedly required offseason surgery. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the former Pro Bowler had a procedure done to deal with the pain he experienced throughout last season and help him prepare for this season. Schefter noted Stafford "is now said to feel better...
NFL
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 1 Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings and Top Plays

After a long, dark offseason, another NFL campaign is almost upon us. And it brings with it another year of fantasy football. No more predraft research—that big day has come and gone. Now it's time to start setting lineups. Trying to milk up every point possible out of that lineup. Exploiting the good matchups—and avoid the bad ones.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Emmanuel Sanders Announces Retirement as Member of Broncos: 'I Gave It My All'

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday. Sanders, who played for five teams over 12 seasons, signed a one-day contract with the Denver Broncos to retire with the franchise where he found his greatest success. The 2010 third-round pick spent his first four seasons with...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Bills vs. Rams Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy FanDuel, DraftKings

The 2022 NFL season kicks off on Thursday night with what is expected to be a high-scoring clash between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams. The potential for a ton of points should excite daily fantasy football players of any format. There are plenty of intriguing options on each roster to load up on in single-game contests.
BUFFALO, NY
Walter Payton
Ian Rapoport
Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report's Expert Week 1 NFL Picks

​​Welcome back to the NFL season, a great time for everyone who loves the sport and everything that comes with it. Within the United States this year, bettors in over two dozen states will be able to place wagers on the action for added fun. Regardless of your experience...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Free-Agent Contracts Packers Must Pursue After Preseason

For veteran free agents who are looking to chase a ring, the Green Bay Packers should be an enticing option. They just put the finishing touches on their preseason. The active roster has been cut down to 53 and while the Packers went 1-2 in their three exhibitions, they still have a team whose goal should be a Super Bowl.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Rams' Sean McVay, Les Snead Receive Contract Extensions Through 2026 Before Week 1

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead have agreed to contract extensions with the team Thursday:. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, both are now under contract through 2026. McVay has a 55-26 record across five seasons with the Rams, leading the team to a Super...
NFL
Bleacher Report

TMZ: Ex-Raiders CB Damon Arnette Enters Diversion Program After July Arrest

Former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette has reportedly entered a diversion program that will last for three-to-six months, per TMZ Sports. The move comes after the 26-year-old was arrested in July and charged with a felony cocaine possession and misdemeanor knowingly driving with a suspended license. In the diversion...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

New Orleans Saints Are Signing A Quarterback To Their Practice Squad On Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints know Jameis Winston will be their starting quarterback and Andy Dalton will be his backup this upcoming season. Now, they're finalizing the quarterback depth behind Dalton. The NFC South franchise is signing another quarterback this Tuesday afternoon. The Saints are reportedly signing 26-year-old quarterback Jake Luton...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bleacher Report

Cowboys' Dak Prescott 'Great' After New Cleats Irritate Surgically Repaired Ankle

Dak Prescott was limited in Thursday's practice because his new cleats were bothering his surgically repaired ankle, but the Dallas Cowboys quarterback insisted while speaking with reporters that he's never felt better. "I promise you I'm great," Prescott said, per ESPN's Todd Archer, adding, "Just being very, very precautious. Switched...
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Dabo Swinney, Clemson Agree to New 10-Year Contract Worth Reported $115M

Clemson announced Thursday it signed head football coach Dabo Swinney to a contract extension through 2031. According to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, Swinney will make $115 million over the term of his new 10-year deal, making him the second-highest-paid head coach in FBS after Nick Saban. This follows the current...
CLEMSON, SC

