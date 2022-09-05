Read full article on original website
Related
Bills' Von Miller on tough offseason decision: 'Don't remind me'
The Bills got their guy in Von Miller and the All-Pro is embracing his new club and city. Miller has already commented how different it feels playing for a fan base like Bills Mafia. No one else has sent him toilet paper, after all. But Miller pulled the curtain back...
Kayvon Thibodeaux gets key injury update ahead of Giants Week 1
New York Giants first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux is participating in individual drills at practice on Tuesday, per Brian Daboll, a key step in the right direction in regards to his availability for the season opener on Sunday. Thibodeaux went down with a knee injury during the preseason, but the latest update to his status indicates there’s at least some chance that he’ll be ready to go for Week 1. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan confirmed Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari had returned to practice in hopes of being available against the Titans on Sunday.
Bleacher Report
ESPN: Russell Wilson's Camp 'Pissed' over Seahawks' Interest in Mahomes, Josh Allen
Prior to getting traded to the Denver Broncos during the offseason, quarterback Russell Wilson reportedly took issue with some decisions made by the Seattle Seahawks front office. According to ESPN's Brady Henderson, Wilson was particularly dismayed by the fact that the Seahawks checked in on quarterbacks ahead of the 2017...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Rams QB Matthew Stafford Had Surgery on Elbow Injury in Offseason
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's achy elbow reportedly required offseason surgery. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the former Pro Bowler had a procedure done to deal with the pain he experienced throughout last season and help him prepare for this season. Schefter noted Stafford "is now said to feel better...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michael Irvin Has An Incredibly Bold Pick for NFL MVP
His pick is nowhere near the top of odds lists for the award in 2022.
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Puts Friday Deadline on Ravens Contract Talks Ahead of 2022 Season
Lamar Jackson has officially given the Baltimore Ravens a deadline to finalize his extension, telling reporters Wednesday that both sides are still engaged in discussions but he plans to cease negotiations Friday. "As of right now, you know, we're still talking," Jackson said. "The week's not over yet, but soon,...
Bleacher Report
Za'Darius Smith Blasts Packers, Joined Vikings Because 'I Was Treated Bad' by GB
Za'Darius Smith has no love lost with the Green Bay Packers. The two-time Pro Bowler says he felt the Packers abandoned him last season when he suffered a back injury. "How I was [perceived] here in the building, I came down to here, to a nobody," Smith told NFL reporter Tyler Dunne. "To everybody in building. I was like, 'Damn, why am I being treated like this?' I brought the culture. I helped change this s--t. Why the f--k am I the one being treated like that?"
Bleacher Report
Bills vs. Rams Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy FanDuel, DraftKings
The 2022 NFL season kicks off on Thursday night with what is expected to be a high-scoring clash between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams. The potential for a ton of points should excite daily fantasy football players of any format. There are plenty of intriguing options on each roster to load up on in single-game contests.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report's Expert Week 1 NFL Picks
Welcome back to the NFL season, a great time for everyone who loves the sport and everything that comes with it. Within the United States this year, bettors in over two dozen states will be able to place wagers on the action for added fun. Regardless of your experience...
Bleacher Report
7 NFL Players Who Already Look Like 2022 NFL Free-Agent Steals
When it comes to NFL free agency, value is the name of the game. No one exemplified finding value like the Green Bay Packers last season. De'Vondre Campbell came to the team on a one-year contract and delivered an All-Pro season and earned a lucrative extension. Rasul Douglas signed a...
Bleacher Report
Amid Heisman and No. 1-Pick Hype, Will Anderson Jr. Stays Dominant and in the Moment
On Sundays, Will Anderson Jr. likes to slip away. He would prefer to keep the location of his whereabouts unspecified, which is reasonable given how much his life has changed in the past 18 months. The days of anonymous existence are fleeting. He seeks tranquility, which he often finds by...
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Rumors: Ravens QB Doesn't Plan to Hire Agent amid Contract Talks
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have been unable to work out a new contract, but the quarterback seemingly won't change his strategy of representing himself. "Per multiple league sources, Jackson and/or someone assisting Jackson has spoken with at least one agent," Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported. "However, as of now, Jackson has no plans to hire an agent."
Bleacher Report
Packers Rumors: Rashan Gary Candidate for 'High-End' Contract Extension Before Week 1
Coming off a breakout campaign in 2021, Rashan Gary could get a new contract from the Green Bay Packers before Sunday's season opener. Per ESPN's Dan Graziano, Gary is viewed as a candidate to receive a "high-end" extension from his current club prior to Week 1. This marks the first...
Bleacher Report
Patrick Mahomes Apologizes to Fantasy Football Managers for Expected Chiefs WR Usage
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes issued a preemptive apology to fantasy football managers ahead of the 2022 NFL season. "There's going to be a different player every single week who has a big game," Mahomes told reporters Wednesday. "I'm sorry to fantasy football [players], but it'll be a different guy every week."
Bleacher Report
Rams' Sean McVay, Les Snead Receive Contract Extensions Through 2026 Before Week 1
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead have agreed to contract extensions with the team Thursday:. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, both are now under contract through 2026. McVay has a 55-26 record across five seasons with the Rams, leading the team to a Super...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Dak Prescott 'Great' After New Cleats Irritate Surgically Repaired Ankle
Dak Prescott was limited in Thursday's practice because his new cleats were bothering his surgically repaired ankle, but the Dallas Cowboys quarterback insisted while speaking with reporters that he's never felt better. "I promise you I'm great," Prescott said, per ESPN's Todd Archer, adding, "Just being very, very precautious. Switched...
Bleacher Report
Free-Agent Contracts Packers Must Pursue After Preseason
For veteran free agents who are looking to chase a ring, the Green Bay Packers should be an enticing option. They just put the finishing touches on their preseason. The active roster has been cut down to 53 and while the Packers went 1-2 in their three exhibitions, they still have a team whose goal should be a Super Bowl.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 1 Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings and Top Plays
After a long, dark offseason, another NFL campaign is almost upon us. And it brings with it another year of fantasy football. No more predraft research—that big day has come and gone. Now it's time to start setting lineups. Trying to milk up every point possible out of that lineup. Exploiting the good matchups—and avoid the bad ones.
Bleacher Report
Peyton Manning Says He Doesn't Want '4-Day Commitment' of Being Broadcaster
Don't expect Peyton Manning to leave his broadcast couch for a booth any time soon. The Hall of Fame quarterback told Colin Cowherd on Wednesday that he has no interest in the "four-day commitment" necessary to be a commentator. "I learned on the broadcasting that the commitment to be gone...
Bleacher Report
Bills' Von Miller, Bleacher Report to Air Exclusive 'The Voncast' for 2022 NFL Season
Buffalo Bills star Von Miller is teaming up with Bleacher Report for an exclusive vodcast throughout the 2022 NFL season. The Voncast will be led by Miller himself as he speaks to his fellow players, including many of the biggest stars in the NFL, about their lives on and off the field.
Comments / 1