Kayvon Thibodeaux gets key injury update ahead of Giants Week 1

New York Giants first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux is participating in individual drills at practice on Tuesday, per Brian Daboll, a key step in the right direction in regards to his availability for the season opener on Sunday. Thibodeaux went down with a knee injury during the preseason, but the latest update to his status indicates there’s at least some chance that he’ll be ready to go for Week 1. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan confirmed Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari had returned to practice in hopes of being available against the Titans on Sunday.
NFL Rumors: Rams QB Matthew Stafford Had Surgery on Elbow Injury in Offseason

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's achy elbow reportedly required offseason surgery. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the former Pro Bowler had a procedure done to deal with the pain he experienced throughout last season and help him prepare for this season. Schefter noted Stafford "is now said to feel better...
Za'Darius Smith Blasts Packers, Joined Vikings Because 'I Was Treated Bad' by GB

Za'Darius Smith has no love lost with the Green Bay Packers. The two-time Pro Bowler says he felt the Packers abandoned him last season when he suffered a back injury. "How I was [perceived] here in the building, I came down to here, to a nobody," Smith told NFL reporter Tyler Dunne. "To everybody in building. I was like, 'Damn, why am I being treated like this?' I brought the culture. I helped change this s--t. Why the f--k am I the one being treated like that?"
Bills vs. Rams Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy FanDuel, DraftKings

The 2022 NFL season kicks off on Thursday night with what is expected to be a high-scoring clash between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams. The potential for a ton of points should excite daily fantasy football players of any format. There are plenty of intriguing options on each roster to load up on in single-game contests.
Bleacher Report's Expert Week 1 NFL Picks

​​Welcome back to the NFL season, a great time for everyone who loves the sport and everything that comes with it. Within the United States this year, bettors in over two dozen states will be able to place wagers on the action for added fun. Regardless of your experience...
7 NFL Players Who Already Look Like 2022 NFL Free-Agent Steals

When it comes to NFL free agency, value is the name of the game. No one exemplified finding value like the Green Bay Packers last season. De'Vondre Campbell came to the team on a one-year contract and delivered an All-Pro season and earned a lucrative extension. Rasul Douglas signed a...
Lamar Jackson Rumors: Ravens QB Doesn't Plan to Hire Agent amid Contract Talks

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have been unable to work out a new contract, but the quarterback seemingly won't change his strategy of representing himself. "Per multiple league sources, Jackson and/or someone assisting Jackson has spoken with at least one agent," Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported. "However, as of now, Jackson has no plans to hire an agent."
Rams' Sean McVay, Les Snead Receive Contract Extensions Through 2026 Before Week 1

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead have agreed to contract extensions with the team Thursday:. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, both are now under contract through 2026. McVay has a 55-26 record across five seasons with the Rams, leading the team to a Super...
Cowboys' Dak Prescott 'Great' After New Cleats Irritate Surgically Repaired Ankle

Dak Prescott was limited in Thursday's practice because his new cleats were bothering his surgically repaired ankle, but the Dallas Cowboys quarterback insisted while speaking with reporters that he's never felt better. "I promise you I'm great," Prescott said, per ESPN's Todd Archer, adding, "Just being very, very precautious. Switched...
Free-Agent Contracts Packers Must Pursue After Preseason

For veteran free agents who are looking to chase a ring, the Green Bay Packers should be an enticing option. They just put the finishing touches on their preseason. The active roster has been cut down to 53 and while the Packers went 1-2 in their three exhibitions, they still have a team whose goal should be a Super Bowl.
Fantasy Football Week 1 Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings and Top Plays

After a long, dark offseason, another NFL campaign is almost upon us. And it brings with it another year of fantasy football. No more predraft research—that big day has come and gone. Now it's time to start setting lineups. Trying to milk up every point possible out of that lineup. Exploiting the good matchups—and avoid the bad ones.
Peyton Manning Says He Doesn't Want '4-Day Commitment' of Being Broadcaster

Don't expect Peyton Manning to leave his broadcast couch for a booth any time soon. The Hall of Fame quarterback told Colin Cowherd on Wednesday that he has no interest in the "four-day commitment" necessary to be a commentator. "I learned on the broadcasting that the commitment to be gone...
