Trump Attempted To Pay Attorney With Horse, Upcoming Book Says

Reputed attorney-stiffer Donald Trump once tried to pay a lawyer with a horse, according to a new book by The New York Times’ David Enrich.

In a segment of “ Servants of the Damned: Giant Law Firms, Donald Trump and the Corruption of Justice ” reported Monday by the Guardian , Trump owed $2 million to “a lawyer at a white-shoe firm” in the 1990s.

The lawyer showed up unannounced at Trump Tower to confront Trump.

″‘I’m not going to pay your bill. I’m going to give you something more valuable,’ Trump replied, according to the book, due out later this month. “ What on earth is he talking about? the lawyer wondered. ‘I have a stallion,’ Trump continued. ‘It’s worth $5 million.’ Trump rummaged around in a filing cabinet and pulled out what he said was a deed to a horse. He handed it to the lawyer.”

“This isn’t the 1800s. You can’t pay me with a horse,” the stunned attorney replied, threatening to sue.

Trump eventually “eventually coughed up at least a portion of what he owed,” the author wrote.

Donald Trump and a horse (generic file photo). (Photo: Getty)

The colorful anecdote bolsters Trump’s alleged history of shirking attorney fees.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said last week that Trump is having difficulty securing legal help for various probes because attorneys fear they won’t be paid.

He even reportedly failed to pay Rudy Giuliani for millions of dollars of services.

HuffPost did not immediately hear back from Trump’s office in a request for comment.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.