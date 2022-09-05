ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Park service approves plan to elevate historic Ocracoke lighthouse buildings

By Kari Pugh, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago

The Ocracoke Light Station rehabilitation project is moving forward after passing an environmental assessment.

The analysis evaluated the 199-year-old lighthouse, double keeper’s quarters, carpenter’s shop, store house, cisterns, privy, oil house — all of which are historic — and the generator house.

The National Park Service says the historic structures have been damaged by recent storms and flooding, with more of the same expected.

“If the buildings are left as they are, it is expected they will be damaged further by future storms that could be exacerbated by climate change and sea level rise,” Cape Hatteras National Seashore said in a news release.

After evaluating three alternatives, the park service selected and approved a preferred design, which allows for the elevating of the double keepers’ quarters by four feet, and raising the carpenter’s shop, store house, privy and generator house by up to two feet. The lighthouse and oil house won’t be elevated. All buildings and structures will also be repaired and repainted.

“Elevating most of the structures at the Ocracoke Light Station is an important step in adapting to potentially stronger storms and higher water levels near the property,” said David Hallac, superintendent at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

Detailed designs will be completed in the next year, he said, and the park service will then select contractors to do the elevation and rehabilitation work.

Work under the NPS-approved plan includes:

  • Removing the shotcrete from the exterior of the lighthouse and replacing it with a coating that will allow appropriate protection of the masonry and moisture control
  • Replacing damaged masonry, including bricks and mortar
  • Repairing or replacing windows with historically appropriate windows
  • Repairing leaks at the top lantern and repaint
  • Recoating interior masonry
  • Exposing the original stone foundation
  • As an option, replace interior metal staircase with wooden spiral staircase to match original material and orientation

To view the environmental assessment and other project documents, see parkplanning.nps.gov/CAHA_ocracoke_lightstation .

Kari Pugh, kari.pugh@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Virginian-Pilot

Virginia Beach dismantles bike lane project on Atlantic Avenue at the Oceanfront

A yearlong experiment to make Atlantic Avenue more pedestrian-friendly has come to an end. On Tuesday, a city crew began dismantling bike lanes, dividers and sidewalk furniture along three blocks of the busy Oceanfront corridor. The $300,000 test project on the west side of Atlantic Avenue, between 17th and 20th streets, is part of a larger plan to overhaul traffic lanes and sidewalks in the ...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Sewage spill into Norfolk waterway has been fixed, health officials say. But residents say communication wasn’t clear.

A sewage spill on Knitting Mill Creek has been fixed but nearby residents are upset about what they say is poor notification and updates from the Virginia Department of Health. On Sept. 1, a city inspector discovered cloudy water and a smell in the creek along Colonial Place neighborhood, following reports from residents of human waste in the waterway. Norfolk’s Department of Public Works ...
NORFOLK, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Squirrel to blame for temporary power outage in Virginia Beach

More than 10,000 Virginia Beach Dominion Energy customers experienced a power outage Wednesday morning, according to the company’s outage map. A squirrel got into a Dominion substation at about 8:45 a.m., triggering the outage, according to Bonita Harris, a spokesperson for Dominion. The outages at one point stretched roughly across the Fairfield, Kempsville and Kings Grant neighborhoods. By ...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy