ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Slovak government loses its majority after partner withdraws

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E1kfe_0hioS06T00

Slovakia’s political crisis has deepened after a junior partner completed its withdrawal from the governing four-party coalition, leaving Prime Minister Eduard Heger without a parliamentary majority.

Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok, Justice Minister Maria Kolikova and Education Minister Branislav Gröhling, all from the liberal Freedom and Solidarity party, submitted their resignations on Monday. They followed the example of the party leader and former Economy Minister Richard Sulik, who resigned from his government post last week.

Heger said Monday that he was planning to introduce candidates for the four empty ministerial posts to President Zuzana Caputova, but gave no further details.

Freedom and Solidarity previously said it wasn’t willing to stay in the government because of disagreements with Finance Minister Igor Matovic, a populist leader whose Ordinary People party won the 2020 parliamentary election .

“We’re sorry to leave the government,” Sulik said Monday.

Sulik has clashed with Matovic on a number of issues, including how to tackle soaring inflation driven by high energy prices amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, or, earlier, how to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Their disagreements gradually turned into bitter personal attacks.

Freedom and Solidarity had given Prime Minister Heger a deadline until the end of August to reshuffle the Cabinet and rule without Matovic, saying that otherwise its four ministers would resign.

Matovic’s Ordinary People party rejected that option.

After winning the election on an anti-corruption ticket two years ago, Matovic struck a deal to govern with Freedom and Solidarity, the conservative For People party, and We Are Family, a populist right-wing group that is allied with France’s far-right National Rally party.

The government made fighting corruption a key policy issue.

But amid the coronavirus pandemic last year, it collapsed as Matovic was forced to resign as prime minister after he orchestrated a secret deal to acquire 2 million doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine despite disagreement among his coalition partners.

The same parties formed a new government under Heger, who is a close ally of Matovic’s and the deputy head of his Ordinary People party.

The current Slovak government has been donating arms to the Ukrainian armed forces while opening its border to refugees fleeing the war with Russia.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks

Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slovak#Ukraine#Economy#Govern#Justice#Education#Finance#Russian#Cabinet
US News and World Report

UK Weighs Huge Support Package as Europe Battles Energy Crisis

HELSINKI/ZURICH (Reuters) - - Britain's new prime minister was working on what looks set to be Europe's biggest energy crisis support package so far as countries scramble to protect households and businesses from soaring bills and shore up struggling suppliers. Liz Truss, who took over from Boris Johnson on Tuesday,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Rwanda migrant flights plan legally viable, government lawyers say

The government has clear legal powers to send migrants to Rwanda under its controversial relocation scheme, its lawyers have told the High Court. On the third day of a legal challenge against the policy, lawyers for the Home Secretary argued concerns from the United Nations were misplaced. The plan to...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

EU eyes overhaul of debt rules as crises pile up

BRUSSELS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Byzantine, politicised or just plain stupid, European Union fiscal rules have been called many names and changed many times. Now the EU is starting another debate to reform them as it faces overlapping crises the rules were not designed to deal with.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Reuters

Analysis-Lebanon's bid for IMF deal hits snags

BEIRUT, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Five months after Lebanon's draft IMF deal raised hopes it could finally pull together an economic reform plan to address its financial meltdown, political and financial elites are obstructing prospects of securing any rescue package.
MIDDLE EAST
BBC

Who is Kwasi Kwarteng? New UK chancellor likes a challenge

Kwasi Kwarteng, a long-time ally and political soulmate of new prime minister Liz Truss, has been named as the UK's next chancellor. He takes over at a critical time for the UK economy, with millions looking to him for help with soaring winter energy bills. The decisions he makes in...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Top Tories may change – but the ideas stay the same

You argue that it would be churlish not to credit advances in diverse representation in the Tory cabinet (Editorial, 7 September). But is there any real advance if the views being espoused by its new members are still remarkably similar to the white men they have replaced, and in some cases actually denying the experience of other people of colour?
POLITICS
BBC

NI Protocol: Lakeland Dairies boss slams government plan

A major food processor has warned that the government's plan to change the Northern Ireland Protocol will be a "disaster" for NI dairy exports. Michael Hanley, chief executive of Lakeland Dairies, was giving evidence to a House of Lords committee. The committee also heard from the boss of haulage firm...
INDUSTRY
BBC

Group tried to manipulate ULEZ consultation - MP

An MP has accused a campaign group of attempting to "manipulate" the outcome of a consultation on expanding the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ). Lewisham East MP Janet Daby said it was "scandalous" that Fair Fuel UK was behind a campaign to give negative feedback to Transport for London's (TfL) public consultation.
POLITICS
BBC

Energy bills to be capped at £2,500 for typical household

New Prime Minister Liz Truss will limit energy bill rises for all households for two years as the new prime minister tries to prevent widespread hardship. A typical household energy bill will be capped at £2,500 annually until 2024. The huge support scheme could cost up to £150bn, but...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ABC News

ABC News

821K+
Followers
175K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy