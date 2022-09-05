ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Accused of sexual misconduct, physician assistant gives up Iowa license

By Clark Kauffman
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nrkop_0hioRaZ300

One year after another state took action, a physician assistant accused of sexual misconduct has agreed to surrender his Iowa license. (Photo by Prapass Pulsub/Getty Images)

One year after another state took action against him, a physician assistant accused of numerous acts of sexual misconduct has agreed to surrender his Iowa license.

In February, the Iowa Board of Physician Assistants charged Jon Eason Perry of Roswell, New Mexico, with being subject to some form of undisclosed discipline by a licensing board in another, unspecified state.

The Iowa board’s public statement of charges gave no indication of what led to the agreement. Even the document’s specific reference to New Mexico’s Board of Medicine was redacted from public view due to a 2021 Iowa Supreme Court ruling that says the facts and circumstances that give rise to a license-discipline case must be kept confidential until the case is resolved.

In New Mexico, however, the specific allegations against Perry, as well as that state’s disciplinary action, were made public 16 months ago.

The New Mexico Board of Medicine reported then that Perry had been under investigation in that state since February 2020. The board said it had compiled “credible evidence” that during a January 2020 medical appointment, Perry grabbed a female patient’s buttocks in a sexual manner; told her she should have his child; called himself a “whore;” stated that he was cheating on his wife because she couldn’t satisfy his sexual needs; and asked to see the patient’s vagina.

The New Mexico board said it launched a second investigation into Perry in July 2020 when a different patient, identified by the initials R.F., sought treatment from Perry for mental health issues that included anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation and hypersexuality.

R.F. alleged that Perry communicated with her by instant messaging on topics unrelated to her treatment; told her he wanted to have sex with her in his office; engaged with her in an intimate and sexual manner during an office visit; and encouraged her to leave her husband so they could be together.

Separately, the board alleged that Perry did not acknowledge R.F.’s suicidal tendencies; told R.F. he loved her; and told her that she was his “only hope to get laid in New Mexico in 2020.”

According to the board, R.F. recorded one of her visits with Perry, during which time he allegedly touched and kissed her; confessed to multiple divorces; stated that he was hypersexualized his whole life and didn’t want that to change; and stated that his future text messages would be professional and wouldn’t include any “dirty boy comments.”

In January 2021, Perry inactivated his medical license at the New Mexico board’s request. In April 2021, he agreed to surrender his New Mexico license and refrain from applying for a new license in that state. At that point, the specific allegations against him were disclosed.

All of public, unredacted filings by the Iowa Board of Physician Assistants omit any reference to allegations of sexual misconduct by Perry. His Iowa license expired in September 2021, so the Iowa board’s negotiated agreement to have him surrender that license is unlikely to have any practical effect.

Compared to licensing boards in other states, Iowa’s licensing boards typically disclose significantly less information about an individual licensee’s alleged wrongdoing.

The Iowa Board of Medicine, for example, recently sanctioned a University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics surgeon , publishing a one-sentence summary of events that had led to action by the California Board of Medicine. The California board published a detailed account of the surgeon’s alleged conduct, which involved a patient death while the surgeon was reportedly under the influence of drugs.

The post Accused of sexual misconduct, physician assistant gives up Iowa license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Comments / 0

Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes

Two Iowa nursing homes run by the same company are facing up to $36,500 in potential fines for a series of quality-of-care violations, including one resident death. State inspectors visited Accura Healthcare of Manning in mid-August, partly to investigate eight separate, backlogged complaints, but also to conduct the home’s annual recertification inspection. Five of the […] The post Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Six law enforcement officers in Iowa listed as members of Oath Keepers

An Iowa corrections officer and five other law enforcement officers in Iowa are among 330 people in the state listed as a member of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group that's accused of playing a role in the January 6th, 2021 Capitol riots. Data was published by the Anti-Defamation...
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Six Iowa creeks have new names, replacing derogatory term

The U.S. Department of Interior announced on September 8 that its Board on Geographic Names voted to approve new names "for nearly 650 geographic features" formerly containing the word "squaw," including six creek segments in Iowa. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve in that role, created...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Lawsuit filed against Iowa state auditor dismissed

DES MOINES, Iowa — A lawsuit against state Auditor Rob Sand,which alleged that he violated open records laws, has been dismissed. The Kirkwood Institute filed the lawsuit claiming Sand refused to hand over documents about the office's communications with a reporter and liberal blogger after Sand accused Gov. Kim Reynolds of improperly appearing in a COVID-19 public service announcement.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
New Mexico State
Roswell, NM
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Roswell, NM
NBC4 Columbus

Four cases of potential voter fraud identified in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people are under investigation for potential voter fraud, accused of voting in Ohio and casting an additional ballot in a different state. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced in a letter on Wednesday four people have been referred to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and county prosecutors for potential […]
OHIO STATE
KCRG.com

Multiple Iowa law enforcement officers part of extremist militia group

A Linn Mar elementary school teacher shares a special connection with her students. Remembrance Park is dedicated to the memory of the earliest Johnson County residents. Officers involved in William Rich shooting identified. Updated: 4 hours ago. Dozens took to the streets to demand answers from Cedar Rapids Police on...
IOWA STATE
kbhbradio.com

South Dakota found guilty in voter violation lawsuit, settlement announced

PIERRE, S.D. — Voter registration applications that were never processed; misleading directions on where and how to register; registered voters turned away at the polls. It sounds like examples of the alleged voter fraud (eventually disproved) that some claimed occurred in the 2020 election. Except this all happened in...
POLITICS
I-Rock 93.5

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Iowa

If you clicked this article you most likely already have a college in mind. Over the years, Iowa has become known for its party schools. Different Iowa colleges have even ranked in the top 10 party colleges in all of America. So... which Iowa college is number one for the...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Medicine#Licensee#Physician Assistant#Violent Crime#Iowa Supreme Court
Iowa Capital Dispatch

As enrollment recovers, Iowa Board of Regents eyes a request for more state aid

As Iowa’s college enrollment numbers improve following a dip due to the pandemic, the Iowa Board of Regents is considering raising its budget request to match inflation and increased costs at the state’s public universities. The Board of Regents will discuss plans next week to request $630.46 million in 2024 fiscal year appropriations during the […] The post As enrollment recovers, Iowa Board of Regents eyes a request for more state aid appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Landowners Are Being Sued By Carbon Pipeline Companies

Debates continue to heat up as three companies are trying to obtain hundreds of miles of land to install carbon pipelines. Much of the debate is over how the pipelines are gaining access to all this land, and whether or not using eminent domain is the best way to get this land procured. However, one company, Navigator CO2 Ventures, is turning to the courts.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourErie

Nevada man admits sending over 200 pounds of meth to Western Pennsylvania

(Pittsburgh, PA) – A resident of Sparks, Nevada, pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced Wednesday. Christopher Robertson, 61, pleaded guilty to one count […]
SPARKS, NV
KCRG.com

Iowa Governor agrees to one debate with Democratic challenger

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced she will debate her Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear. The Governor’s campaign announced she accepted an invitation to one debate, which Iowa PBS will host. The exact date and location is still unknown. Reynolds says she looks forward to discussing...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Rabbit owners should consider vaccines for newly detected virus, state says

A virus that is believed to kill at least half of the rabbits it infects was recently detected in indoor, pet rabbits in Story County, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. A new variant of rabbit hemorrhagic disease was first identified in the United States in 2020 and has since been […] The post Rabbit owners should consider vaccines for newly detected virus, state says appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
STORY COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Oath Keepers membership list report includes 330 Iowans

City, airport officials to work together after Dubuque loses last commercial flights. KCRG-TV9's Libbie Randall explains how city and business leaders are banding together to figure out what's next. Bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, tuned to Omicron variants, arrive in eastern Iowa. Updated: 5 hours ago. Updated COVID-19 boosters are now available...
IOWA STATE
NBC Washington

Former Virginia Elections Official Charged With Corrupt Conduct

The former elections registrar in Prince William County has been indicted on felony charges that include corrupt conduct in office. Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the three-count indictment Wednesday but declined to comment or provide details on the alleged misconduct. The indictment includes two felony counts — corrupt conduct...
VIRGINIA STATE
kuaf.com

Arkansas' First Black County Judge

Caree Banton is an Assistant Professor of Afro-Caribbean History at the University of Arkansas who is jointly appointed in History and African and African American Studies. She received a MA in Development Studies from the University of Ghana in July, 2012 and completed her doctoral work at Vanderbilt University in June, 2013.
ARKANSAS STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy