Accused of sexual misconduct, physician assistant gives up Iowa license

One year after another state took action against him, a physician assistant accused of numerous acts of sexual misconduct has agreed to surrender his Iowa license.

In February, the Iowa Board of Physician Assistants charged Jon Eason Perry of Roswell, New Mexico, with being subject to some form of undisclosed discipline by a licensing board in another, unspecified state.

The Iowa board’s public statement of charges gave no indication of what led to the agreement. Even the document’s specific reference to New Mexico’s Board of Medicine was redacted from public view due to a 2021 Iowa Supreme Court ruling that says the facts and circumstances that give rise to a license-discipline case must be kept confidential until the case is resolved.

In New Mexico, however, the specific allegations against Perry, as well as that state’s disciplinary action, were made public 16 months ago.

The New Mexico Board of Medicine reported then that Perry had been under investigation in that state since February 2020. The board said it had compiled “credible evidence” that during a January 2020 medical appointment, Perry grabbed a female patient’s buttocks in a sexual manner; told her she should have his child; called himself a “whore;” stated that he was cheating on his wife because she couldn’t satisfy his sexual needs; and asked to see the patient’s vagina.

The New Mexico board said it launched a second investigation into Perry in July 2020 when a different patient, identified by the initials R.F., sought treatment from Perry for mental health issues that included anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation and hypersexuality.

R.F. alleged that Perry communicated with her by instant messaging on topics unrelated to her treatment; told her he wanted to have sex with her in his office; engaged with her in an intimate and sexual manner during an office visit; and encouraged her to leave her husband so they could be together.

Separately, the board alleged that Perry did not acknowledge R.F.’s suicidal tendencies; told R.F. he loved her; and told her that she was his “only hope to get laid in New Mexico in 2020.”

According to the board, R.F. recorded one of her visits with Perry, during which time he allegedly touched and kissed her; confessed to multiple divorces; stated that he was hypersexualized his whole life and didn’t want that to change; and stated that his future text messages would be professional and wouldn’t include any “dirty boy comments.”

In January 2021, Perry inactivated his medical license at the New Mexico board’s request. In April 2021, he agreed to surrender his New Mexico license and refrain from applying for a new license in that state. At that point, the specific allegations against him were disclosed.

All of public, unredacted filings by the Iowa Board of Physician Assistants omit any reference to allegations of sexual misconduct by Perry. His Iowa license expired in September 2021, so the Iowa board’s negotiated agreement to have him surrender that license is unlikely to have any practical effect.

Compared to licensing boards in other states, Iowa’s licensing boards typically disclose significantly less information about an individual licensee’s alleged wrongdoing.

The Iowa Board of Medicine, for example, recently sanctioned a University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics surgeon , publishing a one-sentence summary of events that had led to action by the California Board of Medicine. The California board published a detailed account of the surgeon’s alleged conduct, which involved a patient death while the surgeon was reportedly under the influence of drugs.

