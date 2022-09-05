ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

WSBS

What is the Coldest it Has Ever Been in Massachusetts and When?

Summer is becoming a distant memory as we look forward to autumn. Fall in Massachusetts, particularly the Berkshires is something that one shouldn't pass up. Take our beautiful New England foliage for example. It isn't uncommon for tourists and locals alike to take a drive over the weekend and check out the robust colors that the trees offer here in beautiful Berkshire County and throughout New England. Hopefully, the recent drought conditions don't hamper our leaf peeping opportunities this year. We'll keep our fingers crossed.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Recent rain puts significant dent in Massachusetts drought status

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON – For the first time in months, we finally have some good news with regards to drought. The updated drought monitor released Thursday morning (with data as of 8 a.m. Tuesday), showed a significant decrease in the hardest hit areas of Massachusetts.In the last 7 days, the area of "extreme drought" dropped from 38% to just under 9%.The only remaining areas of extreme drought are right along the coastline from Boston to Cape Ann and the extreme South Coast of Massachusetts and Rhode Island.Massachusetts only saw a small drop in the "severe...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Black bear population booms in Massachusetts

Black bears are roaming further east than ever before, as researchers work to track their startling numbers. In Massachusetts, black bears are seemingly everywhere. This year, bears have been spotted cooling off in a Pepperell koi pond, near a summer day camp in Wilmington, and on a major avenue in Lowell. One animal was even injured while trying to cross Route 495 in Middleborough before officials had to euthanize it.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
State
Maine State
State
Massachusetts State
Live 95.9

It’s Apple Picking Season, But This Apple is Actually Illegal in Massachusetts

With Labor Day Weekend behind us, Massachusetts residents are fully embracing the fall season. Those of us who live in western Massachusetts, specifically in The Berkshires know that this is a truly magical time of year to live in the mountains. Over 2.6 million people visit The Berkshires annually and a large portion of those folks pass through during the Fall season.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
country1025.com

The Very BEST Breakfast Joint In Every New England State… and some fun runner-ups

The difference between a good breakfast place and a lousy one is an important difference to take note of. Nobody wants to start the day with a lousy breakfast. So let’s help you find the good ones and help you avoid those lousy potholes. Our friends at Mashed looked at awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations, and whatever other data they could scrape up to find the best breakfast place in every state. We’ll focus on their picks for The Very Best Breakfast Joints In Every New England State, and we’ll throw in some fun runner-ups for good measure – because everyone needs options.
RESTAURANTS
WCVB

How much rain has fallen in Massachusetts from early September storm

BOSTON — Flood watches were posted across much of Massachusetts and the northeast amid the continued threat for torrential downpours across already saturated ground. Life threatening flash flooding was reported in parts of Rhode Island on Monday afternoon, as heavy rain transformed roads into scenes that resembled small ponds and lakes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Rainfall Totals for RI, CT and Mass.: How Much Did We Get?

Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Seacoast Current

Video of a Lobster Bartending Should Inspire Maine Restaurants

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. When you think of “Maine” you think about lobsters, you really just can’t help it. Whether you’re a Mainer yourself, a loyal tourist or you’ve never even stepped foot in our state, you know Maine is all about the lobstah.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Seacoast Current

