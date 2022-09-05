Read full article on original website
Related
What is the Coldest it Has Ever Been in Massachusetts and When?
Summer is becoming a distant memory as we look forward to autumn. Fall in Massachusetts, particularly the Berkshires is something that one shouldn't pass up. Take our beautiful New England foliage for example. It isn't uncommon for tourists and locals alike to take a drive over the weekend and check out the robust colors that the trees offer here in beautiful Berkshire County and throughout New England. Hopefully, the recent drought conditions don't hamper our leaf peeping opportunities this year. We'll keep our fingers crossed.
Recent rain puts significant dent in Massachusetts drought status
By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON – For the first time in months, we finally have some good news with regards to drought. The updated drought monitor released Thursday morning (with data as of 8 a.m. Tuesday), showed a significant decrease in the hardest hit areas of Massachusetts.In the last 7 days, the area of "extreme drought" dropped from 38% to just under 9%.The only remaining areas of extreme drought are right along the coastline from Boston to Cape Ann and the extreme South Coast of Massachusetts and Rhode Island.Massachusetts only saw a small drop in the "severe...
Massachusetts drought status after more than 2″ of rain
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you with how the rain has an effect on the ongoing drought situation.
Black bear population booms in Massachusetts
Black bears are roaming further east than ever before, as researchers work to track their startling numbers. In Massachusetts, black bears are seemingly everywhere. This year, bears have been spotted cooling off in a Pepperell koi pond, near a summer day camp in Wilmington, and on a major avenue in Lowell. One animal was even injured while trying to cross Route 495 in Middleborough before officials had to euthanize it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBUR
Why electricity prices are rising unevenly across New England
You may have noticed that your most recent electric bill is higher than usual — and if that change hasn’t happened yet, it’s probably coming this fall. These price spikes are occurring across New England, but bills are rising more in some places than others. Some ratepayers...
It’s Apple Picking Season, But This Apple is Actually Illegal in Massachusetts
With Labor Day Weekend behind us, Massachusetts residents are fully embracing the fall season. Those of us who live in western Massachusetts, specifically in The Berkshires know that this is a truly magical time of year to live in the mountains. Over 2.6 million people visit The Berkshires annually and a large portion of those folks pass through during the Fall season.
These Are the Top 10 Safest Places to Live in Massachusetts
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Is your town one of the safest places to live in Massachusetts?. When it comes to safety, Massachusetts ranks high as one of the safest states...
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rain totals in western Massachusetts
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Chris Bouzakis has the details on why we are getting so much rain and how much some areas across the region have seen.
compassvermont.com
Will The Drought Impact Vermont's Fall Foliage? Here is What You Need to Know
Drought conditions aren't nearly as dire in Vermont as they are in Massachusetts and Connecticut, but they still exist. According to the National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS), 100% of the Green Mountain State is abnormally dry. As a result, Vermont's prized foliage season could take a hit. A recent...
Is It Illegal To Flash Your Headlights To Warn Of Police In Massachusetts?
Sgt. Marc Maddalena from the Pittsfield Police Department was nice enough to join "Slater and Marjo" on Thursday morning to talk about speeding in the city. I polled the 95.9 listeners on what streets they think people speed on the most. The Poll Results:. 5. Valentine Rd. 4. Cheshire Rd.
When could RI see its first measurable snowfall?
It might be the furthest thing from everyone's minds, but snow will eventually make its way to Rhode Island.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here are the reported rain totals in Mass. after a dreary Labor Day
Douglas in Worcester County and Swansea in Bristol County top the charts with 4.1 inches and 3.42 inches, respectively.
country1025.com
The Very BEST Breakfast Joint In Every New England State… and some fun runner-ups
The difference between a good breakfast place and a lousy one is an important difference to take note of. Nobody wants to start the day with a lousy breakfast. So let’s help you find the good ones and help you avoid those lousy potholes. Our friends at Mashed looked at awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations, and whatever other data they could scrape up to find the best breakfast place in every state. We’ll focus on their picks for The Very Best Breakfast Joints In Every New England State, and we’ll throw in some fun runner-ups for good measure – because everyone needs options.
WMUR.com
E-ZPass mix-up between New Hampshire, Massachusetts, leaves woman with hundreds in mistaken tolls
BOSTON — Traffic on our roads is becoming a major headache again, but it's haunting Jeanette White even when she's not stuck in it. The Massachusetts driver has been charged hundreds of dollars in tolls for trips on highways she hasn't driven on dating back to 2017. "I have...
Maine Lobster Predicting Early Winter…Yes, You Read That Correctly
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. A famous Midcoast Maine prognosticator has spoken. The famous crustacean says to get out the long johns, wool socks, down coats, and mittens. Winter is coming...
WCVB
How much rain has fallen in Massachusetts from early September storm
BOSTON — Flood watches were posted across much of Massachusetts and the northeast amid the continued threat for torrential downpours across already saturated ground. Life threatening flash flooding was reported in parts of Rhode Island on Monday afternoon, as heavy rain transformed roads into scenes that resembled small ponds and lakes.
Loved ones remember Maine victims of New Hampshire crash
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — Family and friends are grieving the loss of three people from South Berwick that were killed in a car crash in Rollinsford, New Hampshire, over the weekend. Police said 58-year-old Peter Ronchi, 22-year-old Gavin Sorge Jr., and 23-year-old Sean Kamszik were killed in the crash.
NECN
Rainfall Totals for RI, CT and Mass.: How Much Did We Get?
Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
Video of a Lobster Bartending Should Inspire Maine Restaurants
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. When you think of “Maine” you think about lobsters, you really just can’t help it. Whether you’re a Mainer yourself, a loyal tourist or you’ve never even stepped foot in our state, you know Maine is all about the lobstah.
Seacoast Current
Portsmouth, NH
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.https://seacoastcurrent.com/
Comments / 0